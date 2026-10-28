Joe Burrow Voted as FedEx Air & Ground Player of Week 7

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 7, the NFL announced today. The weekly honor is voted on by fans, selecting the top two offensive performances of the previous week out of the six nominees.

Burrow joined Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the winners of the award this week. The pair received more votes than Dolphins QB Malik Willis, Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving, Titans RB Tony Pollard and Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Burrow completed 22-of-30 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the 35-14 win over the Ravens. He completed 16-of-18 passes for 249 yards and four scores in the second half alone, becoming the only quarterback in the NFL so far this season to throw four touchdowns in one half.

Burrow has now tossed 15 touchdowns on the year, the most through the first six games of any season in his career.