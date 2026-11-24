Head coach

Opening Statement:

"[Inaudible] And credit to them, they played great. They made it really difficult on us in all phases, and we didn't finish the job."

On the offensive strategy on the final drive:

"Trying to get a first down to win it. That way, the walk-off field goal would win the game for us. Make them use their timeouts. Go get that last first down, so we can walk off with a field goal."

On the defensive performance and allowing explosive runs in the second half:

"They hit a couple big plays. You know, I thought there were some moments where our defense played really good tonight. I think the turnover battle, we just need to find a way to take one off of them in a road game like that. We'll have to watch it and see what some of those runs were about."

On the defensive approach at the end of the game:

"We're trying to get them stopped, yeah. So, they can stay out of field goal range."

On the decision to throw the ball on third down late in the game:

"On third down? We were trying to go get the first down. That was our biggest takeaway. Obviously, they had to use a timeout on an injury. Which they weren't planning on doing that. But we wanted to throw the ball, get the first down, so that we could end it with a field goal and they wouldn't get the option to get the ball back."

On whether running the ball would have been a better option late in the game:

"Yeah, but I think that's just overall. You run it twice, then you're disappointed that you're in fourth-and-nine and you're kicking a field goal. Yeah, they're going to get the ball back with whatever it was, 50 seconds left, not counting that injury timeout, because you can't anticipate that. But that was the mindset there."

On why it was hard for the offense to find a rhythm tonight:

"Tough to find a rhythm early. I think those first couple drives, we weren't at our best. They did a great job. They were aggressive. They took the fight to us a little bit. After that, I thought we found a really good rhythm. The last two drives of the first half, coming out the second half. Just weren't able to finish the game, those last two drives. It's where it got us."

On the explosive plays allowed by the defense on the last drive of the first half:

"Yeah, there are two big plays there. We had the third down. I thought we had [Daniels] corralled in the backfield, but he got out, and he got the first down with his feet. Then he had the big seam route over the middle there that got them to the six-yard line. They were able to get a little bit of momentum. But I thought the first half our defense played great, outside of those two plays that allowed them to get the chunks and get the points on the board."

On the offensive approach with the screen to WR Ja'Marr Chase against Cover Zero:

"No, I mean there is zero situation there. We had a lot of aggressive answers. We hit [TE] Mike G [Gesicki] on the big zero answer. So, you got to have a bunch kind of in your bag there to attack the zero. On that particular play, that was the one that we had. Obviously, it didn't work. So, we turned to other things and had more success there."

On QB Joe Burrow taking a sack on third down late in the game and on if that was almost better because Washington didn't have any timeout left:

"Yeah, trying to take a shot, so that's one we'll have to see how that played out. But we got sacked and ended up kicking a field goal there."

On whether the weather conditions impacted his decision to receive the opening kickoff:

"No, it ended up stopping about midway through the second quarter. I didn't really feel like it was coming down hard enough to really affect us in any way, so I felt okay with that."

On the offense's struggles compared to recent weeks:

"I just thought we didn't start very well. They are a very aggressive defense, and so it's going to be a little clunky at times. When they found some momentum, which they did earlier in the game, and they came after us. We didn't do a great job providing the answers until about that third or fourth drive there. And then we found some momentum. We started on the minus 10, drove it all the way down the field, kicked a field goal, then went down and scored a touchdown to start the second half. So, I felt like we found some momentum there and just didn't finish it the way we wanted to in the second half."

On the challenges of establishing the run game:

"I feel like that's a good question. I felt like there was maybe a little bit more of an opportunity than what we took advantage of. It wasn't like there was major production there, but I thought that there was a little more opportunity, and we're going to have to watch to see where those errors were."

On the defensive performance against QB Jayden Daniels and the Commanders:

"I mean, if we get a stop on that last drive, I'm feeling pretty good about it, you know? Their quarterback is a really explosive player. He can extend a lot of plays. We saw that he can make plays with his feet. He can make any throw on the field, so he's very dangerous. This is a good football team. We have watched these last five games as they took the Niners [San Francisco 49ers] down to the wire, they took the [Los Angeles] Rams down to the wire, and they got those two wins they got. And then they tied the one. We knew what we were dealing with when we came here, and they got the best of us today."