Game Within The Game | Joe Burrow Takes On The World Seeking To Grow Sport And Bengals Offense

MADRID _ The day after Cristiano Ronaldo retired, Bengals center Ted Karras took up the locker residence of Spanish World Cup rookie wunderkind Lamine Yamal, and wide receiver Tee Higgins marveled at the skill of Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé, one of America's more glamorous athletes took center stage Friday among Europe's biggest stars in his first NFL international appearance.

After all, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a question from Vogue in between a Paris-based reporter from Playmakers asking about attacking the middle of the field ("I love throwing the ball outside the numbers to the sideline") and a Spanish news agency (EFE) taking his temperature on another Super Bowl run ("We have the capability to do it, but right now we aren't there.")

"If they follow the NFL just a little bit, they know who he is," says Javier Carasco, one of the voices of the Spain-based Cayo YouTube channel that covers the league. "But there are some people looking at an NFL game for the first time, and there's no player other than Burrow to actually introduce them to what a show is."

Burrow eased into the media center of the La Ciudad del Futbol (The Football City) riding the hottest streak of his career. After torching the Titans last week on 462 yards and five touchdown passes, he hit Europe leading the NFL with 20 touchdown passes, the most ever thrown by a Bengals quarterback in the first seven games of a season.

He also arrived as the coolest ambassador this side of Benjamin Franklin.

"Ola," said Burrow as he sat down in a chair tailor-made for him. "I love being here. I love being the only game on TV on Sunday morning when people back home wake up, and I love showcasing our talents abroad and trying to bring attention to what we do.

"I love being a part of that and want to help grow the game."

Burrow said the same thing when he became such an exuberant participant in the NFL's foray into flag football last spring. He's got friends in high places (he did a solid for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell when he played in the final Pro Bowl after last season).

But for a kid who grew up watching the first major influx of soccer into America and zapped a button to make his Ronaldo score, there is beauty in the grassroots.

"I've followed international sports for a long time. Followed Real Madrid for a long time. Watched Barcelona play Real Madrid a lot. Played with both of those teams on FIFA a lot when I was a kid," Burrow said. "And loved watching soccer my whole life, really. I wish they played while we were here at their home stadiums so we could go."

Now when the Bengals play the Falcons Sunday (9:30 a.m.-Cincinnati’s Channel 5 and NFL Network), little Joe Burrow's FIFA screen flashed to life in Bernabeau Stadium, a beloved octogenarian and second-biggest soccer stadium in Europe packed with memories of soccer glory dating back to the first days of post-World War II. A worthy stage for No. 9.

"A lot of star power, isn't it this week?" says Will Varney of the United Kingdom's talkSPORT, a national sports radio station calling Sunday's game for the British Isles. "Football is king here in Spain. Real Madrid has superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham. Joe Burrow is a bona fide superstar in the NFL, and I do think it translates. Especially in the UK. I know of people who are coming because it's the Bengals and Joe Burrow. Usually, it's the tandem together with (Ja’Marr) Chase, they just bring people out.

"I knew a press conference day with Joe Burrow in this room would be filled. He's a notable name (in Europe). Maybe it comes with the things on Netflix, getting an understanding of him as a quarterback as well as him as a player on the field. He's a bit of a style icon as well. I think all of that culminates in who he is. I think genuinely he is a massive name."

Not filled, but busy with the first few rows filled. The presser also smacked of celebrity. One man greeted Burrow walking off the stage with a selfie. Another met him walking down the aisle to hand him what looked to be a miniature orange tiger, and his son wanted him to have it, along with an autograph.