Everything The Bengals Said After Week 4 Against the Jaguars

Head coach

It sounded like a spirited message in the locker room. What did you want to get across in your post-game message?

"Yeah, I believe in these guys. I mean, it sucks. We had opportunities there. I think we're going to look back tomorrow and, you know, be upset with ourselves with some opportunities that (we missed), but we lost to a really good football team. All week, I knew that, on all three phases, this is a really well-coached team. They have talent. They're a good team. But it's disappointing that we came up short, because we had our opportunities and we didn't fully take advantage of them. And so now, we're 2-2. We've got to own that and bounce back next week."

What did you think of Joe Burrow's game?

"Yeah, I mean, the two (interceptions) is probably one pick — you know, (the one) down there in the red zone that I know we're going to want back. But man, I'll go to battle with him every day if that's what we're going to get. The communication during the game — just how he played in the pocket, the throws he saw, the plays he made, the plays guys made for him, and the protection. That's a good front (on defense). That's a good blitz package. They cause a lot of problems. I thought our guys handled it really well. I thought he fought hard in the pocket. I thought our receivers stepped up and made some big time plays for us. Losing Tee (Higgins) and Ja'Marr (Chase) obviously ... we're used to that at this point — losing a guy early in the game and having to adjust — but I thought our guys handled it really well. And I thought our defense got some stops. We put them (the defense) in a tough spot with the pick, where they (the Jaguars) got the ball inside the 20. That led to seven points there. But I thought our defense fought against a really good offense and gave us an opportunity."

Why did you feel so compelled to be so passionate about your message?

"That's just how I felt."

What is Tee Higgins' official injury designation?

"Adductor."

Did you get any update on Ja'Marr Chase at halftime and was there any discussion of how that play went down with the referee?

"Ja'Marr (Chase) has a concussion, and there was no discussion with the referee."

Can you take us through the final drive of the game with no Tee Higgins or Ja'Marr Chase?

"We just have to make it work. No one wants to hear any reason why that wouldn't work, you know? We got an unbelievable coaching staff that can problem solve. The players understand it. I mean, you got a guy like Mitch (Tinsley), who just showed back up, and he's playing a lot of snaps for us. He and Dohnte (Meyers) are the last two receivers we have left, and they're out there making plays. And all four of our tight ends that are out there are doing exactly what we need them to do to put us in position. No one wants to hear it, but I am proud of the team for how they fought. There was a lot that went into that game. We're really disappointed that we lost. We're not that kind of team this year that's going to take consolation in the losses, but I am allowed to see the silver lining, and this team has a lot of fight. If I get this team for 14 more weeks or 13 more weeks, whatever it is — I'm signing up for that all day, because we're going to have a great year. It's just disappointing that we didn't get this one."

Can you take us through the final sequence?

"No chance. I will tomorrow. I remember some of the plays, but I don't remember them all. You got problem solving in the moment, you've got to put people in the right position. I thought Joe's (Burrow) dialogue was great on what he was seeing and what plays he thought he had a chance on. So I thought the communication was really good, and the guys handled it well."

Can you tell us why Tee Higgins went into the game for a play after he went out?

"Because he just wants to try to help us win. He knew the situation we were in. He just couldn't do it. He went out there to run one basic (play) and I could tell (he couldn't go). I mean, all eyes were on him when he was running the route. He couldn't do it, but that's just who he is. We played the Chiefs a couple years ago. He pulled his hamstring, he went back in the game. Tee's just going to fight for you. He saw the bind we were in, and he was trying to help us."

How did the rhythm feel, with 23 penalties, second most in an NFL game this year?

"Yeah, it is what it is. You know, it felt like it was going both ways on some of that stuff, so you just have to make the most of it."

What were some of the biggest ways you guys have to adjust the game plan when Ja'Marr Chase goes down?

"Well, Ja'Marr is a big part of the plan. But again, they could have lost one of their better players and they have to adjust (too). So, I don't want that to be the story. This league's about winning or losing. And so, there's no excuse to try to go out there and win, and we came up a half-yard short, or whatever it was. I'm proud of the way the guys put us in position to go potentially win a game. We just came up a little short, but we have playmakers on this team. (Whatever) two receivers are in a game, like I trust those guys to make plays. Joe (Burrow) obviously trusts them. He gave them some balls in some one-on-one cover situations where he trusted them. Mike (Gesicki) is playing outside receiver at points. These guys just want to go win the game. They're doing whatever it takes to win."

The last two weeks, there have been penalties and turnovers in the losses. Even in the wins, there were some penalties and procedural issues. What does it take to clean that up?

"I think we're going to have to really watch the penalties from this game and determine where we need to do a better job cleaning up."

How frustrating is it to start 2-0 and now be 2-2?

"It is (frustrating). We've played some good teams, and I was hoping we'd be 4-0 when we came out of that stretch, but we're not. And so, we just have to continue to learn who we are and continue to make the adjustments that we need to make. I thought there were a lot of good plays the guys made out there today. We'll see the ones that we have to clean up that have held us back from winning the last two games. Obviously, we'll do everything we can to clean that up."

You talked about problem solving in real time. How difficult is that when you have only two receivers left?

"We just have to make it work, and for the most part, we did. I never felt like, 'Man, we can't do this because of who we have.' I don't feel that. That's why they're on our roster. If you make our roster on offense, you've got something to you. Same with the defense we have right now. So anybody that walks on the field that's on our 53(-player roster) on game day, I got absolute faith that they can make some plays and win games. That's every single man we've got on this team. That's why they're here. This is the best team we've had in a while. And so I've got faith. Anybody we walk out on that field, we trust to be able to make a play."

When Ja'Marr Chase goes out, do you want to go more plays under center?

"Yeah, that was hard to find rhythm there. They played second down like third down. We were second-and-four, and they were showing us third-down pressure. So, that's fine. We adjusted and we made some healthy plays there. But it turned into that game really quick, where you're only going to get first down against them, and second down was going to turn into a whole different set of downs."

You said you said you'd go to war with Joe Burrow, but how much are the turnovers becoming concerning over four football games right now?

"No, because the first one he got hit. I mean, I'm sure everybody saw that. He's throwing to an open guy, and he gets hit and the ball gets picked off. So the second one, he's going through his progression, (and) he didn't see the guy. He threw a shallow cross, then the guy jumped and made the pick. So, we'll watch the tape and talk through what he saw. That's uncharacteristic (of him) — usually that's not the type of thing that happens. He'll have a reason why, and we'll talk through it and make the adjustment. But to say that I'm concerned? In no way, shape or form am I concerned about that."

What makes you believe in the guys, coming out of a game like this?

"Well, I think we lost a tough game to a really good team. And the way these guys fought to get us back in (the game) when we were down two scores ... the offense goes down (and) scores a touchdown, the defense (gets) a stop to get us the ball back, and then the offense goes down there and then almost gives us a chance to win the game. That's easy for me to say."

How would you assess the way the safeties played?

"Yeah, there were some tackles on the field I think we have to (make). I know there was a third-and-18 early in the game, which they converted. We have to get that ball on the ground. But I thought, over the course of the game, those guys really started to step up. We'll watch the tape to assess them all individually, but I felt like when our defense was on the field, we were going to get stops. And I know they got us on the touchdown there on the last run, but I thought those guys fought for us, and I had confidence they were going to get some stops. They got us a stop there at the end and gave us a chance to go win the game."

Do you think 23 rushing yards is indicative of the story of this game?

"I didn't feel like that's how that game went at all. We ended up throwing the ball quite a bit just because what we were seeing, and I thought we had success doing it."

Could you use the rushing game more to take a little more pressure off Joe Burrow?