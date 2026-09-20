Everything Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow Said after Week 2 against the Texans

Zac Taylor
Head coach
On the team's performance today
"Unbelievable. We talked last night about what type of team we're going to pack up, take on the road, get off the bus, send a message in hostile territory. Our defense set the tone for that, you know.
Doing a great job, you know, early in the first half - getting 'em off the field, helping the offense with
the field position, we couldn't capitalize on it early. Then they had the field goal, that we maybe
influenced the snap, who knows. And then [NT] Dexter Lawrence [II]getting that fourth and one stop.
So he may have impacted two plays right there. So really proud of the way that our defense played.
All the sack production, all the plays on the ball. Really proud of our team overall. I got to hand it to
our special teams unit. Our punt team, I think they had seven possessions inside the 25, 8-yard line,
10-yard line, 12-yard line. That's a long day. That's the type of defense we want teams to have to go
90 on and we feel like we got the offense to capitalize on it. Score more points than we did, but it's
hard-fought day going into that defense so proud of how all three phrases came together."
On his reaction to WR Ja'Marr Chase's touchdown catch and his performance today knowing his
intention to get him the ball
"We don't worry about that. That's an easy talking point for the world when he has two. But we've
been in enough games together to know that can happen in this offense sometimes. But what's
important is the win. [WR] Ja'Marr [Chase] was a captain through the whole thing. I didn't hear one
word out of him, he was positive, he was great, helping everybody else. He knew this stuff is going to
come. We have a game like that and come back the next week. And so, I mean, it was great start. That
was – [QB Joe] Burrow last night when we talked, we picked our touchdown call and Joe picked it. So
it was a good play there."
On if this is what he envisioned for dictating the tempo
"Absolutely. I think we're really good at all three phases. We're going to have to call on a different
phase maybe in certain games, but when you go on the road you got to play great defense. It was
hard for our offense today, it was challenging. That's about as challenging as it gets calling plays and
having guys execute. They're talented across the board. It's not just the defensive ends, which are
elite, it is every single position and how they're coached. They make it really challenging. I thought our
guys rose to the challenge, got a bunch of gritty yards. The stat sheet is not going to show that it was
a great overall performance, but it felt like we were able to run the ball in some tough situations and
move the field like we needed to get points on the board, or punt and pin 'em down there, so I was
proud of that."
On how much the ability to stop the run defensively changed the way that the game played out
"Absolutely. Because then you get to tee off and -- so, you know, they got receivers out. So, they're
going to have to lean on the run game, and you know that going in. So, I think our guys really rose to
that challenge and did a great job trying to get them behind the sticks as best they could, tackling the
ball carriers on the shut down in front. I thought for the most part we did a good job of that."
On if he thinks his stars played like stars today
"Until I watch tape it's hard to say that, but I was proud of the way we came out of here with a win.
So, when you're playing the Houston Texans it's not always going to be pretty. They're a team that I
respect a lot, how they're built, how they're coached. We knew this was going to be a really difficult,
challenging game and to come out with a 20-6 win, I'm proud of that."
On thoughts on the way QB Joe Burrow stood in and hung tight while taking hits
"I think, second game, he got his legs back some. In terms of -- which happens early in the year,
feeling the rush and pulling through some stuff. Yeah, we had sacks and we didn't want that, but he
did pull through some, found the soft spot, helping those guys, keeping his eyes down the field for
explosive plays, big conversions, and that's how it's going to be sometimes."
On how WR Ja'Marr Chase's catch stacked up against plays he has seen him make
"I had the worst view in the house. So, it was hard for me to see where he was slipping underneath. I
thought maybe he misjudged it, from my angle. I'm saying, again, I got the worst view, so excited to
watch that on tape."
On cleaning up mistakes in the second half
"Sure, and your aggressiveness gets a little dialed down going against that defense when you have a
lead like that. When you put points on the board early in the half, you do have to be mindful of not
giving them their opportunities. Because when you're in a known passing situation against that
defensive line, they're teeing off. You're trying to help every way you can. They're moving [DE] Will
Anderson [Jr.] all over the place and it can be really challenging. I thought our guys responded really
well. You knew there was going to be some adversity, it isn't always going to be a clean slate against
that front. We'll work to clean some stuff up, but overall I felt they kept their head up and kept
moving the ball."
On the importance of TE Drew Sample in pass protection
"Yeah, I think [TE] Drew's [Sample] a big part of our offense. He's not going to get a lot of love for all
that because the things that he does are not ever going to show up in a stat sheet. The leadership he
provides on our offense, the level of coaching he provides. He's a coach on the field. He's able to
correct things before we get a chance to sometimes. That's in the run game, that's in protection,
that's putting the running back in protection. He's one of one, and he's given that to us for eight
years. He does not get the praise that he deserves. He's not working for the praise, that's not him, but
it would be hard playing without him because he's he brings a lot of leadership in every phase."
On NT Dexter Lawrence II and the defensive line
"It's great and it's not just [NT] Dexter [Lawrence II]. Yeah, that's fun, but it's all of the guys. Guys that
are new and guys that have been here. These guys have really responded well. I give credit to them. I
give credit to our coaching staff. These guys in year two together have really come together the right
way. It's great communication from them, getting us the looks we need to be in, the players executing
it. Everyone is believing in what we're doing. We have a lot of momentum right now and just got to
keep fixing everything we can fix and keep going."
On WR Ja'Marr Chase's second touchdown
"That was an extended play. I can't see that part really well, so I just see a throw and the potential
traffic over there. He [QB Joe Burrow] sees it better than I do from his vantage point and [WR] Ja'Marr
[Chase] came down with it, so I was very happy."
On thoughts on QB Joe Burrow
"He [QB Joe Burrow] did exactly what we needed him to do. Willing to hang in there and pull through
some stuff. We tried to call some shots early and it got a little muddy back there, so we weren't able
to pull the trigger on them. He stayed poised. Even when he takes a hit he popped right back up. We
knew he would give you his best effort on the next play. The injury didn't concern me based on the
feedback he had given me over the last couple days, so I felt good to call everything the way we
wanted to. I thought he played great."
On who received the game balls
"I gave some defenders that. Really, really proud of the defensive staff. That's big time. Defense as a
whole, special teams [too], there's going to be offensive performances we know that out shine what we did today, but those two units really lifted us today and allowed us to find a win here."
Quarterback
On how his back is feeling after the game
"I feel good."
On how he'd rank his performance today
"I was incredibly average today. We're going to keep getting better. It was a great win. We did some
good things, but a lot to learn from."
On the first touchdown pass to WR Ja'Marr Chase
"I just threw it high and let the guy go make the play. Unbelievable play. Unbelievable."
On his second touchdown pass
"At that point of the game, I was leaving the pocket, I was wanting to use my mobility a little bit.
When I leave the pocket, I try to find No. 1 [WR Ja'Marr Chase]."
On how much easier his job is due to the defense's performance
"You just play a little more conservative. Those guys have been great. When you have that rush and
that coverage, you try not to mess it up. They were incredible today."
On starting 2-0 and how the offense can improve
"We're 2-0. That's what matters right now. We're going to keep getting better. We'll get back, watch
the film, see where we can improve. We shot ourselves in the foot a lot today, a lot of penalties early
on that set us behind the stake. Against a team like that with those two guys on the edge, you can't
get in second-and-long, first-and-20, first-and-15, third-and-long. You're not going to convert many of those."
On today's defensive performance
"They were incredible. 'Dex' [NT Dexter Lawrence II] really set the tone on that first fourth-and-1,
getting that big stop. I don't remember exactly when that was in the game, but I think it was the first
quarter. He set the tone for the rest of the day."
On what he's learned about the team in the last two weeks
"It's hard to learn a ton in two weeks. We're going to find ways to win. I know that. Defense is going
to find ways to make plays. We're going to make plays on offense when it matters, and we're going to
keep finding our rhythm and just keep getting better."
On halftime adjustments in pass protection
"That was in the plan a lot, first half and second half. We executed it better in the second half. I
thought [ROT Amarius] Mims was lights out all day. We did some good things. We found some
completions, found some third-down conversions there in the second half. [WR] Tee [Higgins] made a
big play on the sideline. Got to make more big plays like that."
On how much CB Derek Stingley Jr. defending WR Ja'Marr Chase factored into his decision making
"[CB] Derek [Stingley Jr.] has great ball skills, so you always got to be aware of that in the back of your
mind about where you throw it. But we talk about it all the time. If the ball's in the air, you either got
to come down with it, or it's got to be an incompletion. I'm going to trust my guys against anybody in
the league, doesn't matter who is out there, and especially when it's No. 1 [WR Ja'Marr Chase]"
On if the first touchdown to WR Ja'Marr Chase was the best catch he had ever seen
"Yeah, I thought he was falling down. I was about to argue for a pass interference, and then
somehow, he stayed up and contorted his body and got two feet in. It was incredible."
On if this is the most different team that he has had as far as defense and special teams
"Yeah, it feels like early on in 2021 when you're trying to -- we got a really good defense, and try to
stay in front of the sticks, not turn the ball over, kick field goals, put points on the board, we're going
to win with our defense."
On if this is the type of game and win that validates his feelings of what this team can accomplish
"Yeah, it's a big one win for us. On the road, against a team like that, a team that was in position to be
in the Super Bowl last year with how they were playing on defense. To get a win on the road like that
is big for us. But it's just Week Two. We've been 0-2 before and rattled off 10 in a row. We can do the
same the other way. So, we just got it keep going."
On his comment to DE Will Anderson Jr. after the game about popping his rib back into place
"I don't know what you're talking about."
On if there was an issue before the game
"No, I'm good, man. I'm good."
On how his back is feeling now
"Yeah, I'm good to go. It's a little sore after the game, but no problems. There's a lot of people across
this league playing with tight backs. No big deal."
On if there was a extra part of him that wanted to gut things out to pick up this kind of win today
"No, I want to do that every week, I want to do that every day. I love this game. I love what I do. I love
who I do it with. I just want to be out there with the guys, and nothing is going to stop me from doing
that."
On if it it encouraging to pop up and feel good after taking that hit?
"That one early in the game? Yeah."
Check out the best game photos from Bengals-Texans Week 2 game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.