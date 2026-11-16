Everything The Bengals Said After Week 10 Against the Steelers

Quotes from:
Head coach
Initial comments ...
"We started off the game very poised. The people gave us a huge advantage to get to 7-2 and (be in a position to) control our destiny."
What stood out the most about Joe Burrow's game?
"He's just on it. I thought the protection was really good. There are some times that they are going to create some movement, but its blocked movement. I think Joe did an excellent job keeping his eyes down the field and finding guys for some big plays. Those guys made big plays and tremendous catches — all of those guys really. Everyone stepped up and made some plays for us. Obviously, he (Burrow) set the tone."
Why is he in such a good rhythm?
"This is just how he is. I feel like I've seen him in this rhythm quite a bit. He has a lot of confidence. Like I've said before, the offensive line is blocking so well, it allows us to play confident. At one point we had 24 passes and six runs. It is what it is. As long as these guys are doing that and we are making our way, that's how it's going to be."
Dohnte Meyers got his first score. Is that just a testament to who he is?
"Yeah, it's awesome. For him to step up and make a big play at the end of the half ... that was a big play for us. And for the journey that he's been on throughout his career — two colleges, the CFL, all the stuff he's done to be able to make it on an NFL team — and (do that) in a prime-time game and score his first touchdown, is very fitting. He has made a lot of big plays for us."
How does it feel to be first place in the division and to be in a position where you guys can essentially control your destiny?
"We don't have to worry about what anybody else is doing. We just have to worry about our stuff. And so, I'm really proud, especially after coming off an international game. I felt like the guys all week had a great energy about them. They were ready to go for this game. I'm proud. This obviously gave us a big lift. I'm just proud with how they handled the week."
You've seen your quarterback get hot before. Have you ever seen him do it for this long — four or five weeks in a row — at this level?
"Yeah, and I think as a team, this is one of the best stretches we've had in the (first) half of a season. And I think the standard made us expect this for ourselves all along. So, I can't say I'm really surprised. But again, it's week to week. This league is very humbling. If we say that was good enough, and then we go to Washington and we're not ready to go, then the season can take a turn on a dime. I trust that our guys are focused."
You made Aaron Rodgers go to the air so much that you made him one dimensional. Talk about how the defense was so strong ...
"I thought they really rallied and bought into the plan. They did a great job on the perimeter tackle, and I thought that was really big, and they just really hurried him in the pocket whether it was sacks or quarterback hits. I thought that all 11 guys out on the field did a great job. Al (defensive coordinator Al Golden) did a great job, and the coaches put him in a great spot. I'm really proud with how the defense played."
You're the first team in NFL history coming off an international game to beat a team coming off a bye week. What does that say about the resiliency of the guys this week and where you guys want to go?
"We just hadn't had the opportunity to do it yet. This was our first one. I love how we handled the international trip, top to bottom. I feel like that win gave us the momentum. Playing last weekend and getting the win that we did — the guys came back and had a late start to the week. I felt like they responded the right way. So, I wasn't surprised with the energy that they played with tonight."
How do you feel watching Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase?
"Yeah. I don't know what else to say to that. Joe is so accurate with it. Ja'Marr gets great separation. That first one he caught inside of the 10 (yard line), how he ran that down — I didn't know how he did it. He just has that extra gear."
Any preliminary updates on Dalton Risner or Tee Higgins?
"Risner is a knee. I don't know that it's too serious. Tee, we were really managing as the game went along."
Down in the red zone, you had a couple of plays where Joe Burrow held it for over six seconds. How rare is that patience? How hard is it to execute like that when you don't know what to do? Should you get rid of the ball or not?
"No, because he knows. Sometimes when you're rushing three and the play stinks, there is not a lot of good against that. So, what you have to do is buy some time and let guys get uncovered, and he can feel that very quickly that that's the way it's going to go. And they have guys in the throwing lanes, so he played it really smart and guys did a great job uncovering too."
What do you think about the officiating crew worked another NFL game today? Did you get a chance to talk to them about it?
"No I didn't. But it's tough. The crew probably hasn't worked together before, so I thought they did a great job managing a very difficult game — a very testy game, obviously on both sides. So, hats off to those guys for looking forward."
There's been a lot of talk about trade deadlines. Did tonight solidify that the team can take care of business?
"Maybe nobody believed me, but I do think we have a really good team. The locker room is really confident in what we have. Our coaches feel really comfortable with what we have, and so I feel really feel good about who we have."
During training camp, you said this team on paper is really good. Is it living up to what you thought?
"We just have to keep improving. 7-2 is great right now. That's just where we are. I hope we continue it in Washington. This team wants to go to 8-2 next week."
Did you hear the MVP chants for Joe Burrow tonight?
"Yes. Well, I mean it would be impossible to say that anyone is playing better. I'm not watching every game...but I bet the people that aren't talking about him aren't watching our games, because if you are, it's really hard to say that he is not the best player on planet Earth."
Does a performance like tonight with the two long-developing touchdowns, does that show this offensive line is really solid?
"They've been showing that. Maybe people didn't want to see it because they wanted to follow the narrative that's been going on for years now, but our offensive line has been playing really well now dating back to last year. We know that, and hopefully everybody else is trying to see that as well."
Quarterback
ou talked this week about this being a big game with the division lead on the line. How satisfying of a win is this for you tonight?
"It's a big win. (It's a) big win. It's one of the biggest wins we've had here in a while, but it's Week 9. We've got a lot of football here to be played. (I'll) learn from my mistakes (and) celebrate the win, but we'll come back and get better."
You took the ball to begin the game versus deferring to the second half. Was that to send a message?
"Message? I don't know. We just wanted to come out and be the aggressor, try to put points on the board early and get those guys behind so they didn't feel great about running it, and (then) let our defensive line go to work."
When you hear those MVP chants from the crowd, what goes through your mind?
"(It's a) long season ahead."
Do you think this is the best your offensive line has played consistently for this long of a stretch?
"They've been unbelievable, yeah."
How confident are you when you drop back in the pocket, see the field and let go of the ball right now?
"Yeah, I'm seeing it (well). I'm putting the ball where I want to for the most part. (I've) just got to keep getting better."
Dohnte Myers scored his NFL touchdown today. What does that mean to you with the growth he's had as the season has gone on?
"Yeah, he's just going to keep getting better (and) keep learning from the reps that he gets, and the reps that other people get. (He'll) just keep trying to be great. He's a guy that puts in the work, so when you see something like that, it makes you happy."
It seems like Pittsburgh blitzed early in the game. Did they call that off?
"We got out front quite a bit and — I'll have to watch the tape — but they were going through lot of different coverages, looks, pressures (and) fronts. Those guys make it hard to prepare because they do so many things (on) defense and we handled it really well."
Can you and Ja'Marr Chase keep getting better having honed your craft together for so many years?
"We can keep getting better. (I'm) trying to think today if we missed out on any, but you know, there's always room to improve."
Why has that connection been so in sync, especially over these last couple of weeks?
"(It's) two great players doing what they do and have been together a long time and seen a lot of different coverages and looks. We've got great coaches and great guys up front that have been allowing me the time to find Ja'Marr down the field."
Why is Bob Marley your preferred music choice in the locker room following a win?
"Just good vibes. Just good vibes."
Are these as good of vibes as you've felt in some time?
"Yeah, we're clicking right now, but like I said, seven wins certainly isn't going to do anything for you. Nobody's winning championships in Week 9. It's a big win, but we've got a long way to go."
It's been a while since you as a team have been in this position. How good does it feel to be 7-2 and not chasing other teams?
"We really haven't been in this spot since I've been in the league, really. You know, we were 5-2 in 2021 and ended up 7-6 and trying to climb out of it, so it's nice to give ourselves some leeway, but we certainly aren't satisfied with where we're at and want to keep getting better."
Two of the touchdowns — the one to Drew Sample and the one to Chase (Brown) — you seemed to have seven or eight seconds to throw. When you have all that time to throw because of the offensive line ... can you talk about that?
"Yeah. Those guys have been so good, and I love playing with them. They take it very seriously and they want to win. They want to be great, and they put so much mental energy into working throughout the week to understand the guys they're going against. to understand what their pass rush moves are and all the different front looks that we can see. I know that they're not satisfied either, but those guys are lights out."
How good was Chase Brown tonight in all aspects of the game?
"We know what we have in Chase. He's a big-time playmaker for us. When people devote too many resources to stopping the guys on the outside, Chase can beat you in a lot of different ways."
He picked up some of those early blitzes, too.
"Yeah. He's been lights out in pass protection too. I know we like Samaje (Perine) to be in there, but Chase's ability to do that has really opened up some things for us on third down."
You made some history tonight alongside guys like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. What's it like to have that type of performance?
"We've just got to keep going. Like I said, nobody's winning anything in Week 9, so we just have to keep getting better."
Is that why you're so reserved? There's more work to be done?
"Yeah. Like I said, no one is winning the division with seven wins. Nobody's making the playoffs with seven wins, and we're certainly not satisfied."
To see a performance like tonight's, how much can that do to build your confidence as a team?
"We've already had all the confidence in the world. This happened on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday practices, and the rest took care of itself on Sunday. I think we all had a good feeling about what was going to happen today, and we went out and made it happen."
You've still have half the season to go, but are you getting the same feelings you had in 2021 and '22 or is it too early to tell?
"Yeah, I think so. But like I said, it's too early to tell. We just passed the halfway point, so there's a lot of football to be played."
What's the biggest thing you want to see over the next 10 weeks to solidify how good you think this team can be?
"We've just got to keep getting better. We haven't turned it over in two weeks — that's been a positive. We've just got to keep executing."
Why have you done such a good job taking care of the football?
"Well, our defense has been pretty lights out, so I haven't really felt the need to, you know, be aggressive in certain spots. Samaje and Chase are doing such a good job when I give them the ball underneath and going out and getting us five or six yards and keeping us on schedule. We're just very efficient right now and don't feel the need to push and force things at the moment."
Going back to the MVP chants, that doesn't really phase you one way or another?
"Not in Week 9. Not in Week 9."
When do those start to get serious?
"We'll see."
Is the pass game an extension of the running game the way it's been used right now?
"I mean, we're completing a high percentage of our passes; when you do that, it gives coaches confidence to keep throwing it. Like I said with Chase and Samaje, they're doing a really good job when I get it to them underneath, and teams have to devote so many resources to No. 5 (Tee Higgins) and No. 1 (Chase) that it opens things up for guys like Samaje, Chase, Dohnte (Meyers) and Drew (Sample). We saw Drew catch a big one today too, and so we've got a lot of playmakers. When you get it out quickly and accurately to those guys, we'll keep calling the throws."
How much did you feel the crowd and how much did their energy help tonight?
"It helps a ton. You saw them have a couple of cadence and snap issues, and the crowd certainly plays a role in that."
You said the defense is playing so well you haven't felt a need to be so aggressive with some of your throws. Has that been a noticeable shift compared to earlier this year or even last year?
"I think it just depends on the game. I try to go into every game and just feel it out — see how we're protecting, how's our defense playing, how are we protecting, and what's going to be needed of me to try and win the game. I pride myself on being very adaptable. I can be a different quarterback on every day, and the last two weeks I've had to be one kind of quarterback, and another day I might have to go and try to make big time plays. I've been able to play within the structure the last couple of weeks, based on how everything else is around me."
Back when you were 2-2, there were a lot of questions about this team Why have you answered the bell the last five weeks?
"We just kept getting better — just grinding at practice and improving, (and) improving through meetings. We've got great coaches that make adjustments and try to put us in really good positions to go and make plays, and right now we are."
What kind of quarterback were you today?
"A great one." (Smiling)
Last week you played in Spain; tonight you were in primetime, and next week you take on Washington on Monday Night Football. How much do you continue to revel in prime time games?
"This is why we do it ... for big moments like that — (the) Steelers, Aaron Rodgers, prime time, two 6-2 teams for sole possession of the division (lead). That's what I love to do. That's why I work so hard to put myself in a good position to play in games like that."
If that's your last game against Aaron Rodgers, what is your takeaway?
"Yeah, this is the third time I think, and the first two didn't go our way. He's such a good player and continues to play at a high level at (his age). (He's) somebody I'd love watching growing up, and he really was second to none as far as throwing the football, and he still (isn't). I just have a lot of appreciation for what he's brought to the game and all the things that he's done."
Bryan Cook
Safety
Are Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase scarier now than when you played them?
"I think they are. They had 30+ points in the last few games? That's crazy."
What's the toughest thing going against a duo like that?
"They're automatic. Joe has pocket poise, is dangerous. He has weapons he trusts. And after the catch, their ability on the run and to make people miss, its dangerous for sure."
First primetime game in Cincinnati, what was it like to see your city come alive like that?
"It was electric. I made a few plays, but to see the offense on all cylinders and have the defense fly around like that is a beautiful thing. We have to finish the game a little better than that, but the standard we're setting, we're happy with the win at the end of the day."
When you see on the scoreboard you're up so much, what's going through your mind?
"Finish. We're up, but at the end of the day its what you put on tape that shows."
Ja'Marr Chase
Wide Receiver
Is this the best you've seen the offensive line play?
"It's a good chance they're playing at their peak. That's what we need from them. If those guys give us protection, we'll have big games."
What did it feel like to see Chase Brown get his touchdowns?
"Finally. He's been deserving it. We've been trying to give him a chance."
What is it about you and Joe Burrow working together?
"Its just (him) trusting the receivers and the playmakers. We've been on the same page. That deep ball I caught, he thought he overthrew me, but he trusted me in that moment and got me the ball."
It's been a long time the Bengals had a game like this in primetime, how fun was that out there?
"It was fun, I always love playing these night games at home, especially at white outs, that brings out the best of the fans."
How does it feel to be first in the AFC?
"It's good, but it's a slow step to our bigger accomplishments. We have a lot long way to go, though."
Did you feel like you had separation every single time tonight?
"Yes."
What's it like to get a win like this against Pittsburgh?
"We know how this game will be every single time. It's a hard-fought game, (with) some big guys up front, and we made our plays in the opportunities (we had)."
Did you want a shot at your franchise record?
"I don't even know it. I didn't pay attention to my stats until I saw the '188' up there (on the scoreboard)."
What makes this offense so good right now?
"Our confidence is really high right now. We're reaching our peak and playing really well as a unit. It's what we need."
What makes Joe so good right now?
"We'll only keep getting better from here. There's a lot of room for us to grow still, with me, him and Tee also."
Why is Joe playing so well right now?
"He's confident in his craft right now. He's confident his receivers will be open, and that's what you want from a quarterback."
What can you say about Dohnte Meyers getting his first career touchdown?
"I'm happy for him. He's worked a long way to get here. He's still working to keep it going, and I love his mindset and the way he plays. He has a good head on his shoulders."
Chase Brown
Halfback
You were the guy that made all of those short drop-off passes work for Joe. How did that play out?
"I'm just open, it was a good scramble."
When Joe's playing like this, how much fun is it to be in this offense?
"It's a lot of fun. We're winning."
The execution is dialed up ...
"Yeah, we're executing and winning. That's all that matters."
Did you feel like the offensive line is offering so much protection that you can get whatever you want?
"We had a great plan going in, and we executed it."
Now you're first in the division. What does that mean right now?
"It's huge. We've been on the opposite end of that in the past, but we're playing good football right now, and in control of everything that we want."
When you win a game like this, what does that mean for the NFL?
"It's a big win for the organization. It's something to build on and get better for next week."
Do you hear the MVP chants for Joe?
"Well deserved. He's playing his butt off right now."
Was that the best crowd of the year?
"It brought it tonight — a ton of crazy energy out there. It's hard not to feed off that."
How did you put the talk about teams coming out of a bye past you?
"We didn't think about it. I don't think anybody did. I think you're at a disadvantage coming off a bye. You might be well rested, but I thought we had the advantage today."
Ted Karras
Center
Why have you been so consistent the last 4-5 weeks?
"I think its extreme concentration by everyone to set the right way, punch the right way, and help when we can. Scott puts together a great plan, and we have fluidity within it. I always joke, 'I reserve the right to do what I think is right,' but we help each other a lot, and obviously our tackles are playing lights out."
Looked like they blitzed early, but you took advantage ...
"We punished them, physically. We did a good job. When you look up and they have 29 yards in the fourth quarter, you should win that game pretty handily."
Check out the best game photos from 2026 White Bengal between the Bengals and Steelers in Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.