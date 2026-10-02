Game Within The Game | When Joe Burrow And C.J Uzomah Turned Zero Into 24-21

"I've been watching him since I've been watching football," says Bengals second-year linebacker Barrett Carter, no doubt watching that night at Clemson because of his guy Lawrence. "I've always admired his approach to the game. His brain. How smart he is. How quick he processes. He has the answers to the test before you give him the questions.

"Someone needs to do a dive into his brain to see what's in it and how he processes so fast. It should not happen that fast."

"You can't zero me." Or something like that Burrow said after unlocking Uzomah on the jailbreak screen.

Bengals 21, Jags 21. Sixty-nine seconds left. Burrow in the shotgun at the Jags 46. Second-and-13. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson had already hit a couple of 50s, but they still needed some serious yardage.

"There are hallmarks of what it looks like for the quarterback, and it's pure man-to-man coverage with no help," says Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher of the zero blitz. "And their gamble is that they're going to get to you before your guys can get open. That check was to the widest guy. The check was to number one to the field, the widest receiver in the field."

Pitcher, then the quarterbacks coach, admits that is a scrapbook moment. "You try your best to just give your guy the answers for anything he could see, and he just does a great job at accessing the answers, and he did a good job on that one."

So did everybody else as Burrow checked out of a minus-play against the zero. He had an empty backfield and five receivers in front of him with wide receiver Tyler Boyd tight, wide receiver Trenton Irwin in the slot, and Uzomah split wide on his right. On the other side, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was in the slot and running back Chris Evans was wide.

Uzomah had never run that check full speed. He knew about it, though. Burrow and the coaches made sure of that.

"I hadn't really done too much practice as the outermost receiver until that week," Uzomah says. "We have our checks and things like that, but usually the checks are to certain receivers and certain personnels, and that week we did go over it with the tight ends going outside, and Joe was like, 'I don't care who's where, we all have to know what to do … Let's just go through it if you happen to be out there,' and I happened to be out there."

Burrow checked to the jailbreak screen. Uzomah can still vividly see Boyd inside turning to him and saying, 'It's coming to you, brother." With all of Duval County in his face, Burrow corkscrewed a sidearm 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded to Uzomah.

The check to the widest guy to the field.

Pitcher: "C.J. did a great job. Really, Trent Irwin did an outstanding job on that play. He really blocked two guys. T.I. kind of blocked his guy into the guy that was lined up over C.J.

Indeed, somehow the slight Irwin guided safety Rayshawn Jenkins smack into rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell while inside Boyd buried cornerback Tre Herndon as right tackle Riley Reiff set sail for linebacker Myles Jack.

Jailbreak screen.

"I'll be honest with you," Uzomah says. "I don't think I ran the greatest route. I mean, I had enough leverage and good blocking to where I was good. But I was kind of looking back at him the entire time because I knew that I was going to have to come out pretty quickly just because of the fact that they were zeroing and the positioning that we were in on the field.