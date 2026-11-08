Everything The Bengals Said After Week 9 Against the Falcons

Barrett Carter

Linebacker

Q. On the team's performance:

BARRETT CARTER: I thought it was solid. I think we came out really, really flat, too flat. We can't do that going down the line, but this team responded. You know, we didn't waiver when it wasn't looking good for us, but that's just the identity and the culture that we're still trying to build on this team.

It's not going to be great, it's not going to be perfect every single time, but you know, football is a four quarter or however long it takes game. I feel like we responded in a way that helped us come out successful and come out with a win.

I'm proud of the guys, but a lot of work to clean up, for sure.

Q. On the first drive:

BARRETT CARTER: I have to watch the tape and see specifically what went wrong. We just have to settle in as a whole as a defense and everyone focus on doing their 111. We didn't do that coming out the first drive, first couple of drives, but once everyone just honed in on doing their 111 and settling in and not letting the moment, not letting the game speed us up, we settled in and we were able to control them a little bit.

Q. On the difference between the team this year and last year:

BARRETT CARTER: I think leadership as a whole on this team is, you know, better. I don't want to compare this team to last year's team. Each team has its own identity, has its own story that you write.

I'll say our leadership has improved. I think the guys going into the offseason, we did a lot of self-scout, a lot of looking in the mirror on where we need to be better individually and as a team, and I feel like the leadership as a whole on all sides of the ball just needed to be better. I felt we've really taken that challenge head on, face on.

There's still a lot of improvements that we need to make, but I think leadership was the main thing and everyone just staying poised. When the going gets rough and people on other side start making plays, who is going to step up and make that next play for us, and who is going to calm the team down and make sure we stay steady, stay grounded?

I feel like the leadership was the main thing.

Q. On his mindset:

BARRETT CARTER: I would say, like, my steadiness. I think last year I would, like, ride the wave of, oh, I just made a play, I'm high, or I just made a play, I'm getting too low, I'm getting down on myself. I really try to take the mindset, like, whatever I do, it's not going to be perfect every single time. Good plays, bad plays, whatever, just stay steady.

I just try to really just embrace that and tell all the guys, obviously when we make a play, get juiced up, get excited. After that, after you celebrate, get back to ground zero. It's time for the next play.

I try to preach that mindset. Don't get too high, don't get too low. They're going to make plays on the other side. It's the name of the game. They make a lot of money too.

So, I would say just I like to just stay steady, not get too high and just hopefully the guys look at me and they see that in me as well.

Q. The collaboration between soccer and football, how does that inspire you and what it means to have so many from the soccer team in attendance?

BARRETT CARTER: It was unbelievable. I knew coming out here I had to do a lot of shopping. I've been an MBappe fan for a while.

I'm a big fan of his game and his approach for the game and his process. I knew that coming out here, I had to come out here and rep him and get the jersey. I actually got a full uniform. I'm not wearing it right now, but yeah, I got a full Real Madrid uniform. I'll wear that another day.

It's cool to see the combination of both soccer and football and seeing how they show up and watch us play and vice versa. The World Cup was going on, and we were tuning in watching them play.

The more exposure that we can bring to both games, the better it's going to be for all of us. It means the world.

Q. What was it like for you entering the stadium for the first time today seeing just how incredible it is in there?

BARRETT CARTER: Yeah, it's unbelievable. This stadium was -- it was so fun to play in. I feel like our fans travel so well. They always do every single game, but going into an international game, you don't know what to expect.

I know we have the best fans in the world, but coming out to Madrid, it's a long trip. It was special to see their support and how they showed up, and they were loud for us.

It was special. So, playing in this stadium, it means the world to me. Playing against my hometown team, it was so many just -- a lot of factors that went into this game that just made it really special. I really appreciate Madrid just opening up to us and allowing us to come in and adapt to their culture and kind of change up our schedule a little bit in a positive way, but it was a great trip. I'm glad we got the win.

Q. Who is your favorite defender in soccer?

BARRETT CARTER: My favorite defender. Oh, man, I'm not really good with positions. I can't give you a favorite defender, but I'm a big fan of Lamine Yamal. I don't know what position he plays. Yeah, he's good. I just know that. I'm a big fan of him. Big fan of Mbappe obviously. The list goes on, but those guys, they're special.

I don't know how they do what they do, but they are truly inspiring to watch. The World Cup being this year, I was tuned into every single game. So, it's been really cool to watch them play.

Q. Where do you want to play next?

BARRETT CARTER: Like internationally?

Q. Yes.

BARRETT CARTER: That's a good question. I think Australia would be really cool. I'm not a fan of, like, long flights, so I know that flight would be pretty long.

I'm just a football player at the end of the day. You can tell me we were going to play at a Little League park, and I'm, like, cool, let's do it.

I don't mind wherever we play, but internationally I think it would be cool to go to Australia. But wherever they say we're playing, I'm, like, okay, let's go play football. I'm living out my dream, so I will say that.

Q. On the offense:

BARRETT CARTER: Yeah. I literally said it earlier. Watching our offense is the greatest show on earth. You never know what we're going to do. You never know who is going to make the play because we have so many guys that can make plays.

Having No. 9 at quarterback, you're always going to be in the game. Regardless of how ugly it might look, he's going to do something special. With No. 1, No. 5, 30, 88 [wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, running back Chase Brown and tight end Mike Gesicki], the list goes on. It's truly the greatest show on Earth watching them play and how they attack every single day in practice and during meetings and walk-through. They're just inspiring to watch.

As a defense, it inspires you to get the ball back to them and let them do what they do. I'm so blessed I get to play alongside those guys and get to watch their process and just try to get the ball back to them.

Q. On finishing strong:

BARRETT CARTER: It felt great. Our thing is when the clock hits 0:00, that's when we know the game is over. Being transparent, the whole game is, like, your résumé, your team's résumé, your defensive résumé, your individual résumé.

It doesn't matter how much time is on the clock. You have to continue to put good stuff on tape. We want to be a top, we want to be the best defense in the world. We want to be a top-five defense, whatever, so we can't, even if it's the end of the game and we may be up a couple of scores or three possessions, let's still put good stuff on tape.

Let's finish this game off strong, and let's just try to just keep carrying momentum into the next week. I would say it doesn't matter how much time is left on the clock. If the opposing offense has the ball, it's another opportunity for us to be great and make a play.

I would stay that's our mindset throughout the whole defense.

Q. What lessons do you take defensively from this game? The defense is doing much better this year, but what do you feel this game showed that you guys can do? How do you still want to improve going forward?

BARRETT CARTER: I think the number one thing for me is we can't come out flat like we did. I think we came out extremely too flat. Atlanta did a great job of taking advantage of that. Like I said, we want to be a great defense, and great defenses can't do that.

We have to come out swinging from the first snap. We have to create more turnovers. I think we got only one today, and our standard is plus two, at least plus two.

We got the win, and I'm being so nit-picky, but I'm trying to be great, and I'm trying to preach that throughout the whole locker room. If we want to be great, we have to keep building on that and get the ball back to our offense and let them do what they do.

I still have to watch the film and see what exactly went wrong, but we can't come out flat like we did today.

Q. On the trip to Madrid:

BARRETT CARTER: Yeah, coming to an international game, you kind of don't know what you're going to get. Our whole schedule was different. We're not staying in our own beds. We're not in our own meeting rooms. We're not on our own practice field. It's like being who is going to do a better job at adapting to the situation that you're in?

I feel like we did a great job of also realizing with we're in Spain, we're in Madrid. Let's have a good time. Let's go to dinner. Let's walk around, go shopping, whatever that may be for you, but when it's time for business, it's time to go to work, it's time to go to work.

I feel like we did a great job of balancing that this week. The guys had a great mindset every single day at practice. Outside of practice, we have some great fellowship. We went to dinner. We caught up. We talked ball. We talked life. We talked all the things that's going to help us grow as a team but also grow as men together and grow as family off the field.