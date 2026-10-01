The Conversation | The Great Gesicki On His Roles As The Next Option, New Dad And Jersey Guy

You never know what you're going to get from Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki.
A go-ahead fingertip touchdown grab on fourth down in the fourth quarter, like last Sunday in Pittsburgh. Or an escape-valve first-down play for a crushing six yards over the middle. A beach day in his native New Jersey with the radio hits rolling or a night on the couch in Cincinnati with wife Hallie and son Cooper.
Like Gesicki tells Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson in this week's conversation, "Whatever's the energy. I can get with it."
The Conversation
GH: The Jersey Beach Guy kind of came out in the celebrations in the opener after the touchdown. And then the calm-down thing with your arms after a big play. Where did that come from?
MG: I just felt at that point in the game, we had really been in control of the game the entire game, and then it got a little tight there. And then, we had a third-and-long, and I could feel just the tense energy. I could feel like the anxiety of the stadium. You know, it's not as loud. There's not as much energy. So I made a play, got a first down … just kind of everybody relax. We're going to be okay.
GH: After the big fourth down in Pittsburgh for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter where you ran wide open and made the sneaky great fingertip grab, you had a relatively subdued celebration. A kind of quick, subdued Griddy.
MG: Honestly, if you would have asked me, 'Hey Mike, if you're going to score this week, what play is it going to be on?' That was probably the last play on the list. To score a touchdown on that play, it almost took me by surprise. Obviously, I knew going into the huddle and hearing the play call, and if we got a certain coverage … but at that point in the game, I was like, "Oh man, that was unexpected.' But I'll take them however they can come.
GH: So the Griddy must be your go-to?
MG: It's really kind of muscle memory at this point. I don't even think about it. My body just takes over.
GH: Did Dexter say anything about doing his Sexy Dexy celebration?
MG: I think he gave me a seven out of 10.
GH: Oh yeah, but did he say anything to you at all?
MG: He laughed about it. Nothing too crazy. He didn't tell me I can't do it again, so maybe I'll bring it back.
GH: He's a big man. I guess if he asks you not to do it …
MG: Oh yeah, for sure. I mean if he tells me to do something, I'm going do it.
GH: That TD play last Sunday seemed to summarize exactly what you mean to this offense. The 25-yard touchdown on fourth-and-two that gave you the 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. Those two great wide receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, are doubled, and you're the biggest wide receiver out there as the next option. They were sitting on both of them and you were gone.
MG: In that specific situation, they're doubling Tee and Ja'Marr in what we call a "Gotta have it situation," fourth down, fourth quarter, big play in the game, things like that. So the defense is going to try to take out our two best receivers.
They put two guys on each of them, and it ended up working out for me, getting single coverage, and my guy ended up running into one of his teammates. We had the same play called before the timeout.
GH: Did they change after the timeout? That doesn't seem to be a great high-percentage play on fourth-and-two. Maybe it is in this offense.
MG: No, they didn't change. I think the way that we work on offense is we're going to take what the defense gives us. So in that scenario, they gave us everybody's up there near the line of scrimmage, playing the sticks. It's a fourth and short, fourth and two. So obviously, you're thinking we just need two yards. We got 25.
GH: What did Joe say in the huddle?
MG: He said, 'Hey, if we get the look that we just got before the timeout and they go double-double on Ja'Marr and Tee, you're my answer. I'm putting the ball up.' I said, 'All right, cool.'
GH: What's it like being the third or fourth option and not really knowing what unfolds? Take this season. Star of the opener to no targets to one of the plays of the game.
MG: I know my role on the team. I know when I'm going to be needed more times than others, and I just try to be ready. I try to pride myself on being detailed and dependable. And when my opportunities present themselves, I just try to make the most of it.
GH: The one where you got shellacked early in the game and you left for a few plays. More than the touchdown play, that seemed to show your ESP with Burrow.
MG: I'm supposed to run like a 10-yard inside seam stop. I saw the safety and the linebacker were both pressuring and knew that one of them was going to be free. So if I got the 10 yards, it wasn't going to be time for him to get the ball out. So I broke it off at like six to try to just give him a throw immediately.
GH: It looks like you guys read minds.
MG: Really, I'm just looking at the defense and thinking to myself. If I get the 10 yards here and the quarterback's on the ground, what good does it get to 10 yards? I'm going to get to six yards while he's still able to get the ball out.
And I feel like Joe is always aware of what the defense is doing and is trying to do, so just go out there and make plays. Maybe it's not always exactly drawn up, but somewhat like that. Like I said, the two things I like to pride myself on are being detailed and dependable. So I like to be where I'm supposed to be when I'm supposed to be there, and make the play when I get the opportunity. And I think the more times you do that with this coaching staff and with this quarterback, the more opportunities present themselves in the future, and the more trust that you build.
GH: You don't care how people look at you. Tight end or wide receiver?
MG: All I care about is how the coaching staff and my teammates look at me. That's really all I care about because they're the ones dictating my playing time and my opportunities and all that kind of stuff.
GH: Is this the best fit you've had anywhere?
MG: Yeah, I had a good stretch my second, third and fourth year in Miami. Had a coaching staff that was willing to use me in unique ways and use me to the best of my abilities. And then getting here in this offense with this coaching staff not trying to make you a player you're not. Understands what you're good at. Understands what you excel at and uses you in those situations.
GH: What makes this coaching staff unique?
MG: That exactly. They're not stubborn. I've been around some coaches where it's my way or the highway, and this is how we're doing it, and this is how the picture says, and this is how I coached it. And here it's more so they trust their players and they trust the guys that they're putting on the field, and they use everybody to their best of their abilities in unique ways.
We have a bunch of different personnel groupings. We have a bunch of different concepts and plays, and that allows everybody to go out there and execute to the best their ability.
GH: People talk about Burrow and Ja'Marr being so in sync, but Joe and you have that same rapport.
MG: I think it's just that trust and never abusing the trust. I'm not going to break off a route that's going to mess up a backside concept, or I'm not going to be in a spot where I'm not supposed to be because it's somebody else's area on that play or things like that, and then just always trying to be on the same page as him.
I try to see it the way that he sees it, so this way, when things like that break down or when a safety and a backer hit it, and he's like, "Oh man, I gotta get the ball out,' he's like, 'OK, I know that Mike's going to get his head around.' I try to just give him an option on plays and give him a throw and things like that. And when the ball's in the air and he's giving me a chance to make a play, I try to just maximize those opportunities because I do know we have two of the best receivers in the world. I'm probably not going to get 100 targets throughout the course of the season, but if I get 80 of them, 85 of them, you capitalize on those and that's a productive season.
GH: What's it like playing with Erick All Jr.? He's become a favorite with his demolition-derby play and attitude. Diving for the fumble on that last play in Pittsburgh.
MG: Erick is extremely physical. He's really athletic. He's tough. He is exactly what you're looking for when you think of an NFL tight end. He brings an element to our offense that only he can bring. I think his role is only going to continue to grow. And I love being in the room with him. He's a great personality and he's a great player and a great person.
GH: He doesn't seem to care about pain or anything else when he's out there.
MG: No, that's what I mean. He's the epitome of a tight end.
GH: Do you think he got the fumble?
MG: I do. I really do. I mean, he came up with the ball, and I think it just got blown dead really quickly. I don't know where the ball was. I was on the sideline, so it was tough to see.
GH: He was coming from the goal line.
MG: Erick has an elite motor, so that was big time for him.
GH: Do you ever tell him to calm down?
MG: No, I let people be themselves. That's kind of who he is. That's his demeanor and his energy. I think that makes him that tough, physical player.
GH: This is your third year here, you're wearing a Cincinnati hat, how happy are you here?
MG: Absolutely. This is where I've always wanted to be. In a situation like this with an elite quarterback with a great coaching staff with two of the best receivers on the outside that allow myself to maximize the middle of the field in the intermediate game and things like that, and then just make plays when given the opportunity.
GH: How about the town? The town seems to fit you.
MG: It's a great city. For half the year being here in Cincinnati, it's a lot of fun. It's a great organization to be a part of, and the fans are the best that I've been around in the National Football League. These game day environments are awesome.
GH: How has the arrival of your son impacted your beach time?
MG: It's impacted a lot of things in my life, but it's the coolest thing in the world. Having Cooper and getting home every day, and whether it's a long day or an off day, whatever. He doesn't care. He just sees me and is excited to see me. My wife does an unbelievable job on the day-to-day, managing and doing everything at home, really by herself. So it's been a fun dynamic. It's been something new to my family, but the coolest thing in the world.
GH: There was a nice moment after the opener. You had the big game (five catches, 76 yards, a touchdown) and they were in the facility about an hour after it was over.
MG: There was Cooper and my wife Hallie. My parents were here. It was really a cool experience. The first game of the season, obviously there's always a lot of anticipation for that and excitement that builds around that, and to come out here and get a win, and have the performance that I was able to have was fun in front of them. To get to celebrate moments like that, at this point in my career, nine years in, I don't take it for granted. I enjoy every moment.
GH: Can you take Cooper to the beach?
MG: Absolutely. Coop's a world-class traveler. Coop went to Italy this summer. We took a nine-hour flight to Italy and enjoyed our summer break with him.
GH: He turns one next week. How was his demeanor?
MG: Great. Listen, Coop, it's really all he knows at this point. He was on a plane three or four weeks after he was born when we played on Thanksgiving in Baltimore, and my wife took him home for Thanksgiving to be with family and things like that. He's always on the go. He's always ready to roll.
GH: How's he like the beach?
MG: He loves it. He loves it. He loves being outside. He just loves really being with my wife and with myself. So wherever that may be, whether it's sitting on the couch or whether it's sitting on the beach, we definitely spoil him. He turns one on Oct. 8.
GH: Has he changed your outlook on the game?
MG: He just changes my perspective on life. It kind of brings me back. Grounds me a little bit. Makes me really appreciate all of the cool things that are going on in my life. Maybe in the past when I was younger, I didn't have that same appreciation. But now having him, it's special.
GH: When you guys go the beach, is there any certain music you play?
MG: Nothing really. I don't have like a set genre. Honestly, sometimes I just turn on the radio and whatever top hits are, it's rolling. I can kind of vibe to whatever we got, whether it's rap music, country music. Sometimes Joe's putting on Bob Marley. Whatever's the energy. I can get with it.
GH: What's your favorite beach in New Jersey?
MG: I grew up going to Long Beach Island. It's down where I grew up. I love it. Still go there, and now I'm in the Manasquan/Sea Girt area.
GH: Did you try the beaches in Italy?
MG: Oh yeah. I always say that New Jersey has the nicest sand in the world when it comes to beaches, and I know that people are going to think I'm crazy for saying that, but I do. European beaches, a lot of them are like rocks. There are beaches in Italy, and we visited a couple of them. But a lot more boat days, pool days.
GH: What do you like about Jersey?
MG: I just grew up there. That's really all I know. I like that you can get to the beach. You can get really all four seasons. Sometimes I can do without the winter time, but I like this time of year. Obviously, I don't spend a lot of time in New Jersey in the fall, but growing up there was beautiful, and then the summers in Jersey are really selling points. I'm like 10 minutes away from the beach.
GH: The fingertip grab last week. Conjures up memories of the New Jersey high school dunk contest that you won as a senior.
MG: Right.
GH: When you saw the ball, did basketball flash to you?
MG: I don't love catching the ball over my shoulder. I like to go up and attack it and grab it. And in that one, I knew that it was going to be one I had to catch over my shoulder. I practice it all the time, so it was cool to kind of see it come up. Charlie Jones and I used to do a bunch of receiving drills and things like that. He texted me after the game. He's like, "That was the drill.'
It was funny because you do all these practices and these drills and things like that, and it translates into the biggest moments, and it's cool.
GH: What was your winning dunk?
MG: Jumped over another player. His name is Matt Farrell. He ended up playing basketball at Notre Dame. I thought we only had to do three dunks, so I did three dunks, and then I guess there was a tie. I don't remember exactly how we got to a fourth dunk, and I didn't really know what to do at that point.
So I just grabbed him. I was like, "Hey, man, you stand here. I'm going to jump over you.' I hadn't practiced it, done it, rehearsed it, or anything. I just kind of acted on the fly and went out there and won it.
GH: What were the first three dunks?
MG: I did like a like an alley-oop to myself that I threw it, and it bounced and I caught it, windmilled it. I did like a 360 and then I don't remember the third one, and then the fourth one was me jumping over the guy.
GH: Who's the better basketball player? You or Tee? You won the New Jersey dunk contest and he was up there for Mr. Basketball in Tennessee.
MG: That's a good question. I've seen Tee's highlights; they're impressive. But I'll let people make their own decisions
GH: Do you guys talk about it?
MG: Not really, to be honest with you. I haven't played basketball in so long. He's very impressive with his body control, his way to attack the ball above the rim, so to say it. He's impressive in so many different ways in his game, so basketball I'm sure has definitely helped him make him the player he is
GH: It seemed like a classic box out when he caught the touchdown in Pittsburgh.
MG: That's exactly what it was. That was impressive.
GH: But you do that, too.
MG: When need be, for sure.
View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 30, 2026.