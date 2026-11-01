Bengals Defeat Titans in Overtime 43-36 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans 43-36 in overtime at Paycor Stadium to improve to 5-2 on the year.

QB Joe Burrow completed 38 of 48 passes for 462 yards and five touchdowns while adding a rushing score in the OT period. His receiving duo of Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase each had a monster day, as Higgins caught 10 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns while Chase netted 11 grabs for 141 yards and a touchdown.

For Tennessee, quarterback Cam Ward threw for a career-high 304 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Tony Pollard had 21 carries for 117 yards and two scores.

A back-and-forth second half ended in a stalemate and headed to overtime with the teams tied at 36. The Bengals received the kick in OT and went 70 yards in five plays, finishing with a nine-yard Burrow scramble for a touchdown to put Cincinnati ahead 43-36. The Bengals' defense closed out the game on the ensuing Titans possession, forcing an incompletion on fourth-and-three.