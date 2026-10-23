Game Within The Game | Joe Burrow's Bengals Hope To Pass On History As Ravens Rivalry Moves To New Chapter

He says it starts with Ozzie Newsome, the two-time Super Bowl champ general manager, and Eric DeCosta, the current general manager who broke in as a player personnel assistant under Newsome when the Ravens were born in 1996. With Newsome still in the building and guys like executive vice president of player personnel George Kokinis still there after breaking in when the Ravens were still the Browns, Lewis can see the continuity.

"The characteristics and the traits have not changed. I think schematically things are different, but I think the characteristics of how they go about the evaluation are still the same. A lot of the personnel people are people who have gone and come back," Lewis says.

"Smarts is the most important trait. I always tell people they never gave them enough credit for how smart they were, and they could go out and execute the plan. They knew what the plan was, what the focus was, and they would go out and execute it."

Other traits, Lewis says, that make Minter's Ravens defense not all that different than his: physicality and a just-do-your-job-discipline. Plus, they always seem to make sure they have big defensive tackles and versatile three-down linebackers.

Marvin isn't going to go as far as calling current middle linebacker Roquan Smith a Ray Lewis, but he says Smith is talented, smart and has that Ravens DNA. Indeed, when Lewis visited Georgia 10 years ago as the Bengals head coach, he was struck by how similar Smith was to former Bengals linebacker Odell Thurman, another Georgia Bulldog.

Marvin Lewis thought Thurman could have the same kind of impact on the league and the Bengals the same way Ray Lewis did for him in Baltimore. Until off-field troubles ended Thurman's career after that brilliant first season in 2005 he was named the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year by some entities.

"Just as I was looking at Roquan down there and thinking that," Lewis said of that 2018 visit to Athens, "Odell comes up and grabs me by the back to say hello."

Then there's Ravens safety Kyle Hamiton, the guy Bengals head coach Zac Taylor calls the most underrated player in the league and a guy Burrow says is so dangerous because he's long, active, and smart.

"Kyle Hamilton plays his ass off. He's kind of the Swiss Army knife who does it all," Marvin Lewis says. "He was like Rod Woodson was for me. Could be your nickel, could be your safety, could be your dime. Could blitz. After Rod was Ed Reed, who did the same sort of thing."

Now there is Hamilton.

Dan Pitcher: "One thing you know when you play this team every time is you know it's going to be an intelligent scheme. A team that is able to adapt with players who play hard and are fast. My experience is they have really smart players, particularly their leaders, that make it go.

"I have a lot of respect for them because I think they play the game intelligently. They're able to check in and out of looks probably as much or more as any team in the league."

So same guys, different scheme. Josh Johnson says it's not Martindale exotic, but Mike Macdonald solid with a versatile, chameleon two-deep zone that's not always what it seems because they disguise so well. And Johnson was there in 2023 when Macdonald did well enough to get the Seahawks head coaching job.

"Different, but similar," Johnson says. "Heavy-handed D-line. An attack down secondary where they try to play at the top of a lot things. Very aggressive corners. Press coverage a lot."

Marvin Lewis, who had been hoping to call this game for USA Radio but is, instead, headed to Las Vegas this week, isn't sure the Ravens can cover everything the Bengals throw at them with Chase and Higgins.

"Have to get positive yards on the early downs so that line can't tee off," Lewis says.

So what's changed since Chad and T.J.? Not all that much, it seems.

"A clash of styles," says Josh Johnson in our final presentation. "They want to ground and pound and take deep shots. We throw it around.