 Skip to main content
Advertising

Joe Burrow Voted as FedEx Air & Ground Player of Week 7

Oct 28, 2026 at 03:00 PM
Author Image
Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 7, the NFL announced today. The weekly honor is voted on by fans, selecting the top two offensive performances of the previous week out of the six nominees.

Burrow joined Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the winners of the award this week. The pair received more votes than Dolphins QB Malik Willis, Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving, Titans RB Tony Pollard and Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Burrow completed 22-of-30 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the 35-14 win over the Ravens. He completed 16-of-18 passes for 249 yards and four scores in the second half alone, becoming the only quarterback in the NFL so far this season to throw four touchdowns in one half.

Burrow has now tossed 15 touchdowns on the year, the most through the first six games of any season in his career.

"We know who we are, we know who we have to be, and we let our big-time players go and make big-time plays," Burrow said after the game. "That's what the NFL is all about. You can do all these different things, but at the end of the day, you just have to go make plays. You have to execute what's called, and that's what we did."

ROH26_1920x1080

2026 Ring of Honor

Help us honor 2026 Ring of Honor inductees James Brooks and Bob Trumpy at halftime against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 1!

FIND SEATS LEARN MORE

This is the third year of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards' new format, which allows wide receivers and tight ends to be eligible for the award each week and at the end of the season. Burrow notches his first win of 2026 after receiving the honor in Week 16 of 2025.

This year, FedEx is teaming up with Feeding America: Each week, $2,000 donations will be made in the name of the winning players ($4,000 total) to Feeding America to help combat food insecurity across the country. Since the start of the FedEx Air & Ground program, FedEx has donated nearly $3 million to different nonprofit organizations.

Victory Monday: Bengals Notch AFC North Win In Baltimore | TOP SHOTS

View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 7 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

The line of scrimmage during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
1 / 20

The line of scrimmage during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow before Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
2 / 20

QB Joe Burrow before Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II ahead of Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
3 / 20

CB DJ Turner II ahead of Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Dax Hill, CB DJ Turner II, S Bryan Cook and DT Dexter Lawrence II go out for the coin toss ahead of Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
4 / 20

CB Dax Hill, CB DJ Turner II, S Bryan Cook and DT Dexter Lawrence II go out for the coin toss ahead of Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Cashius Howell receives a game ball after Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
5 / 20

DE Cashius Howell receives a game ball after Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine scores a touchdown during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
6 / 20

RB Samaje Perine scores a touchdown during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
7 / 20

WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins makes a catch during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
8 / 20

WR Tee Higgins makes a catch during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki scores a touchdown during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
9 / 20

TE Mike Gesicki scores a touchdown during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
10 / 20

QB Joe Burrow during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Bryan Cook during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
11 / 20

S Bryan Cook during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
12 / 20

QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
13 / 20

WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Dalton Risner and QB Joe Burrow during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
14 / 20

G Dalton Risner and QB Joe Burrow during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
15 / 20

WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
K Evan McPherson during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
16 / 20

K Evan McPherson during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers returns a punt during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
17 / 20

WR Dohnte Meyers returns a punt during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow throws a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
18 / 20

QB Joe Burrow throws a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. intercepts a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
19 / 20

LB Demetrius Knight Jr. intercepts a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow after Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
20 / 20

QB Joe Burrow after Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Joe Burrow, Ryan Rehkow Receive AFC Player of the Week Honors

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, while P Ryan Rehkow was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for their performances in Week 7.

news

Bengals Week 8 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

See where news outlets have the Bengals ranked entering Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Bengals Sign Cam Grandy, Place Erick All Jr. on Reserve/Injured List | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today made multiple roster moves.

news

Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 8 against Tennessee Titans

Learn what the Bengals are wearing against the Titans in Week 8.

news

How To Watch Titans vs Bengals Week 8: TV, Streaming and Radio Information

How to watch Titans vs Bengals in Week 8: kickoff time, TV channel, streaming options, radio stations and game coverage

news

Bengals Defeat Ravens 35-13 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Bengals took down the Ravens Sunday in Baltimore. See the final score, key stats, records, notes and postgame quotes.

news

What To Watch For | Bengals at Ravens Week 7

The Bengals are back in action after their Week 6 bye as they head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in a road AFC North matchup.

news

Bengals Sign Russ Yeast to Active Roster, Josh Kattus and Emany Johnson Added to Practice Squad | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today made multiple roster moves.

news

Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 7 against Baltimore Ravens

Learn what the Bengals are wearing against the Ravens in Week 7.

news

Tanner Hudson Placed on Reserve/Injured List | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals placed TE Tanner Hudson on the Reserve/Injured list.

news

How To Watch Bengals at Ravens Week 7: TV, Streaming and Radio Information

How to watch Bengals at Ravens in Week 5: kickoff time, TV channel, streaming options, radio stations and game coverage

Advertising