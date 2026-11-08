Everything The Bengals Said After Week 9 Against the Falcons

Quotes from:
Head coach
ZAC TAYLOR: Proud of the win. Overall thoughts, I thought our guys handled the week the right way. They played the game the right way. I thought we did a good job closing out the half. I thought we did a great job closing out the game.
Atlanta is a good team. I got a ton of respect for how they coach, how they play. So for our guys to particularly step it up in the fourth quarter and take control of that game I thought was big-time.
I thought we played good in all three phases. There will be some things we got to clean up, but I really felt good in all three phases that we stepped up and did it the right way.
I thought it was an unbelievable turnout by our fans here in Spain. I saw them in the streets. I saw them in the hotel. I felt them in the stadium. I think we got the best fan base there is, and so for them to come out here and be rewarded with the victory I thought was big-time.
It was big for our fans at home that weren't able to come out. You get to wake up, get a chance to see us win at 9:30 in the morning, and then have a stress-free day where you are cheering for and against a bunch of other teams.
I'm proud of the organization and the way that everyone handled the trip from ownership all the way down to operations and the players. A trip well worth it. Great city. They treated us really well. I thought it was first-class in every way, and proud to get the win.
Q. Re: fast start:
ZAC TAYLOR: Thank you for that. Yeah, I thought we did start out well today. I feel like that's always what we're capable of. There's always a play or two that's going to happen in previous games that kind of slows us down a little bit, but we've always felt like we got an opportunity to start fast.
Q. Can you talk about the performance today of Ja'Marr Chase?
ZAC TAYLOR: Yeah, Ja'Marr, so many huge plays that really are just meant to be underneath completions that he turns into explosive plays, so at any moment you got to be ready for him to transition what's a 5-yard completion into a 40-yard gain. That's just Ja'Marr Chase; best in the world.
He does an unbelievable job making explosives for us. He's incredibly hard to tackle. He has tremendous hands. He obviously did a great job for us with the 10 catches for 150 or whatever it was.
Q. What do you make of Chase Brown's performance today?
ZAC TAYLOR: Chase Brown, great job. To get us overall not only Chase Brown coming out of the backfield with some of the carries he had, some of the explosives runs, I thought our offensive line did a great job supporting those guys in the protections to be able to get the ball down the field on and on our run game.
But I thought Chase did a great job. Samaje had a good game as well. So I was really pleased with that running back room.
Q. Re: overall performance
ZAC TAYLOR: It's up there. I don't think, at the end of the day, it matters if this was the most one. We just got to continue to improve. I feel like we're improving.
We know we have a big home game next week against Pittsburgh. So I feel like this is good to have that energy on the flight back, and then we have to do a great job adjusting next week.
Q. Obviously, it was important for you guys to answer. It seemed like you had the answers in that first half and then also to start the third quarter.
ZAC TAYLOR: Yeah, I thought that was big. When they made it a 7-point game in the third quarter, to come out on offense and put together that drive was substantial for us to be able to regain that 14-point lead, and their defense was able to close it out. You know, get a big turnover. Get them backed up, keep them backed up, and then when they got back on the field again, get the big turnover. That's how you close out games, and I thought our guys did an excellent job of that.
Q. If you had to give the game ball to somebody that has been overlooked by the fans, who would that be?
ZAC TAYLOR: Our support staff, and it started with Jeff Brickner. I think our ownership did a great job making this a first-class experience for the whole team coming out here Tuesday. I thought Jeff led the support staff of our equipment room, Adam Knollman; our training room, Matt Summers; our video, Travis Brammer; Doug Rosfeld.
I just think our whole support staff did an excellent job. I heard Friday night the Bengals Night Out was a great job put together by Brian Sells and all that crew. So just proud to be part of the organization that handled this trip the right way. I would give Jeff Brickner the game ball.
Q. Describe what the feeling was like in this stadium that is steeped in so much history.
ZAC TAYLOR: I think you nailed it. The biggest cheer of the day was when the World Cup trophy came out there. That's about as loud as the stadium gets. That was pretty impressive.
Do I know all the people out there? No, but they obviously are well-regarded here. I was about 30 yards from the World Cup Trophy, which I thought he was pretty neat, but I know for all the Spain fans here, that was pretty cool.
Q. What adjustments did you do different from last week?
ZAC TAYLOR: They've got a really difficult run game, Atlanta does, and all the things that come off of that. I thought after the first quarter we really settled in and did an excellent job controlling that stuff and trying to stymie the run game and make it harder for them after that. I thought our defense did an excellent job there.
Q. What did you think about the crowd here?
ZAC TAYLOR: Awesome. I thought the crowd was unbelievable. The stadium is kind of a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be a part of.
Again, I just think everybody associated with this game here in Madrid locally did a great job, treating us the right way, problem-solving anything that came up unexpected. Other than maybe the lights going out for a play, I thought everything was really well done. No one else has been a part of that, so it's pretty cool to say we've been a part of that one too.
Q. Re: 6-2 start
ZAC TAYLOR: Yeah, big. To be 6-2 right now is a big deal. Going home, we have a major divisional game coming our way against Pittsburgh. They've already gotten us once this year.
So we got to handle this flight back the right way. We got to get our bodies recovered. We got to have a great week and be ready for our home fans on Sunday night.
Q. Re: schedule
ZAC TAYLOR: We knew two teams were going to handle the same schedule, and we just wanted to come out and make sure we showed that we've handled it better than anybody.
Again, proud of the way all three phases played. There might have been a lull here and there in each phase, but the other side picked us up, and we were able to finish the game the right way.
Q. Re: Joe Burrow
ZAC TAYLOR: Joe is playing at an unbelievably high level right now. It's difficult to not put the ball in his hand in every play given how everybody is playing around him as well. We just got to keep this momentum going.
This is a fickle league. We're in a good spot right now coming out of this trip. We just got to maintain this momentum, and that's going to be on us to handle the flight back and the rest of the week the right way and be ready to go Sunday night.
Q. Re: making new fans in Spain
ZAC TAYLOR: I would pay attention to the Bengals. That's what I would tell the fans over here. Pay attention to the Bengals going forward.
Q. What has changed over the last four weeks?
ZAC TAYLOR: What has changed? Because we're on a four-game win streak you're saying? I think we're starting to hit our stride a little bit. It's not perfect. It rarely is at this point in the season.
We're just focusing on not making the same mistakes we made in previous weeks. Really playing together. So I think that four-game winning streak matters to us, and again, we just got to keep going from there because this next one is a big one.
Q. Re: Division race
ZAC TAYLOR: I think all the divisional games going forward are going to be big games for us. That's nothing new. I'm not going to talk the game down. It's going to be nice having our fans at home. I think they'll be fired up for this one, so we should have a great atmosphere. Now, again, it's just on us to handle the week the right way.
Q. Can you mention the time here is it a good way to finish it?
ZAC TAYLOR: Absolutely. Great time here in Madrid. Would absolutely be back again if they wanted to host us for a game. Tremendous experience. So, again, it's a great first impression I think for all of us in Madrid, Spain.
Q. The way you've been playing, are you waiting for defenses to loosen up a little bit on Ja'Marr? Did you see different coverages particularly that you got him involved so much so early?
ZAC TAYLOR: You'd have to ask them that. We just feel like we got a lot of ways to attack you. I'm not trying to gloat or anything like that. We have a lot of high-level player players. I feel like we have a lot of answers if teams want to try to take away somebody, whether it's Tee or Ja'Marr, whatever they want to do. We just feel like we got good answers.
Joe doesn't force the ball. He takes the ball where it needs to go based on the looks. Even if sometimes they're leaning to a guy or doubling a guy, he's still going to give him the opportunity, and some of those opportunities come up big for us. That's just something we're used to, and we got to have a plan accordingly. Thank you, all.
Quarterback
Q. Joe, you just won at Bernabeu Stadium. How do you feel?
JOE BURROW: I feel great. I loved playing in this stadium. It is a great atmosphere. I loved putting on a show for the people of Spain, and I was happy to be here.
Q. Tell me the biggest secret behind your connection with Ja'Marr Chase, and sorry for the next one. What is your favorite Pokemon?
JOE BURROW: We've just played together for so long now. We're coming on 10 years playing together. So when you do that, you just develop that connection mentally that nothing needs to be said.
Q. Re: Offensive performance
JOE BURROW: It was close. It was close. Still a lot of room to improve. Well, we didn't score on every single possession, so you know, always room to improve. It's never going to be perfect, so a lot of room to grow and learn and improve from those reps.
Q. Re: Long touchdown to Burrow
JOE BURROW: Yeah, that's great coaching right there. That was a great play design. We knew their safeties like to play a little shallow, and so we wanted to take a shot over the top in that position. Who better than to throw it to No. 1?
Q. Did Ja'Marr kind of say something to you before the game about trying to hit one like that?
JOE BURROW: No, obviously when something like that happens, next week -- I worked hard on that this week so I don't miss another one like that, and we were able to make that play.
Q. The drive you guys went up 21-10, and I think Ja'Marr had four or five catches, a couple of big ones. He took over that drive. What was going on there? You were moving around a lot.
JOE BURROW: Yeah, when he's playing like that, you just got to throw him the ball and let him go and make plays and just try to get it in his hands.
Q. Do you think this is a statement win?
JOE BURROW: Statement win, I don't know. Every win is a statement win. I'm happy to get it done. Obviously the plane ride back is going to be a lot more fun having played the way we did today. Just got to keep getting better.
Q. Inaudible
JOE BURROW: Just felt like it in the moment, you know? Just kind of happened.
Q. Re: offensive production in the last four games
JOE BURROW: Yeah, really in that game I think I played pretty well outside of I threw two interceptions. When you throw interceptions like that, it's really hard to come back. You know, we've done it. We showed that we could last week, but limiting turnovers going forward is going to be huge for me.
Q. Re: collaboration with soccer players
JOE BURROW: For sure. You know, I have a lot of respect for all athletes at that level. I always love mixing it up and chopping it up with anybody that has been there and done that and worked so hard to get to those spots.
For them to take interest in our game means a lot to me. We put in a lot of work to try to make this a global game, and certainly this opportunity was big for us. To have them come and show their support means a lot.
Q. Re: Ja'Marr Chase performance
JOE BURROW: I mean, you know, there's been a lot of good ones, but I'm going to have a hard time putting anybody above No. 1.
Q. Re: experience in Spain
JOE BURROW: I think just being around the guys all week. You know, I think it was a huge bonding experience for us. To see the excitement of the city with us being here I think was a little surprising for me and a pleasant surprise, at that. Hopefully we can come back next year and do some more exciting things for everybody.
Q. Re: overall performance
JOE BURROW: Yeah, it was huge. We certainly have some spots where we could have been better coming out of the first half. One, I missed a third down throw that I always make. That can't happen, but for the most part we were lights-out.
Q. Re: inaudible
JOE BURROW: Yeah, it was huge. I think, number one, our support staff did a great job of putting together a plan for us and our bodies to make sure that we were going to be ready to go on Sunday, so that's a credit to Zac and Joey Boese and Brickner and our nutritionist, Lindsey. They put together a great plan.
I don't think we had any injuries today, and I think that's the main worry in games like this when you travel so long and you're on a different time zone. So credit to those people.
Q. Re: future international games
JOE BURROW: I don't know. I don't know. We'll have to see where all the new places are next year. They're talking Mexico City. People are talking Tokyo. So I don't know. We'll see.
Q. Re: offense
JOE BURROW: We certainly can be. We have to go improve every day and every week, but we certainly have the ability to be.
Q. Re: creating new fans in Spain
JOE BURROW: I hope so. I hope so. I wanted to come out and put on a show for everybody and show what the excitement of the NFL can be, and the NFL is really all about the stars and players making big-time plays.
You saw Ja'Marr Chase. You saw me. You saw Tee Higgins. You saw a lot of great players out there doing great things, and hopefully people took notice.
Q. Re: wide receivers
JOE BURROW: Yeah, I don't know how many yards Tee had today, but he had two touchdowns. Before this game he was second in the league in receiving yards. You know, having those two guys and then complementing them with guys like Mike G and Dohnte and Mitch and Colbie. We have so many weapons out there. You can't take away everybody.
Q. Undoubtedly you inspired a lot of young players here in Spain. What's your message to any young player?
JOE BURROW: Well, I hope that we can keep making this game global. You know, I think having teams out in Europe at some point is a goal of the NFL. If I can play some small part in that, that would mean a lot to me.
I think flag football is the first entrance into the world -- or the football world. I think that's less barrier to entry with flag football. I think once that happens, you'll start to see more and more people really enjoy the game.
There's a lot of rules, so you got to study a little bit and understand it, but you know, I think we'll get there.
Q. Re: outlook for the season
JOE BURROW: We have a chance to do everything that we set out to. We've worked very hard for a long time to put ourselves in this spot. We're 6-2. We have a big game next week against the Steelers for first place in the division. We're going to have to go and get that one, but we're playing great right now.
Q. Re: future international travel
JOE BURROW: I would love that. I would love that. I think it would have to be early in the season just because of how long the flight is. It would have to be probably Game 1, but I would love to have that opportunity.
Wide Receiver
Q. Ja'Marr, you did the matador for your celebration for the touchdown. How did you come up with that?
JA'MARR CHASE: A friend of mine told me what was going on. Especially around this time of the month, that's really big right now. So, he was telling me the crowd would go, "Ole," if I was to do it. So, I think that was the biggest part of me trying to get the crowd involved.
Q. What was it like to have this kind of performance and a big first half? How gratifying or rewarding was it?
JA'MARR CHASE: I think it was just good keeping me in the game, getting us started, trying to get momentum to get up the field and trying to get a touchdown. We knew what kind of game plan they wwereas going to play against us, and they did exactly what we was expecting.
Q. What's so special about this crowd?
JA'MARR CHASE: Honestly, I think it's just a blessing. A good opportunity to be a part of this whole situation coming out here and playing in front of these fans that don't normally get to see us football players play outside the country. Just trying to engage with the fans and have fun at the same time.
Q. Is it still gratifying that you still continue to make history with this team?
JA'MARR CHASE: Yeah, the fact that y'all be pulling stats randomly, I honestly be amazed by that. Yeah, I am.
Q. On defense coverage:
JA'MARR CHASE: Yeah, that was pretty much [indiscernible] for us, to be honest. That's how we looked at it. We knew A.J. Terrell was going to press, the safety was going to be pretty low. We hit them with a post over their head because the safety plays so low.
Q. On his pregame:
JA'MARR CHASE: Actually, today it was the first day that I listened to soothing music the whole time. I never did that, so I think that happened. That's why.
Q. On Joe Burrow:
JA'MARR CHASE: I can't answer that because I've been playing with him my whole life, so it's kind of hard for me to sit up here and say that, but I've been thinking, he should have been won the MVP. I said this when we went to the Super Bowl that year, and he didn't get it that year. I mean, he's up for it every year.
Q. Can you tell me about your connection with Joe Burrow?
JA'MARR CHASE: Yeah, we've been playing together for as long as I can remember, since 2019. We go back that far. The longer we've been playing, the more chemistry that's been building and getting better. I just got to be ready for whatever he's ready for.
Q. How special was it to play here, and what will you remember most away from the game?
JA'MARR CHASE: I think the thing that I can remember while I was out here with my family was just the food. You know, a lot of, my family is from New Orleans, so we're big on food. So, we went to, like, four or five restaurants to just make sure, you know?
Q. How far do you think you'll go into the season?
JA'MARR CHASE: The sky is the limit for us. Yeah, I mean, the sky is the limit for us. We have so much potential with this team, and the sky is the limit. We just got to take it one step at a time with games like this
Q. When you see single high safety, do you get a little more excited, like, yeah, this one is coming to me?
JA'MARR CHASE: No, because then the safety might run to my side, so I mean, it's a really...
Q. He actually went there on your touchdown.
JA'MARR CHASE: Yeah, I mean, he played too low, and that's what we knew they were going to do. When Joe [Burrow] saw A.J. Terrell on me, he got pretty excited.
Q. Where do you want to play the next international game?
JA'MARR CHASE: Where? Brazil or Barcelona. That's not right? Maybe it's not right. I'm sorry.
Q. Have you ever had a drive like that one before the end of the half that put you up 21-10? You had a catch and run. Have you ever had a drive like that?
JA'MARR CHASE: I'm not sure. I'm pretty sure I have. I'm not sure if I did this year. I'm pretty sure I have before.
Q. On the team's mentality:
JA'MARR CHASE: I think the biggest thing for us was believing in each other here. You know what I'm saying? We had a curfew. We all followed the same instructions, bonding as a team together, getting a feel for the grass out here, and just knowing how a schedule so tight like this can work for us. I think with just did a good job of just attacking it the right way.
Q. On playing in Brazil:
JA'MARR CHASE: Would I like to play? Yes, I would.
Q. Why?
JA'MARR CHASE: Why? Brazil is fun. Why not Brazil? Brazil is fun.
Q. (Off microphone).
JA'MARR CHASE: I don't even know where that's at. I have to do more research. I'm about to say I need to do more research.
Q. (Off microphone).
JA'MARR CHASE: Oh, 100%. Yes, yes, by far.
Q. On meeting Thibaut Courtois:
JA'MARR CHASE: It's from the best soccer goalie in the world, you know (referring to Courtois jersey). Signed it. We traded jerseys after the game. You know, he came to practice and asked for the jersey, so I made sure I gave him one after the game.
Q. Where does that rank among the ones you've got?
JA'MARR CHASE: Soccer's?
Q. No, in general, jerseys.
JA'MARR CHASE: I don't know. I got a Steph Curry's jersey. I'm pretty psyched about that one. It's ranked pretty high. It's ranked pretty high. I can say that.
Q. On his mindset:
JA'MARR CHASE: For me, honestly I just try to stay in my lane and just try to take advantage of the things that I can control, you know what I'm saying, control what I can control and make plays when I can when my number is called.
Q. Was this one of your best performances?
JA'MARR CHASE: Yes, it was one of my best performances. Honestly, I just was getting good looks all day, honestly. I can say that. Joe was just believing in me on those one-on-one matchups and every time he got the opportunity, he was just feeding me.
Q. (Off microphone).
JA'MARR CHASE: The one last week?
Q. On his relationship with Joe Burrow:
JA'MARR CHASE: I mean, I'm not hard on Joe at all. He knows it. You know what I'm saying? Me and him always talk all the time, but he probably did really want that touchdown, you know, because today in warmups me and Tee said, he's feeling it today in warmups. You know what I'm saying? It came to the game and translated, so he was ready.
Q. Can you tell us about your tunnel fit today?
JA'MARR CHASE: Thank you. I appreciate that. Well, this year I have been planning a lot of my outfits out beforehand. I wanted to go with more of an international loafer look with the trousers. I came in like that. When I was walking around, I seen a lot of people wear loafers and trousers, and I know that's a big thing in international, so I wanted to look the part.
Q. You say Barcelona, Brazil, and Mexico?
JA'MARR CHASE: Yeah, Mexico is always my favorite. They have a heart. They have a heart.
Q. Next week's game against the Steelers, what are your thoughts for that game?
JA'MARR CHASE: At this moment, we're going to enjoy this win and then Monday we're going to worry about the Steelers. Other than that, we're going to take it one day at a time.
Q. On getting home:
JA'MARR CHASE: First thing I do when I get home? Well, I land at 1:00 a.m., so let's hope I stay up half of the flight so I can sleep when I get home. But if not, I'm probably going to play the game, yeah.
Wide Receiver
Q. How much do you think the chemistry with Joe Burrow is elevating your game this season?
TEE HIGGINS: I feel like it was bound to happen. We've been playing together for seven years now, so that's a long time if you ask me. You know, our chemistry is not only good on the field, but it's good off the field, and we look forward to continuing building it.
Q. What was the practice like for the matador celebration? How did you get that down?
TEE HIGGINS: It was kind of last-minute. I was asking Joe, should we do like a Vini celebration? He gave me one. Joe did it, and Ja'Marr is, like, no, let's do the bull thing. I was, like, all right.
Q. How do you feel like y'all did?
TEE HIGGINS: On the celebration? I mean, the fans liked it. When we did it I heard them say, "Ole," so that was cool.
Q. Re: handing a ball to a fan
TEE HIGGINS: When I scored, I didn't have a celebration planned. You know, I just gave thanks to God, and I was like, I'm going to give the ball to a fan. I saw the kid running up, and I was like, you know what, it's for him.
Then my mom just told me that this kid took a picture with some famous person, so it was like his second big thing tonight. It's a blessing. It's a blessing.
Q. What was it like to hear "Tee"?
TEE HIGGINS: That was dope, man. Yeah, it was dope. Our fans are amazing. You know what I mean? They always yell out that "Tee" at home games, away games, and I couldn't do nothing but thank them.
Q. Re: offensive success
TEE HIGGINS: Just executing the game plan. Our coaches came in with a solid plan, and it was our job to go and execute, and that's what we did.
Q. Joe said with this offense -- we said, is this the best offense that we've seen from the Bengals. He said, yeah, it's close. What do you think you need to work on to take it that extra 10% more?
TEE HIGGINS: Yeah, for sure there's definitely some things we could definitely work on. We're not in our best form yet, but we definitely look forward to getting there.
Q. What are the other positives that you take from the international game?
TEE HIGGINS: It was a dope experience, at the end of the day. When we first got here, we didn't know how it was going to go obviously, but our guys locked in, took care of their bodies like we were supposed to, came out and practiced.
Obviously, the legs were a little heavy. It was our first practice from that flight. We just took care of our bodies out there, practiced, and came back the next practice, and everybody was flying around, felt good, and just locked in.
Q. Re: international games
TEE HIGGINS: Would I do it again? Yeah.
Q. Where?
TEE HIGGINS: Anywhere.
Q. What's one thing you learned about Spain that you learned on this trip?
TEE HIGGINS: I actually learned a lot of things, but I can tell you that my favorite thing that I saw, you know, was the architecture on the buildings. That was pretty dope.
Then I went to the Temple of Debod and watched the sunset. That was actually one of my favorite memories that I did here.
Q. What was your first thought when you scored that touchdown?
TEE HIGGINS: I had to give thanks to God. That was first thing. Then like I said, I didn't have a celebration planned, so I had to give the kid the ball.
Q. Playing internationally with your big day today and people talking about your name. What does that mean?
TEE HIGGINS: Yeah, it means a lot, especially where I came from. You know, just a young kid that didn't really grow with up with a lot, and to be able to put my city on out here in Spain is amazing. Then I brought my family out. It's all our first time going across the Atlantic, so it was a dope experience, and I'm glad they enjoyed it just like me.
Q. Ja'Marr mentioned that you and he recognized before the game that Joe looked good. Joe is pretty consistent. On a day when he's really on, what does that look like?
TEE HIGGINS: Man, we were in warmups, and he was throwing that. He was throwing that pill far. He was like, oh, yeah, he feel good today.
When we get that feeling from him, it's our job to go out there and get open for him, so...
Q. Is there something you do different in preparation to get yourself ready today?
TEE HIGGINS: Really just, like, our legs were heavy so you got to compress them a little bit, you know, just to get our legs back under us, hydrate, and things like that.
Q. Is this the best you've seen Joe the last few games? Is this the best you've seen him?
TEE HIGGINS: No. I know he got another step in him, for sure.
Q. I really loved your tunnel fit. I love to hear about your process of styling. Were you inspired by Spain?
TEE HIGGINS: Honestly, man, I just felt like this year I was going to dress a little bit more classy. Just try to elevate it a little bit.
Honestly, I just found it in my closet and I'm, like, I'm not going to buy any clothes. I'm just going to put this on and put it together. Shoutout to my person that helped me put it together, but man, it was comfortable. That's all I'm about is being comfortable out there and just having fun and looking nice.
Q. Re: the next game
TEE HIGGINS: Yeah, it's always going to be a tough game versus those guys. It's a pretty good team over there. We just got to do just like we did this week, get a good game plan together and go out and execute it.
Q. inaudible
TEE HIGGINS: Yeah, just beat every challenge that comes at hand. It's not easy to get here. Whenever you come and face a challenge, just face it and be the one-on-one.
Q. What's changed in the last four weeks?
TEE HIGGINS: Just buying in. Just playing together as a team. Playing complementary football, and that's all we can do.
Q. Re: the fans
TEE HIGGINS: I think it's dope to see that fans out here are very passionate about this game, and I think it's pretty awesome that we can come over and give them that experience.
Q. Re: playing in Brazil and fans
TEE HIGGINS: If we play out there, I'm pretty sure that that Cincinnati fan base is definitely going to make that trip. They show love wherever we go, so...
Q. How much fun was it watching Ja'Marr Chase out there?
TEE HIGGINS: Man, I had so much fun watching him. Once he got that first touchdown, I said, uh-oh, here it come. Just was a snowball effect after that. He was making play after play, and I'm so proud of him, for real, yeah.
Q. How will you remember your performance today in a few years?
TEE HIGGINS: My first international game. You know what I'm saying? Two touchdowns in my first international game. I couldn't ask for nothing more.
Q. Re: Bengals fans
TEE HIGGINS: I mean, like I said, man, we travel. I love that about our fans, and they show up and show out every single game.
Q. Re: his teammates
TEE HIGGINS: Y'all see it on the field. We brothers, at the end of the day, and we don't get complacent. We always want to get better every single day, and we always rooting for each other.
Q. inaudible
TEE HIGGINS: Bengals is always here to play no matter what. You know what I'm saying? No matter the circumstances, we're always going to come ready to play.
Barrett Carter
Linebacker
Q. On the team's performance:
BARRETT CARTER: I thought it was solid. I think we came out really, really flat, too flat. We can't do that going down the line, but this team responded. You know, we didn't waiver when it wasn't looking good for us, but that's just the identity and the culture that we're still trying to build on this team.
It's not going to be great, it's not going to be perfect every single time, but you know, football is a four quarter or however long it takes game. I feel like we responded in a way that helped us come out successful and come out with a win.
I'm proud of the guys, but a lot of work to clean up, for sure.
Q. On the first drive:
BARRETT CARTER: I have to watch the tape and see specifically what went wrong. We just have to settle in as a whole as a defense and everyone focus on doing their 111. We didn't do that coming out the first drive, first couple of drives, but once everyone just honed in on doing their 111 and settling in and not letting the moment, not letting the game speed us up, we settled in and we were able to control them a little bit.
Q. On the difference between the team this year and last year:
BARRETT CARTER: I think leadership as a whole on this team is, you know, better. I don't want to compare this team to last year's team. Each team has its own identity, has its own story that you write.
I'll say our leadership has improved. I think the guys going into the offseason, we did a lot of self-scout, a lot of looking in the mirror on where we need to be better individually and as a team, and I feel like the leadership as a whole on all sides of the ball just needed to be better. I felt we've really taken that challenge head on, face on.
There's still a lot of improvements that we need to make, but I think leadership was the main thing and everyone just staying poised. When the going gets rough and people on other side start making plays, who is going to step up and make that next play for us, and who is going to calm the team down and make sure we stay steady, stay grounded?
I feel like the leadership was the main thing.
Q. On his mindset:
BARRETT CARTER: I would say, like, my steadiness. I think last year I would, like, ride the wave of, oh, I just made a play, I'm high, or I just made a play, I'm getting too low, I'm getting down on myself. I really try to take the mindset, like, whatever I do, it's not going to be perfect every single time. Good plays, bad plays, whatever, just stay steady.
I just try to really just embrace that and tell all the guys, obviously when we make a play, get juiced up, get excited. After that, after you celebrate, get back to ground zero. It's time for the next play.
I try to preach that mindset. Don't get too high, don't get too low. They're going to make plays on the other side. It's the name of the game. They make a lot of money too.
So, I would say just I like to just stay steady, not get too high and just hopefully the guys look at me and they see that in me as well.
Q. The collaboration between soccer and football, how does that inspire you and what it means to have so many from the soccer team in attendance?
BARRETT CARTER: It was unbelievable. I knew coming out here I had to do a lot of shopping. I've been an MBappe fan for a while.
I'm a big fan of his game and his approach for the game and his process. I knew that coming out here, I had to come out here and rep him and get the jersey. I actually got a full uniform. I'm not wearing it right now, but yeah, I got a full Real Madrid uniform. I'll wear that another day.
It's cool to see the combination of both soccer and football and seeing how they show up and watch us play and vice versa. The World Cup was going on, and we were tuning in watching them play.
The more exposure that we can bring to both games, the better it's going to be for all of us. It means the world.
Q. What was it like for you entering the stadium for the first time today seeing just how incredible it is in there?
BARRETT CARTER: Yeah, it's unbelievable. This stadium was -- it was so fun to play in. I feel like our fans travel so well. They always do every single game, but going into an international game, you don't know what to expect.
I know we have the best fans in the world, but coming out to Madrid, it's a long trip. It was special to see their support and how they showed up, and they were loud for us.
It was special. So, playing in this stadium, it means the world to me. Playing against my hometown team, it was so many just -- a lot of factors that went into this game that just made it really special. I really appreciate Madrid just opening up to us and allowing us to come in and adapt to their culture and kind of change up our schedule a little bit in a positive way, but it was a great trip. I'm glad we got the win.
Q. Who is your favorite defender in soccer?
BARRETT CARTER: My favorite defender. Oh, man, I'm not really good with positions. I can't give you a favorite defender, but I'm a big fan of Lamine Yamal. I don't know what position he plays. Yeah, he's good. I just know that. I'm a big fan of him. Big fan of Mbappe obviously. The list goes on, but those guys, they're special.
I don't know how they do what they do, but they are truly inspiring to watch. The World Cup being this year, I was tuned into every single game. So, it's been really cool to watch them play.
Q. Where do you want to play next?
BARRETT CARTER: Like internationally?
Q. Yes.
BARRETT CARTER: That's a good question. I think Australia would be really cool. I'm not a fan of, like, long flights, so I know that flight would be pretty long.
I'm just a football player at the end of the day. You can tell me we were going to play at a Little League park, and I'm, like, cool, let's do it.
I don't mind wherever we play, but internationally I think it would be cool to go to Australia. But wherever they say we're playing, I'm, like, okay, let's go play football. I'm living out my dream, so I will say that.
Q. On the offense:
BARRETT CARTER: Yeah. I literally said it earlier. Watching our offense is the greatest show on earth. You never know what we're going to do. You never know who is going to make the play because we have so many guys that can make plays.
Having No. 9 at quarterback, you're always going to be in the game. Regardless of how ugly it might look, he's going to do something special. With No. 1, No. 5, 30, 88 [wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, running back Chase Brown and tight end Mike Gesicki], the list goes on. It's truly the greatest show on Earth watching them play and how they attack every single day in practice and during meetings and walk-through. They're just inspiring to watch.
As a defense, it inspires you to get the ball back to them and let them do what they do. I'm so blessed I get to play alongside those guys and get to watch their process and just try to get the ball back to them.
Q. On finishing strong:
BARRETT CARTER: It felt great. Our thing is when the clock hits 0:00, that's when we know the game is over. Being transparent, the whole game is, like, your résumé, your team's résumé, your defensive résumé, your individual résumé.
It doesn't matter how much time is on the clock. You have to continue to put good stuff on tape. We want to be a top, we want to be the best defense in the world. We want to be a top-five defense, whatever, so we can't, even if it's the end of the game and we may be up a couple of scores or three possessions, let's still put good stuff on tape.
Let's finish this game off strong, and let's just try to just keep carrying momentum into the next week. I would say it doesn't matter how much time is left on the clock. If the opposing offense has the ball, it's another opportunity for us to be great and make a play.
I would stay that's our mindset throughout the whole defense.
Q. What lessons do you take defensively from this game? The defense is doing much better this year, but what do you feel this game showed that you guys can do? How do you still want to improve going forward?
BARRETT CARTER: I think the number one thing for me is we can't come out flat like we did. I think we came out extremely too flat. Atlanta did a great job of taking advantage of that. Like I said, we want to be a great defense, and great defenses can't do that.
We have to come out swinging from the first snap. We have to create more turnovers. I think we got only one today, and our standard is plus two, at least plus two.
We got the win, and I'm being so nit-picky, but I'm trying to be great, and I'm trying to preach that throughout the whole locker room. If we want to be great, we have to keep building on that and get the ball back to our offense and let them do what they do.
I still have to watch the film and see what exactly went wrong, but we can't come out flat like we did today.
Q. On the trip to Madrid:
BARRETT CARTER: Yeah, coming to an international game, you kind of don't know what you're going to get. Our whole schedule was different. We're not staying in our own beds. We're not in our own meeting rooms. We're not on our own practice field. It's like being who is going to do a better job at adapting to the situation that you're in?
I feel like we did a great job of also realizing with we're in Spain, we're in Madrid. Let's have a good time. Let's go to dinner. Let's walk around, go shopping, whatever that may be for you, but when it's time for business, it's time to go to work, it's time to go to work.
I feel like we did a great job of balancing that this week. The guys had a great mindset every single day at practice. Outside of practice, we have some great fellowship. We went to dinner. We caught up. We talked ball. We talked life. We talked all the things that's going to help us grow as a team but also grow as men together and grow as family off the field.
So, I think we did a great job of balancing it. Madrid was a beautiful place, and I'm glad that we were able to get out and see Madrid and explore. But like I said, when it's time to go to work, we went to work. I think we showed that a little bit on the field today.
Check out the best game photos from Bengals-Falcons Week 9 game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.