Joe Burrow Voted as FedEx Air & Ground Player of Week 7

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 7, the NFL announced today. The weekly honor is voted on by fans, selecting the top two offensive performances of the previous week out of the six nominees.
Burrow joined Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the winners of the award this week. The pair received more votes than Dolphins QB Malik Willis, Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving, Titans RB Tony Pollard and Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Burrow completed 22-of-30 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the 35-14 win over the Ravens. He completed 16-of-18 passes for 249 yards and four scores in the second half alone, becoming the only quarterback in the NFL so far this season to throw four touchdowns in one half.
Burrow has now tossed 15 touchdowns on the year, the most through the first six games of any season in his career.
"We know who we are, we know who we have to be, and we let our big-time players go and make big-time plays," Burrow said after the game. "That's what the NFL is all about. You can do all these different things, but at the end of the day, you just have to go make plays. You have to execute what's called, and that's what we did."
2026 Ring of Honor
Help us honor 2026 Ring of Honor inductees James Brooks and Bob Trumpy at halftime against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 1!
This is the third year of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards' new format, which allows wide receivers and tight ends to be eligible for the award each week and at the end of the season. Burrow notches his first win of 2026 after receiving the honor in Week 16 of 2025.
This year, FedEx is teaming up with Feeding America: Each week, $2,000 donations will be made in the name of the winning players ($4,000 total) to Feeding America to help combat food insecurity across the country. Since the start of the FedEx Air & Ground program, FedEx has donated nearly $3 million to different nonprofit organizations.
View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 7 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.