Bengals Defeat Titans in Overtime 43-36 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans 43-36 in overtime at Paycor Stadium to improve to 5-2 on the year.
QB Joe Burrow completed 38 of 48 passes for 462 yards and five touchdowns while adding a rushing score in the OT period. His receiving duo of Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase each had a monster day, as Higgins caught 10 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns while Chase netted 11 grabs for 141 yards and a touchdown.
For Tennessee, quarterback Cam Ward threw for a career-high 304 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Tony Pollard had 21 carries for 117 yards and two scores.
A back-and-forth second half ended in a stalemate and headed to overtime with the teams tied at 36. The Bengals received the kick in OT and went 70 yards in five plays, finishing with a nine-yard Burrow scramble for a touchdown to put Cincinnati ahead 43-36. The Bengals' defense closed out the game on the ensuing Titans possession, forcing an incompletion on fourth-and-three.
The Bengals will aim for their fourth straight win next week when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Bengals Titans Quick Facts
Final: Bengals 43, Titans 36
Bengals record: 5-2
Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
Joe Burrow: 38-of-48, 462 yards, five touchdowns
Tee Higgins: 10 catches, 155 yards, two touchdowns
Next game: Bengals at Falcons (Madrid), Week 9
Bengals-Titans Postgame Notes
Two for Tee
Higgins' two scoring receptions came on a 17-yard pass from Burrow in the third quarter and an 18-yarder late in the fourth that tied the game at 36. It marked his ninth career game with multiple touchdown catches.
Higgins' 155 receiving yards were the third-most in any game of his career, trailing a career-best 194 yards in Week 16 of the 2021 season against Baltimore and 157 in Week 4 of this year versus Jacksonville. Higgins, who was coming off a 148-yard output in the Week 7 win at Baltimore, has posted 100+ receiving yards in consecutive games for the third time in his career. The previous instances were Weeks 12-14 of the 2021 campaign and Weeks 11-12 of 2022.
Sunday also marked Higgins fourth career game with double-digit receptions.
Burrow to Gesicki Puts Bengals Ahead in Fourth
Burrow found tight end Mike Gesicki up the seam for a 25-yard touchdown to put Cincinnati ahead 29-28 midway through the fourth quarter. It marked the fifth straight game with a touchdown catch for Gesicki, which is the longest streak by a tight end in Bengals history.
Gesicki now has six touchdown receptions on the season, which already tie his career high set in 2020 while playing for Miami. His touchdown catch on Sunday also was the 30th of his career.
Mafe Strip-Sack Sets Up Burrow's 175th TD Pass
Boye Mafe recorded his second strip-sack of the season early in the third quarter, when he took down Cam Ward in the backfield and knocked the ball loose. Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II scooped up the fumble and returned it eight yards, setting up the Bengals' offense at the Tennessee 17.
On the very next snap, Burrow threw his 175th career touchdown pass when he found Higgins near the front pylon for a 17-yard score. Playing in his 84th career regular-season game, he became the third-fastest QB in NFL history to record 175 scoring passes, trailing only Patrick Mahomes (72 games) and Dan Marino (76).
Mafe's strip-sack marked his fifth career forced fumble, while Lawrence registered his first career recovery on the play. Mafe's team-leading sack total this season now stands at 5.5.
Lawrence, Knight Force Safety in Third Quarter
Lawrence and linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. teamed up to stop Titans running back Tony Pollard in the Tennessee end zone for a safety late in the third quarter. The play gave Cincinnati a 23-21 lead.
It marked the Bengals' first safety forced since Week 5 of the 2024 season against Baltimore, when Sam Hubbard tackled Derrick Henry in the same south end zone of Paycor Stadium.
Ja'Marr's 60th Gets Bengals on Board
Burrow climbed the pocket on a third-and-18 and fired a dart to Chase in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. It marked Chase's 60th career touchdown, which are now three shy of former receiver Carl Pickens for third-most in franchise history.
Sunday's game was the 85th regular-season contest of Chase's career. He became the fourth player in the Super Bowl era with 60 or more touchdown catches in his first 85 games, joining Jerry Rice (77 touchdowns), Rob Gronkowski (67) and Randy Moss (66).
Chase now has a touchdown catch in each of his last three games, marking the fifth time in his career in which he found the end zone in at least three consecutive contests. The previous instances were Weeks 1-3 of his 2021 rookie season, Weeks 3-5 of 2024, Weeks 10-14 of 2024 and Weeks 5-7 of 2025.
Chase's 11 catches and 141 receiving yards both were a season high. He now has 27 career games with 100+ receiving yards and 17 games with 10+ receptions.
Endries Scores First Career TD
Burrow found rookie tight end Jack Endries for a one-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half, with the extra point giving Cincinnati its first lead of the afternoon. It marked the first reception and first TD of Endries' NFL career.
A seventh-round pick in this past April's NFL Draft, Endries had seven touchdown catches during his college career that included two seasons (2023-24) at California and one (2025) at Texas.
Cincinnati's tight ends have teamed up for nine touchdowns this season, with six by Gesicki, and one each by Endries, Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson.
Turner, Newton Team Up For Takeaway
With Tennessee driving at the Cincinnati 37-yard line midway through the second quarter, cornerback DJ Turner II punched the ball out from Wan'Dale Robinson on a screen pass and fellow corner Josh Newton recovered it for the Bengals' first takeaway. It marked Cincinnati's sixth fumble recovery of the season and first since Week 5 at Miami.
Turner logged his third career forced fumble on the play and first of this season, while Newton recorded his first career recovery.
Burrow Passes Palmer on Bengals' Passing Yards List
Burrow finished the day with 462 passing yards, moving his career total to 22,925. He surpassed former quarterback Carson Palmer (22,694) for fourth place on Cincinnati's all-time passing yards chart. Quarterbacks Ken Anderson (32,838), Andy Dalton (31,594) and Boomer Esiason (27,149) hold the top three spots in team history.
With his stat line on Sunday, Burrow became the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 450 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a single game. The previous instance was Norm Van Brocklin in 1951, when he also set the NFL single-game record with 554 passing yards.
Extra Points
- Sunday marked the fourth time Chase and Higgins each had more than 100 receiving yards in the same game. It also was the 15th time they've both caught a touchdown in the same game.
- Dexter Lawrence II recorded his fifth sack of the season late in the fourth quarter, when he dropped Ward for a loss of 13 yards to force a Titans punt in the final minute of regulation. Lawrence's final stat line on the day was seven tackles, one TFL, one sack and one fumble recovery.
Bengals-Titans Postgame Quotes
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Check out the best game photos from Bengals-Titans Week 8 game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.