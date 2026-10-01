The Conversation | The Great Gesicki On His Roles As The Next Option, New Dad And Jersey Guy

GH: That TD play last Sunday seemed to summarize exactly what you mean to this offense. The 25-yard touchdown on fourth-and-two that gave you the 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. Those two great wide receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, are doubled, and you're the biggest wide receiver out there as the next option. They were sitting on both of them and you were gone.

MG: In that specific situation, they're doubling Tee and Ja'Marr in what we call a "Gotta have it situation," fourth down, fourth quarter, big play in the game, things like that. So the defense is going to try to take out our two best receivers.

They put two guys on each of them, and it ended up working out for me, getting single coverage, and my guy ended up running into one of his teammates. We had the same play called before the timeout.

GH: Did they change after the timeout? That doesn't seem to be a great high-percentage play on fourth-and-two. Maybe it is in this offense.

MG: No, they didn't change. I think the way that we work on offense is we're going to take what the defense gives us. So in that scenario, they gave us everybody's up there near the line of scrimmage, playing the sticks. It's a fourth and short, fourth and two. So obviously, you're thinking we just need two yards. We got 25.

GH: What did Joe say in the huddle?

MG: He said, 'Hey, if we get the look that we just got before the timeout and they go double-double on Ja'Marr and Tee, you're my answer. I'm putting the ball up.' I said, 'All right, cool.'

GH: What's it like being the third or fourth option and not really knowing what unfolds? Take this season. Star of the opener to no targets to one of the plays of the game.

MG: I know my role on the team. I know when I'm going to be needed more times than others, and I just try to be ready. I try to pride myself on being detailed and dependable. And when my opportunities present themselves, I just try to make the most of it.

GH: The one where you got shellacked early in the game and you left for a few plays. More than the touchdown play, that seemed to show your ESP with Burrow.

MG: I'm supposed to run like a 10-yard inside seam stop. I saw the safety and the linebacker were both pressuring and knew that one of them was going to be free. So if I got the 10 yards, it wasn't going to be time for him to get the ball out. So I broke it off at like six to try to just give him a throw immediately.

GH: It looks like you guys read minds.

MG: Really, I'm just looking at the defense and thinking to myself. If I get the 10 yards here and the quarterback's on the ground, what good does it get to 10 yards? I'm going to get to six yards while he's still able to get the ball out.

And I feel like Joe is always aware of what the defense is doing and is trying to do, so just go out there and make plays. Maybe it's not always exactly drawn up, but somewhat like that. Like I said, the two things I like to pride myself on are being detailed and dependable. So I like to be where I'm supposed to be when I'm supposed to be there, and make the play when I get the opportunity. And I think the more times you do that with this coaching staff and with this quarterback, the more opportunities present themselves in the future, and the more trust that you build.

GH: You don't care how people look at you. Tight end or wide receiver?

MG: All I care about is how the coaching staff and my teammates look at me. That's really all I care about because they're the ones dictating my playing time and my opportunities and all that kind of stuff.

GH: Is this the best fit you've had anywhere?

MG: Yeah, I had a good stretch my second, third and fourth year in Miami. Had a coaching staff that was willing to use me in unique ways and use me to the best of my abilities. And then getting here in this offense with this coaching staff not trying to make you a player you're not. Understands what you're good at. Understands what you excel at and uses you in those situations.

GH: What makes this coaching staff unique?

MG: That exactly. They're not stubborn. I've been around some coaches where it's my way or the highway, and this is how we're doing it, and this is how the picture says, and this is how I coached it. And here it's more so they trust their players and they trust the guys that they're putting on the field, and they use everybody to their best of their abilities in unique ways.

We have a bunch of different personnel groupings. We have a bunch of different concepts and plays, and that allows everybody to go out there and execute to the best their ability.

GH: People talk about Burrow and Ja'Marr being so in sync, but Joe and you have that same rapport.

MG: I think it's just that trust and never abusing the trust. I'm not going to break off a route that's going to mess up a backside concept, or I'm not going to be in a spot where I'm not supposed to be because it's somebody else's area on that play or things like that, and then just always trying to be on the same page as him.