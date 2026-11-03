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Madrid Manifest: Inside The Bengals' Travel Plan For 2026 International Game Against The Falcons

Nov 03, 2026 at 05:38 PM
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Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

If the rain in Spain does indeed stay mainly in the plain, then the drops won't hit Jeff Brickner, the Bengals' whirling dervish director of operations planning the trip to Madrid for the past six months.

Brickner begins to finish his Picasso of a masterpiece Tuesday night when the Bengals board their 201-member traveling party on American Airlines' sprawling 306-seat jet for the eight-hour flight to the Spanish capital for Sunday's game (9:30 a.m.- Cincinnati’s Channel 5 and NFL Network) against the 3-5 Falcons.

"What was very attractive about this aircraft is it has 60 lay-flat seats," Brickner says. "Lay-flat is allowing our players to stretch out. And there are eight of them that are oversized and made for big people, so it gives those kinds of guys a little extra room."

Big not only as in Dexter Lawerence II and Amarius Mims and Orlando Brown Jr., but also big as in Joe Burrow and his NFL-leading 20 touchdown passes. If it sounds like Brickner has thought of everything, he has to, as he and his team build a temporary Spanish-style Paycor Stadium.

Equipment, food, software, hardware and everything from plugs to studs.

"The biggest thing is we're just trying to handle the details so the players and coaches can focus on football," Brickner says. "If they can go through the week without thinking about the logistics, we've done our job."

About a half hour after the Bengals did their job with some nifty teamwork on both sides of the ball that consumed the last five drives of Sunday's overtime win over the Titans, Brickner checked in with the part of his team leaving Sunday night for setup.

That included IT chief Jake Kiser sifting through plug adapters and step-down voltage convertors to ensure the Bengals' equipment can operate on Spain's electrical system.

Also on the way was the Vicar of Video, Travis Brammer, as well the man who is the pre-trip pick for behind-the-scenes MVP, trainer Roberto "Berto," Cardona. Cardona, a Texan who speaks fluent Spanish, has helped Brickner translate in all areas.

"Berto is smooth, and he's going to be carrying us pretty much," says equipment manager Adam Knollman.

Knollman has been doing some heavy lifting himself since the May announcement of the Bengals' third international game ever and first since the 2019 trip to London in head coach Zac Taylor’s first season.

"The day it was announced. That's when the planning started," Knollman says, "and it's honestly on your mind since whatever that day was. It consumes you."

While Brickner began collecting the players' passports in May to make sure they were updated, Knollman started his massive inventory for the bulging manifest that is demanded by customs before placed in the bottom of the plane. He's got an extra 2,000 pounds of just-in-case equipment, up from 10,000 for an AFC North game.

"You have to inventory it all the way down to the country of origin," Knollman says. "The quantity. Any item. Trunks get weighed, hampers get weighed. You've got to have the dimensions on there. You've got to have the country of origin of the trunk, and you've got to have the country of origin of all the contents inside the trunk. You've got to get a quantity of shirts, pants, any apparel that we pack."

One difference from '19 is that the makeup of every piece of clothing making the trip has to be chronicled. Shirts, shorts, pants, socks and what percentage of cotton or whatever else it is made of.

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Yet the biggest difference of the 2019 and 2016 trips to the United Kingdom is that the Bengals are going early enough to enjoy a day to themselves, as well as practice twice. Taylor seemed uncomfortable with again trying to shoehorn the trip into about two days and one practice.

Which means instead of one practice and working out of a hotel ballroom, the Bengals are going to move into the home of the World Cup champs at the Spanish Football Federation international practice facility known as La Ciudad del Futbol, or The Football City, about 20 miles northwest of Madrid.

"We've been studying the layout of the locker room from pictures and videos, so we've got a pretty good idea how we're going to set it up," Knollman says.

They've got a head start. The Bengals had some supplies carried by ocean freighter, and they arrived two weeks ago at the practice facility, stadium and hotel. Mike Houk and other training room staffers coordinated the shipment of 17 pallets of water and Gatorade, as well as IT supplies for the meeting rooms.

Usually, he keeps one staffer behind, but Knollman and his two assistants,  Ryan Eckerle and Sam Staley, are bringing everybody. Bret Holt, Will Stamm and Jason Cook have to help set up not only the practice facility on Wednesday, but on Friday and Saturday the locker room at venerable Bernabeau Stadium.

The nearly 80-year-old structure seats more than 83,000, is one of the palaces of the soccer world and sparkles from the massive 2024 renovation. Bengals center and captain Ted Karras expects the retractable roof to be closed.

Brickner describes the playing surface as hybrid natural grass of Bermuda and Ryegrass and is dispatching each player four to six pairs of shoes with seven studs maybe being just the right pair.

"Their fields are on a hydraulic tray system. When they have their events, they hit a button, and it slides out from underneath eight stories," Brickner says. "They actually have grass that is growing with lights. So they have a whole new field that's underneath there. It's a beautiful place."

Also on the trip is Bengals chef Ory Maxwell, and he's expected to prepare a daily dish with a Spanish flair. Such as Jamon, a popular dry-cured Spanish ham and one of the most famous dishes in Spain.

The liaison for the hotel where the Bengals are staying made the trip to Philadelphia for the preseason game and videotaped how the Bengals are fed.

"They eat very healthy over there, o it should work out nicely," says Brickner, who has filed 130-page event banquet orders instead of the usual 90. "Our players are looking forward to some of the Spanish touches. They've done a lot of traveling and are used to that sort of thing."

Knollman has just one hesitation. When the game is over, all — ALL — of the Bengals' equipment is staying to speed up the trip home.  It will be gathered up, put on pallets on a truck and then loaded into the bottom of a commercial plane headed to Newark, New Jersey, on Monday. It will be trucked back to Paycor in time for Wednesday's practice.

"That's going to be a weird feeling walking out of the locker room like that," says Knollman, like a parent leaving a kid at summer camp.

Brickner isn't worried.

"The only thing we want to come back with," he says, "is a win."

Best of Bengals-Falcons | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Falcons matchups of years past

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Atlanta Falcons at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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The Cincinnati Bengals play the Atlanta Falcons at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) darts out of the way as Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Tony Casillas makes a diving attempt to stop him in Atlanta, Nov. 16, 1987. The Bengals beat the Falcons, 16-10, in the NFL game at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. (AP Photo/Judy Ondrey)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) darts out of the way as Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Tony Casillas makes a diving attempt to stop him in Atlanta, Nov. 16, 1987. The Bengals beat the Falcons, 16-10, in the NFL game at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. (AP Photo/Judy Ondrey)

Judy Ondrey/1987 AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs into Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs into Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Donald Lee (86) jumps over Atlanta Falcons linebacker Stephen Nicholas (54) and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brent Grimes (20) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
6 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Donald Lee (86) jumps over Atlanta Falcons linebacker Stephen Nicholas (54) and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brent Grimes (20) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Atlanta Falcons Bill Bell, with quarterback Dick Shiner holding, sent the ball winging from his own 23-yard line for a field goal in first period of a NFL game with Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 7, 1971 in Cincinnati. This gave the Falcons a 3-0 lead, but the Bengals tied it with a field goal later in the quarter. With one minute and 17 second remaining in the game Shiner threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Art Malone to give Falcons a 9-6 win. (AP Photo/GS)
8 / 20

Atlanta Falcons Bill Bell, with quarterback Dick Shiner holding, sent the ball winging from his own 23-yard line for a field goal in first period of a NFL game with Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 7, 1971 in Cincinnati. This gave the Falcons a 3-0 lead, but the Bengals tied it with a field goal later in the quarter. With one minute and 17 second remaining in the game Shiner threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Art Malone to give Falcons a 9-6 win. (AP Photo/GS)

GS/1971 AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) runs behind center Russell Bodine (61) in an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) runs behind center Russell Bodine (61) in an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) scores a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons defensive back Asante Samuel (22) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) scores a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons defensive back Asante Samuel (22) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) heads for the sidelines as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Ray Edwards (93) attempts a tackle during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) heads for the sidelines as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Ray Edwards (93) attempts a tackle during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback BoPete Keyes (22) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback BoPete Keyes (22) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, left, reaches to pull Ocho Cinco off the back of receiver Chad Johnson (85) just prior to kickoff of their NFL football game with the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2006, in Cincinnati. Johnson had been told he would be fined if he wore the name during the game. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, left, reaches to pull Ocho Cinco off the back of receiver Chad Johnson (85) just prior to kickoff of their NFL football game with the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2006, in Cincinnati. Johnson had been told he would be fined if he wore the name during the game. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2006 AP
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Reggie Kelly (82) is stopped by Atlanta Falcons' Demorrio Williams, left, and DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter of an exhibition football game in Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 27, 2007. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Reggie Kelly (82) is stopped by Atlanta Falcons' Demorrio Williams, left, and DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter of an exhibition football game in Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 27, 2007. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/2007 AP
Atlanta Falcons running back Jason Snelling (44) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Jason Snelling (44) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/AP2010
Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon (28) avoids a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defender Ronnie Bradford (23) in the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 3, 1999, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon (28) avoids a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defender Ronnie Bradford (23) in the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 3, 1999, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN
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