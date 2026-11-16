Everything The Bengals Said After Week 10 Against the Steelers

Quarterback

ou talked this week about this being a big game with the division lead on the line. How satisfying of a win is this for you tonight?

"It's a big win. (It's a) big win. It's one of the biggest wins we've had here in a while, but it's Week 9. We've got a lot of football here to be played. (I'll) learn from my mistakes (and) celebrate the win, but we'll come back and get better."

You took the ball to begin the game versus deferring to the second half. Was that to send a message?

"Message? I don't know. We just wanted to come out and be the aggressor, try to put points on the board early and get those guys behind so they didn't feel great about running it, and (then) let our defensive line go to work."

When you hear those MVP chants from the crowd, what goes through your mind?

"(It's a) long season ahead."

Do you think this is the best your offensive line has played consistently for this long of a stretch?

"They've been unbelievable, yeah."

How confident are you when you drop back in the pocket, see the field and let go of the ball right now?

"Yeah, I'm seeing it (well). I'm putting the ball where I want to for the most part. (I've) just got to keep getting better."

Dohnte Myers scored his NFL touchdown today. What does that mean to you with the growth he's had as the season has gone on?

"Yeah, he's just going to keep getting better (and) keep learning from the reps that he gets, and the reps that other people get. (He'll) just keep trying to be great. He's a guy that puts in the work, so when you see something like that, it makes you happy."

It seems like Pittsburgh blitzed early in the game. Did they call that off?

"We got out front quite a bit and — I'll have to watch the tape — but they were going through lot of different coverages, looks, pressures (and) fronts. Those guys make it hard to prepare because they do so many things (on) defense and we handled it really well."

Can you and Ja'Marr Chase keep getting better having honed your craft together for so many years?

"We can keep getting better. (I'm) trying to think today if we missed out on any, but you know, there's always room to improve."

Why has that connection been so in sync, especially over these last couple of weeks?

"(It's) two great players doing what they do and have been together a long time and seen a lot of different coverages and looks. We've got great coaches and great guys up front that have been allowing me the time to find Ja'Marr down the field."

Why is Bob Marley your preferred music choice in the locker room following a win?

"Just good vibes. Just good vibes."

Are these as good of vibes as you've felt in some time?

"Yeah, we're clicking right now, but like I said, seven wins certainly isn't going to do anything for you. Nobody's winning championships in Week 9. It's a big win, but we've got a long way to go."

It's been a while since you as a team have been in this position. How good does it feel to be 7-2 and not chasing other teams?

"We really haven't been in this spot since I've been in the league, really. You know, we were 5-2 in 2021 and ended up 7-6 and trying to climb out of it, so it's nice to give ourselves some leeway, but we certainly aren't satisfied with where we're at and want to keep getting better."

Two of the touchdowns — the one to Drew Sample and the one to Chase (Brown) — you seemed to have seven or eight seconds to throw. When you have all that time to throw because of the offensive line ... can you talk about that?

"Yeah. Those guys have been so good, and I love playing with them. They take it very seriously and they want to win. They want to be great, and they put so much mental energy into working throughout the week to understand the guys they're going against. to understand what their pass rush moves are and all the different front looks that we can see. I know that they're not satisfied either, but those guys are lights out."

How good was Chase Brown tonight in all aspects of the game?

"We know what we have in Chase. He's a big-time playmaker for us. When people devote too many resources to stopping the guys on the outside, Chase can beat you in a lot of different ways."

He picked up some of those early blitzes, too.

"Yeah. He's been lights out in pass protection too. I know we like Samaje (Perine) to be in there, but Chase's ability to do that has really opened up some things for us on third down."

You made some history tonight alongside guys like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. What's it like to have that type of performance?

"We've just got to keep going. Like I said, nobody's winning anything in Week 9, so we just have to keep getting better."

Is that why you're so reserved? There's more work to be done?

"Yeah. Like I said, no one is winning the division with seven wins. Nobody's making the playoffs with seven wins, and we're certainly not satisfied."

To see a performance like tonight's, how much can that do to build your confidence as a team?

"We've already had all the confidence in the world. This happened on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday practices, and the rest took care of itself on Sunday. I think we all had a good feeling about what was going to happen today, and we went out and made it happen."

You've still have half the season to go, but are you getting the same feelings you had in 2021 and '22 or is it too early to tell?

"Yeah, I think so. But like I said, it's too early to tell. We just passed the halfway point, so there's a lot of football to be played."

What's the biggest thing you want to see over the next 10 weeks to solidify how good you think this team can be?

"We've just got to keep getting better. We haven't turned it over in two weeks — that's been a positive. We've just got to keep executing."

Why have you done such a good job taking care of the football?

"Well, our defense has been pretty lights out, so I haven't really felt the need to, you know, be aggressive in certain spots. Samaje and Chase are doing such a good job when I give them the ball underneath and going out and getting us five or six yards and keeping us on schedule. We're just very efficient right now and don't feel the need to push and force things at the moment."

Going back to the MVP chants, that doesn't really phase you one way or another?

"Not in Week 9. Not in Week 9."

When do those start to get serious?

"We'll see."

Is the pass game an extension of the running game the way it's been used right now?

"I mean, we're completing a high percentage of our passes; when you do that, it gives coaches confidence to keep throwing it. Like I said with Chase and Samaje, they're doing a really good job when I get it to them underneath, and teams have to devote so many resources to No. 5 (Tee Higgins) and No. 1 (Chase) that it opens things up for guys like Samaje, Chase, Dohnte (Meyers) and Drew (Sample). We saw Drew catch a big one today too, and so we've got a lot of playmakers. When you get it out quickly and accurately to those guys, we'll keep calling the throws."

How much did you feel the crowd and how much did their energy help tonight?

"It helps a ton. You saw them have a couple of cadence and snap issues, and the crowd certainly plays a role in that."

You said the defense is playing so well you haven't felt a need to be so aggressive with some of your throws. Has that been a noticeable shift compared to earlier this year or even last year?

"I think it just depends on the game. I try to go into every game and just feel it out — see how we're protecting, how's our defense playing, how are we protecting, and what's going to be needed of me to try and win the game. I pride myself on being very adaptable. I can be a different quarterback on every day, and the last two weeks I've had to be one kind of quarterback, and another day I might have to go and try to make big time plays. I've been able to play within the structure the last couple of weeks, based on how everything else is around me."

Back when you were 2-2, there were a lot of questions about this team Why have you answered the bell the last five weeks?

"We just kept getting better — just grinding at practice and improving, (and) improving through meetings. We've got great coaches that make adjustments and try to put us in really good positions to go and make plays, and right now we are."

What kind of quarterback were you today?

"A great one." (Smiling)

Last week you played in Spain; tonight you were in primetime, and next week you take on Washington on Monday Night Football. How much do you continue to revel in prime time games?

"This is why we do it ... for big moments like that — (the) Steelers, Aaron Rodgers, prime time, two 6-2 teams for sole possession of the division (lead). That's what I love to do. That's why I work so hard to put myself in a good position to play in games like that."

If that's your last game against Aaron Rodgers, what is your takeaway?