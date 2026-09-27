Everything Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow Said After Week 3 Against the Steelers

Quarterback

Joe, kind of walk us through the last play there.

Yeah, trying to take a shot at the end zone. Trying not to take the sack, trying to get the ball out, fumbled it.

How would you assess the overall team today, how they came out?

Not good enough.

What was the most frustrating part about today knowing all week when you talked about the importance of starting strongly against a division opponent?

Yeah, we lost. That's the most frustrating part.

When you see the missed cues on special teams and some of the exposed cover allowed, how frustrating is it that you guys have to deal with?

Yeah, we've got to be able to try to overcome that. That's part of the game. Guys are going to make mistakes. Got to try to overcome it. That's what great football teams do.

Your fourth down call, walk us through two big-time plays there.

Yeah, hit Ja'Marr [Chase] on one. I'm blanking on the other one right now.

Mike [Gesicki]

Oh, yeah, Mike G. Is that the touchdown? That wasn't – it was the touchdown? Yeah, I mean, they doubled Tee [Higgins] and Ja'Marr. We had a great call into that. Mike went and made the play.

These kind of games, is this kind of a final step, the next step of getting to back that contender status?

Yeah, we've got to play more sound football than what we did today to beat a team like that.

Was this a reminder of how far you feel you still have to go to get to that point?

Yeah. Still Game 3 so a lot of room to improve, for sure.

Joe, how good do you think this team will be through the year, and how important is that?

We'll see. I think we've got a chance to be great. We've got to improve it. We've got to show it every day. Today we didn't.

How do you think the oﬀense played overall today?

I thought we were pretty dang good. We had a couple penalties that set us back that we just can't have happen. Yeah, couple things procedurally that we've got to clean up that put us behind the eight-ball a little bit. Overall, I thought we were pretty good.

The way you were playing, Joe, is this the best you've felt all season, in rhythm?

Yeah, felt pretty good today. Felt pretty good today.

The last play, Joe, you were trying to get it out, obviously. Was it a pass?

I was trying to pass it. I was trying to pass it oﬀ. Have to see it on the tape, but I don't know.

Joe, how do you expect this team to respond? You obviously know a lot about the guys in that locker room. What do you expect next week?

We've got no choice. We've got to come back, be better, play oﬀ each other, and play more sound, situational football than we did today.

What do you feel that your line protected?

I thought they were good. I thought they were really good. Obviously, the last one we all could have been better there, but I thought they were pretty dang good all day.

Does how you guys respond to this game kind of maybe show how diﬀerent this team is from previous years, the way you kind of build for the next few days going into next week?

Yeah. We've got to come back, learn from our mistakes, watch the tape tomorrow, and keep getting better.

I know all losses are frustrating, but when there's this many self-inflicted, say, special teams, does it make it more painful, more maddening, or is it easier to fix?

When you lose, there's always self-inflicted mistakes. Yeah, we've got to be better. We've got to be better.

Obviously, last week Ja'Marr and this week Tee with the ridiculous touchdown in the end zone. Did you get a chance to look back at that play in replay?

No, I haven't seen it yet. I had some guys in my face. I just kind of saw him pop up with it like that. Unbelievable play, obviously. We're going to take shots to those guys in the end zone, and they're going to keep making plays.

When you sit at your locker after a game for a while, what are you thinking about?

Just trying to critically think about the game, where I could have been better, where we could have improved. Just trying to get better.

Is there one thought that maybe jumped out more than others?

Self-inflicted. Like last week with the penalties, we just can't shoot ourselves in the foot like that. You can't win in this league when you do that. It's really hard. It's really hard. We could have overcome it, but it's really hard to win like that.

Is it especially frustrating that that's been the theme the last couple weeks, somewhat self-inflicted?

Yeah, that's been a theme for a while.

What does it take to address that?

Guys got to take ownership of their roles, got to take ownership of themselves, and, you know, just be smart situational football players.

Before that final drive started, you guys called the timeout, was there something --