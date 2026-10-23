What To Watch For | Bengals at Ravens Week 7

Familiar Face

Among the top storylines entering Sunday's game is the first matchup of 2026 between Cincinnati and former Bengal Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson, a four-time Pro Bowler during his five years in the Queen City, signed with Baltimore as a free agent this offseason. He has two sacks through four games played this season, with the most recent coming last week in the Ravens' loss at Cleveland.

"He's a good player," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor earlier this week. "They've got a lot of good players on their defense, and we've got to put together a great plan to be able to execute it and give ourselves the best chance to win."

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. figures to see a heavy dose of Hendrickson on Sunday. The two familiarized themselves with one another during their three seasons as Bengals teammates from 2023-25, taking part in repeated individual battles on the Kettering Health Practice Field. As Brown told Bengals.com this week, those practice reps built a mutual respect that will carry into M&T Bank Stadium.

"That's who he is. That's why I respect him. He's a fighter," Brown said. "I think it helps him. I think it helps me. Just in terms of the feel. The feel of his rushes, his counter. How much? I can't put my finger on that. But at the end of the day, I've got to play Sunday."