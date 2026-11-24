Quotes from:
Head coach
Opening Statement:
"[Inaudible] And credit to them, they played great. They made it really difficult on us in all phases, and we didn't finish the job."
On the offensive strategy on the final drive:
"Trying to get a first down to win it. That way, the walk-off field goal would win the game for us. Make them use their timeouts. Go get that last first down, so we can walk off with a field goal."
On the defensive performance and allowing explosive runs in the second half:
"They hit a couple big plays. You know, I thought there were some moments where our defense played really good tonight. I think the turnover battle, we just need to find a way to take one off of them in a road game like that. We'll have to watch it and see what some of those runs were about."
On the defensive approach at the end of the game:
"We're trying to get them stopped, yeah. So, they can stay out of field goal range."
On the decision to throw the ball on third down late in the game:
"On third down? We were trying to go get the first down. That was our biggest takeaway. Obviously, they had to use a timeout on an injury. Which they weren't planning on doing that. But we wanted to throw the ball, get the first down, so that we could end it with a field goal and they wouldn't get the option to get the ball back."
On whether running the ball would have been a better option late in the game:
"Yeah, but I think that's just overall. You run it twice, then you're disappointed that you're in fourth-and-nine and you're kicking a field goal. Yeah, they're going to get the ball back with whatever it was, 50 seconds left, not counting that injury timeout, because you can't anticipate that. But that was the mindset there."
On why it was hard for the offense to find a rhythm tonight:
"Tough to find a rhythm early. I think those first couple drives, we weren't at our best. They did a great job. They were aggressive. They took the fight to us a little bit. After that, I thought we found a really good rhythm. The last two drives of the first half, coming out the second half. Just weren't able to finish the game, those last two drives. It's where it got us."
On the explosive plays allowed by the defense on the last drive of the first half:
"Yeah, there are two big plays there. We had the third down. I thought we had [Daniels] corralled in the backfield, but he got out, and he got the first down with his feet. Then he had the big seam route over the middle there that got them to the six-yard line. They were able to get a little bit of momentum. But I thought the first half our defense played great, outside of those two plays that allowed them to get the chunks and get the points on the board."
On the offensive approach with the screen to WR Ja'Marr Chase against Cover Zero:
"No, I mean there is zero situation there. We had a lot of aggressive answers. We hit [TE] Mike G [Gesicki] on the big zero answer. So, you got to have a bunch kind of in your bag there to attack the zero. On that particular play, that was the one that we had. Obviously, it didn't work. So, we turned to other things and had more success there."
On QB Joe Burrow taking a sack on third down late in the game and on if that was almost better because Washington didn't have any timeout left:
"Yeah, trying to take a shot, so that's one we'll have to see how that played out. But we got sacked and ended up kicking a field goal there."
On whether the weather conditions impacted his decision to receive the opening kickoff:
"No, it ended up stopping about midway through the second quarter. I didn't really feel like it was coming down hard enough to really affect us in any way, so I felt okay with that."
On the offense's struggles compared to recent weeks:
"I just thought we didn't start very well. They are a very aggressive defense, and so it's going to be a little clunky at times. When they found some momentum, which they did earlier in the game, and they came after us. We didn't do a great job providing the answers until about that third or fourth drive there. And then we found some momentum. We started on the minus 10, drove it all the way down the field, kicked a field goal, then went down and scored a touchdown to start the second half. So, I felt like we found some momentum there and just didn't finish it the way we wanted to in the second half."
On the challenges of establishing the run game:
"I feel like that's a good question. I felt like there was maybe a little bit more of an opportunity than what we took advantage of. It wasn't like there was major production there, but I thought that there was a little more opportunity, and we're going to have to watch to see where those errors were."
On the defensive performance against QB Jayden Daniels and the Commanders:
"I mean, if we get a stop on that last drive, I'm feeling pretty good about it, you know? Their quarterback is a really explosive player. He can extend a lot of plays. We saw that he can make plays with his feet. He can make any throw on the field, so he's very dangerous. This is a good football team. We have watched these last five games as they took the Niners [San Francisco 49ers] down to the wire, they took the [Los Angeles] Rams down to the wire, and they got those two wins they got. And then they tied the one. We knew what we were dealing with when we came here, and they got the best of us today."
On what the Commanders were able to do to contain both Chase and Higgins:
"We were spreading the ball out I thought pretty well, you know? And so, just taking the opportunities they gave us, and sometimes it's going to happen where teams are really trying to take away your key players, and we understand that. We will keep throwing the ball to other players, and they will make plays for us."
Quarterback
On overall thoughts on the night:
"Just not good enough to win. We made some plays at the end that put us in a good spot, but it's just not good enough."
On why the offense stalled out in the middle of the game:
"We just didn't make plays. We need to make plays. We all can be better, for sure."
On if the Washington defense gave them more trouble than they were anticipating:
"Yeah, they do a good job and they have good plans. They're going to do what they do."
On their pass heavy approach on the last two plays:
"If we get the first down, we don't give them a chance to have the ball. I made a really bad play. Then on the second one, they covered it pretty well."
On the almost interception:
"I didn't see the guy crossing to cross the ball, and I saw him at the last second. So, I tried to pull it far left, but not far enough."
On if taking a sack on the last offensive play to run the clock would've helped:
"Yeah, probably not."
On what the most frustrating thing about this game was:
"We lost."
On the third down attempt to WR Ja'Marr Chase:
"I thought I put it in a good spot. It came out a little weird, so it was hard to judge, but I thought I put it in a good spot."
On if the Washington defense did anything new or if the loss was self-inflicted:
"They have a unique scheme that makes it hard, but we certainly have our self-inflicted wounds, for sure."
On getting the tight ends heavily involved in the game:
"Well, they were double teaming [WR] Ja'Marr [Chase] and [WR] Tee [Higgins] basically every play. So, other guys had to step up and make some plays."
On if the defense double teaming targets is a good indication of other players' willingness to step up:
"For sure, we have a lot of guys who can make plays."
On the emotional side of taking the lead with a late, long field goal to losing within the last minute:
"We certainly knew it wasn't over in that spot. 40 seconds is plenty of time to go down and get into field goal range. We all could have been better."
On if this was the most blitzing they've seen all season:
"I don't know about that. They were sending it, for sure, that's what their DNA is."
On their success against the blitz last week versus their struggles with it this week:
"I mean it's a different scheme. We threw for 300 yards still, so certainly we were not inept out there. We still made some good plays, and put ourselves in a good spot."
Ja'Marr Chase
Wide Receiver
On thoughts on tonight:
"We [have] got to execute when we get in position. We had good opportunities to keep the drive going; we didn't do that. We didn't really break as many tackles as we usually do either."
On whether anything about the Commanders' approach caught him off guard:
"I think they just really did their normal. We just didn't pick it up and execute it the right way, which made them constantly do it. So, you know, if we didn't have an answer for it, and we showed them that we don't have an answer for it, they're going to keep bringing the pressure. So, I think overall, that was their game plan, and we just didn't execute it in those moments."
On the difficulty of finding an offensive rhythm:
"I mean, we started off playing in the rain. I'm not going to make an excuse; you know what I'm saying? But I think that's a different start for us trying to find rhythm. But once we got going, we just got to make those great decisions. Get the right looks, read the right coverages, and you know, execute it."
On the difficulty of losing after a five-game winning streak:
"Losing when you know you're better. I think that's the first."
On his attempt to make a play on the deep pass:
"I tried to go attack the ball, seeing [a] safety coming from the other side. I wanted to make a good play, but I don't even know if I had it in my hands. I don't even think I touched the ball, so I tried to just attack the ball, give [Cincinnati Bengals QB] Joe [Burrow] an opportunity."
On his perspective on the loss given the team's success this season:
"One loss doesn't determine nothing. It's the NFL. You got a loss, you learn from it. We learn from our mistakes. That's what we're going to do. We're going to watch the film, we're going to correct it and move on."
Dexter Lawrence II
Defensive Tackle
On the message to the defense following last drive:
"I haven't had a chance to talk to them. We just have to stay together, you know? It's a tough, tough loss, but we have to stay together, and we have to be better as a team."
On the change of success rushing in the second half:
"I don't know. I have to watch the tape"
On summarizing the defense in the first half:
"I thought we didn't finish the half. They got a touchdown, maybe? We just have to finish, and we can't beat ourselves at the end of the day or let teams hang in there."
On the Commanders' rushing success:
"I don't know, it's hard to tell from the pictures, but when we watch the tape, we'll figure it out."
On holding the Commanders offense:
"What did they have, field goals? I don't know. They just beat us. I think you have to own that as a team. We have to come back next week and do what we're supposed to do."
Tee Higgins
Wide Receiver
On the touchdown he scored early in the game:
"We knew exactly what play to call, went over in motion. Joe saw the matchup and I was able to make a play."
On losing momentum after a five-game win streak was snapped:
"Yeah, man, it's tough, but it's the NFL. You're gonna have games like that. Bounce back, look forward to next weekend and move forward."
On the defensive looks in the second half of the game:
"I mean, no, but, yeah, they were doing a lot of doubles and things like that, a lot of stick strong and stuff like that, especially to [WR] Jamar [Chase]. But we were able to figure it out, there in the second half. We made some plays, but just not enough."
On the biggest lesson from this game:
"When you win some, you lose some, you just gotta live to see the next day. Go back to practice, correct what we did wrong, and be ready for next Sunday."
On the few one-on-one match ups the defense allowed:
"[Laughs] Yeah, neither one of us did [WR Jamar Chase]. But [TE] Mike [Gesicki] and [WR] Dohnte [Meyers] and those guys had a lot of one-on-ones. Those guys made plays when we needed them. We just didn't play well together as a whole."
Check out the best game photos from Monday Night Football between the Bengals and Commanders in Week 11, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.