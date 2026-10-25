Everything The Bengals Said After Week 7 Against the Ravens

Quarterback

What were your thoughts on the second half?

"I don't even really know what to say about it. We were terrible in the first half, and we were unbelievable in the second half. It doesn't have to be like that, but it was what was required today, and we made it happen. [We made] some big-time plays in the second half that we really needed, and we went and made it happen."

One thing that head coach Zac Taylor said was key at halftime was staying calm, not panicking or doing anything out of character. How important was that at halftime for you and the team?

"That's certainly not a halftime that you want to go into. But we made some nice adjustments in the second half that I think helped us, and at the end of the day, we just executed and made a lot of plays."

What were some of the adjustments?

"We just started calling some of our base stuff. The O-line protected great, and then really we just got the ball in Ja'Marr [Chase] and Tee [Higgins'] hands as many times as we could."

You guys were down by eight and really went after it and got WR Ja'Marr Chase for the explosive play and WR Tee Higgins for the explosive play. Was there a thought entering that drive of going for their throats? Was that a feeling you had?

"Yes, we certainly wanted to go and be aggressive, and we knew they were going to be aggressive, too, [with] the way the first couple drives of the second half had played out. They brought an overload pressure there on that first play, and [I] just got the ball to Ja'Marr [Chase] quickly and let him go and do what he does."

Earlier this week you talked about how big a game this would be for you guys. Being down 13-0 at halftime and going out to have the performance that you did personally, what did you like most about what you learned from your team, knowing this was such a big game?

"Yes, we know who we are, we know who we have to be, and we let our big-time players go and make big-time plays. That's what the NFL is all about. You can do all these different things, but at the end of the day, you just have to go make plays. You have to execute what's called, and that's what we did."

The 44-yard pass to WR Tee Higgins when you scrambled. You kind of shot-putted it to him. Can you describe what you saw?

"Yes, I was able to get outside the pocket and make a play. The ball slipped out of my hands a little bit, but [Tee Higgins] was open enough that it didn't really matter. Tee was unbelievable all day, [and] we have to keep finding ways to get him the ball down the field."

Why has WR Tee Higgins been so effective this season? It seems like he's playing the best football of his career.

"[Tee Higgins] has been so aggressive and as good as I've seen him in contested-catch situations, and he understands what we're trying to do and the plays that we're calling, and he's just made some big-time plays for us. That's who he is, that's who he's always been, and we just have to keep giving him more opportunities to go and do it."

You guys have had some ups and downs and good streaks on offense this year, but does today's second half feel like it's all coming together for you now? Is this the offense you were waiting for through five games?

"That's who we got to be; that's who we got to be. Let our guys go make some big-time plays [and] be efficient in the run game. [The] offensive line played great. But yes, we just have to continue to do what we did in that second half. We got that feeling, [and] we have to keep building on it."

On that third drive, when you went up big. A lot of times, teams might try to drain the clock, but is that who you guys are in that drive, trying to put this thing away? "Yes, I think that's who we have to be. We have too many great players on offense to be conservative in that spot and [give] credit to our coaching staff for letting us go and do it and giving us the freedom to go and make those plays. But I think that's who we have to be."

You've seen success against different iterations of this Ravens defense with a new staff and new coaches. What were your first impressions of this group and what you saw today?

"Yes, they make it hard on you. They do a good job presenting you with different things and making you worry about a lot of different things, protection-wise, and [it's] similar schematically to what they have been in the last couple years. They know their scheme well, and they know where their weaknesses are, and they play accordingly, and I [have] a lot of respect for those guys."

Earlier in the week, Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey said that it'd be cool to not have to guard WR Ja'Marr Chase as much as he has in the past. What did you see from that matchup? Do you feel like maybe you were hunting him a little bit?

"No, I don't think I was. I have a lot of respect for Marlon [Humphrey] and who he is as a player. He understands the weaknesses of the coverages that they play and plays his leverages well and understands game situations and when he can and can't take chances, and that makes you wary of him as a player. You always [have] to be aware that he's going to make plays on the football. He's done that time and time again. So, I have a lot of respect for that guy."

You've talked a lot about what you think this team could accomplish this season. What did this game tell you about what you feel like this team's ceiling could be this year?

"That second half is who we have to be. Our defense played well in the first half in limiting the points on the board and keeping us in it, and we were able to make those plays down the stretch, but it doesn't have to be that way. We can do that for a full game, so we're still hunting that."

How pleased were you with your play?

"I think I played really well. The first half was what it was, and obviously, I would have liked to have some of those back, but we didn't turn the ball over. That played a big part. The second half, I think I was pretty lights out. I'll watch the tape, and [you can] ask me again on Wednesday, but I think for the most part I was pretty good."

We've seen you in that zone. In the second half you were kind of just pacing after those scores. What are you feeling? What is that emotion like during that half?

"I'm just trying to treat every play like it's its own universe and trying to critically think about what's required of me on the play and where the defense is going to tell me to go with the football, and they're going to have to adapt quickly sometimes in a play depending on what the defense is showing or what presents, and [I'm] just trying to treat every play like one."

What was the biggest adjustment from the first half to the second half?

"We were who we are in the second half, and we played accordingly."

Were you guys just more aggressive?

"Yes. [An] aggressive, simple style."

How does Baltimore look in the clear light of day?

"Yes, we've had success in the clear light of day here. The purple seats look a little less cool in the daytime than they do at night. I love playing here at night. I love playing here. This is one of my favorite places to play. Their fans are great and passionate, and that's why I love doing what I do — it's for environments like that."

Head coach Zac Taylor said he didn't really get fired up because everybody knew what happened in the first half. What does it say about the way he handled things at halftime and through the course of the game that made you guys come back and play like you did in the second half?

"Yes, that's who our coaches have been since I've been here is calm through the storm. There's no overreaction most of the time, and that's what I respect about those guys. They're always calm and are just looking to find the answers."

Why is it so important for the coaches to be that calm through all of it?

"Well, your players can bring the fire, and you don't have to calm each other down despite a coaching staff that might overreact to certain things. That goes with not riding the roller coaster of the emotions of the NFL that I talk to you guys about all the time. That really starts with the head coach and permeates down through the rest of the locker room, and that's how I think it should be."

At the beginning of the season, you were very steadfast in your support of T Orlando Brown Jr. and how he was playing. For him to have the performance he had against his former team, against your former teammate in OLB Trey Hendrickson, how happy were you for him?

"Yes, Orlando [Brown Jr.] is who he is, week in and week out. We talked about what happened in the one game, but really I think he's been lights out all year and continues to work really hard to keep getting better and, like you said, I think he played great today."

You had a nice conversation with WR Ja'Marr Chase towards the end of the game. How nice is it to be able to just chill while you're up in the fourth quarter? What did you guys talk about?

"Yes, last time we were here in the daytime, that's the last time we were able to do that against these guys, and that feels great to be able to sit back and reflect in the middle of a game on the sideline and watch some of the young guys go out there and try to make some plays. That's few and far between in this league, but when you get them, you enjoy them."

Did you guys reflect on how you said this is who you have to be?

"Yes, we had a lot of productive conversations in that moment, and I think we're all on the same page."

Was it a chess match getting them out of the two-shell defense?

"Yes, they played it all game and they play it really well, and they present some challenging looks. In the first half, it felt like we were playing a third-down defense the entire first half, and that's really hard. We were able to get them out of that in the second half by staying in front of the chains [and] being efficient on early downs, and that's what you have to do against a defense like that, otherwise it's going to be a long day."

Can you take us through the one-on-one play to WR Tee Higgins?

"Yes, it was a great call. Tee [Higgins] made a great play, [ran a] great route, and we have to find more ways to do that."

What was it like to face OLB Trey Hendrickson since he left?