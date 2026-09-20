Everything Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow Said after Week 2 against the Texans

Zac Taylor

Head coach

On the team's performance today

"Unbelievable. We talked last night about what type of team we're going to pack up, take on the road, get off the bus, send a message in hostile territory. Our defense set the tone for that, you know.

Doing a great job, you know, early in the first half - getting 'em off the field, helping the offense with

the field position, we couldn't capitalize on it early. Then they had the field goal, that we maybe

influenced the snap, who knows. And then [NT] Dexter Lawrence [II]getting that fourth and one stop.

So he may have impacted two plays right there. So really proud of the way that our defense played.

All the sack production, all the plays on the ball. Really proud of our team overall. I got to hand it to

our special teams unit. Our punt team, I think they had seven possessions inside the 25, 8-yard line,

10-yard line, 12-yard line. That's a long day. That's the type of defense we want teams to have to go

90 on and we feel like we got the offense to capitalize on it. Score more points than we did, but it's

hard-fought day going into that defense so proud of how all three phrases came together."

On his reaction to WR Ja'Marr Chase's touchdown catch and his performance today knowing his

intention to get him the ball

"We don't worry about that. That's an easy talking point for the world when he has two. But we've

been in enough games together to know that can happen in this offense sometimes. But what's

important is the win. [WR] Ja'Marr [Chase] was a captain through the whole thing. I didn't hear one

word out of him, he was positive, he was great, helping everybody else. He knew this stuff is going to

come. We have a game like that and come back the next week. And so, I mean, it was great start. That

was – [QB Joe] Burrow last night when we talked, we picked our touchdown call and Joe picked it. So

it was a good play there."

On if this is what he envisioned for dictating the tempo

"Absolutely. I think we're really good at all three phases. We're going to have to call on a different

phase maybe in certain games, but when you go on the road you got to play great defense. It was

hard for our offense today, it was challenging. That's about as challenging as it gets calling plays and

having guys execute. They're talented across the board. It's not just the defensive ends, which are

elite, it is every single position and how they're coached. They make it really challenging. I thought our

guys rose to the challenge, got a bunch of gritty yards. The stat sheet is not going to show that it was

a great overall performance, but it felt like we were able to run the ball in some tough situations and

move the field like we needed to get points on the board, or punt and pin 'em down there, so I was

proud of that."

On how much the ability to stop the run defensively changed the way that the game played out

"Absolutely. Because then you get to tee off and -- so, you know, they got receivers out. So, they're

going to have to lean on the run game, and you know that going in. So, I think our guys really rose to

that challenge and did a great job trying to get them behind the sticks as best they could, tackling the

ball carriers on the shut down in front. I thought for the most part we did a good job of that."

On if he thinks his stars played like stars today

"Until I watch tape it's hard to say that, but I was proud of the way we came out of here with a win.

So, when you're playing the Houston Texans it's not always going to be pretty. They're a team that I

respect a lot, how they're built, how they're coached. We knew this was going to be a really difficult,

challenging game and to come out with a 20-6 win, I'm proud of that."

On thoughts on the way QB Joe Burrow stood in and hung tight while taking hits

"I think, second game, he got his legs back some. In terms of -- which happens early in the year,

feeling the rush and pulling through some stuff. Yeah, we had sacks and we didn't want that, but he

did pull through some, found the soft spot, helping those guys, keeping his eyes down the field for

explosive plays, big conversions, and that's how it's going to be sometimes."

On how WR Ja'Marr Chase's catch stacked up against plays he has seen him make

"I had the worst view in the house. So, it was hard for me to see where he was slipping underneath. I

thought maybe he misjudged it, from my angle. I'm saying, again, I got the worst view, so excited to

watch that on tape."

On cleaning up mistakes in the second half

"Sure, and your aggressiveness gets a little dialed down going against that defense when you have a

lead like that. When you put points on the board early in the half, you do have to be mindful of not

giving them their opportunities. Because when you're in a known passing situation against that

defensive line, they're teeing off. You're trying to help every way you can. They're moving [DE] Will

Anderson [Jr.] all over the place and it can be really challenging. I thought our guys responded really

well. You knew there was going to be some adversity, it isn't always going to be a clean slate against

that front. We'll work to clean some stuff up, but overall I felt they kept their head up and kept

moving the ball."

On the importance of TE Drew Sample in pass protection

"Yeah, I think [TE] Drew's [Sample] a big part of our offense. He's not going to get a lot of love for all

that because the things that he does are not ever going to show up in a stat sheet. The leadership he

provides on our offense, the level of coaching he provides. He's a coach on the field. He's able to

correct things before we get a chance to sometimes. That's in the run game, that's in protection,

that's putting the running back in protection. He's one of one, and he's given that to us for eight

years. He does not get the praise that he deserves. He's not working for the praise, that's not him, but

it would be hard playing without him because he's he brings a lot of leadership in every phase."

On NT Dexter Lawrence II and the defensive line

"It's great and it's not just [NT] Dexter [Lawrence II]. Yeah, that's fun, but it's all of the guys. Guys that

are new and guys that have been here. These guys have really responded well. I give credit to them. I

give credit to our coaching staff. These guys in year two together have really come together the right

way. It's great communication from them, getting us the looks we need to be in, the players executing

it. Everyone is believing in what we're doing. We have a lot of momentum right now and just got to

keep fixing everything we can fix and keep going."

On WR Ja'Marr Chase's second touchdown

"That was an extended play. I can't see that part really well, so I just see a throw and the potential

traffic over there. He [QB Joe Burrow] sees it better than I do from his vantage point and [WR] Ja'Marr

[Chase] came down with it, so I was very happy."

On thoughts on QB Joe Burrow

"He [QB Joe Burrow] did exactly what we needed him to do. Willing to hang in there and pull through

some stuff. We tried to call some shots early and it got a little muddy back there, so we weren't able

to pull the trigger on them. He stayed poised. Even when he takes a hit he popped right back up. We

knew he would give you his best effort on the next play. The injury didn't concern me based on the

feedback he had given me over the last couple days, so I felt good to call everything the way we

wanted to. I thought he played great."