Everything Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow Said After Week 5 Against the Dolphins

Head coach

Zac Taylor: Glad we won. Hard to win in this league. We've certainly been in those games before where we let them slip away and didn't get the win. Credit to Miami. They fought us tooth and nail till the very end. I thought Jeff Hafley is doing a great job with these guys, man. He's got them believing. They fought us like they fought a lot of other teams. They gave themselves a chance. There's a lot of frustrating things on our end. We had two personal fouls. We fumbled twice in the red zone. We caught a kickoff on the 4-yard line. We had a penalty on a field goal that led to a touchdown, gave them four points, and gave up over 200 yards rushing. Plenty to clean up. The bye hits us at a great time. I know these guys are worn out. We've had some down-to-the-wire games the last three weeks. I know how hot this one was today. The bye week comes at a great time for us to be 3-2. These guys will regroup. We know who we are. Today, there's a lot of things we have to clean up to be better when we go to Baltimore in two weeks.

I imagine your message at halftime, no doubt what the league was to finish this game. It sounds like you're a little disappointed in how they did.

Zac Taylor: Trust me, I'm not going to sit here - we got to win games in this league, and we've all sat in this room and seen some get away from us. We won the game and I'm excited about that. Then, our defense created a turnover there at the very end that gave us three extra points that made it a 7-point game that made it feel a little bit different. We did some good things. There are some positive things we did, but there's also some things that we don't turn the ball over in the red zone like that, the kickoff, the PAT, the field goal. Those are things that we're better than that, and we got to clean that up.

How encouraged were you with the way you ran the ball today and specifically how Samaje Perine ran it?

Zac Taylor: I thought we ran the ball well. Last week was last week. We put that one behind us. I thought we had a good week of practice. I thought our lineman really came off the ball during practice. I felt confidence coming to this game. I thought our guys finished the right way. All the guys that ran down those runs, so that part was good.

Was there something that Samaje (Perine) was bringing that helped give you guys some juice on the ground today?

Zac Taylor: I think he was finishing an extra two or three. Got a lot of confidence in Chase. Sometimes you got two great backs that you've got trust in. That's just the way it can go sometimes, and I don't think there's anything wrong with that.

What led to the two Jordan Battle interceptions?

Zac Taylor: Honestly, I don't know. I'll have to watch them. I can't remember if there's pressure involved or how they happened. I was happy when they happened. I'll have to watch them and get that.

Did you sense you guys were getting good pressure?

Zac Taylor: Yeah, I thought there were times that we were covering them well. He made some plays with his feet, so I know the rushing yards are going to come up on some big quarterback runs that he had as well, which we can't discount that. Anytime you play a guy, we're about to play a guy in two weeks, that can do the same thing. We understand. We got to do a better job there.

I believe after one of the fumbles Joe dove on the ground, it looked like he had a wrap around his left hand?

Zac Taylor: Yeah, I think he just jammed his thumb on his non-throwing hand. It's nothing; he just had a little bandage on it.

Do you think it's going to be a blueprint for the run game moving forward with what worked today?

Zac Taylor: We'll take it game-to-game on what it's going to look like for every game just to move the ball and score.

Beyond the success of running plays, was that intentional coming into the game or was that the way they were playing?

Zac Taylor: That's just the way the game was played out. They're trying to give you some underneath stuff and let you run the ball a little bit, when you're in the gun there. You got to take advantage of it and get some yards there. And take advantage of the shots when you get the favorable looks for them. Which we did with Ja'Marr on the one. Eventually, they got to come up if they're going to be in those shells, come up and make a play. I thought they did a great job. They're well coached on defense. I thought their guys tackled well and they gave us a run there. They made it hard.

Mafe had another very strong game. What has he brought to the team this year?

Zac Taylor: A relentless energy. I think you know what you're going to get with him on every play. He loves being out there and playing. He's physical in the run game and he does a great job affecting the passer. So I'm pleased with him.

What can you say about the toughness of Ja'Marr and Tee being questionable going into the game and obviously they push to play?

Zac Taylor: Hats off to them. They wanted to play, and Ja'Marr had to clear protocol on Saturday. His mindset all along was, "I'm playing." Now I hadn't seen him on the field enough to know. I appreciate him saying that, but I need to see him do it in practice, and he did. For those guys to go out there and make plays that they did for us is a big time. I don't ever question that. Those guys have been here seven years, six years, and they show up for us every chance they get. We have leaders and great players like that on your team. It sets the tone for everybody else when those guys are playing through injuries and doing everything they can to come down here and play in Miami before bye week. They could easily say, give me a week off, we'll get the bye week, and we'll come back for divisional game, but they didn't want to do that.

How many times today did you think to yourself, I'm glad we had those practices in August that we had?

Zac Taylor: Nothing really at this point in October gets you ready for this heat. Somebody told me it started off as the hottest game here in October history, which I can attest to. I've coached here for four years, and this was, I mean in pregame, I was worn out. Our players fought through that, and I told them, I made that statement to them because I know they're dead tired right now. I didn't want them to think that's just in their mind like, what's wrong with me? It was a hot day, and they battled through it and they found a way to win. I don't discount that at all.

How big has Tanner Hudson been helping you've dealt with injuries and different issues? And then that drive, he kind of wills you to a third down?

Zac Taylor: He's just Mr. Dependable, whether he's on the practice squad, whether he's on the roster; he's going to show up. He's been who we thought he was. Tanner shows up and makes plays, never complains. Erick goes down for a play, he's in. Mike goes down for a play, he's in. He knows them all, he can play them all. I just need the defense to decide who he is, so we know if we're going to get base or nickel when he's in there.

Amarius Mims went out for another couple of plays. Was that another shoe issue?