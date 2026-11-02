Everything The Bengals Said After Week 8 Against the Titans

Head coach

Initial comments ...

"We won. I want a complete game, (and) I want to start the first quarter faster — those are things we are going to continue to talk about. But there is something to finding a way to win. You guys have watched us play the last two years, and some of these games have gone the other direction. So for our guys, particularly late in the fourth quarter and overtime, to step up and seal the game, I'm not going to dismiss that. I'm proud of the guys for fighting through the whole time and finding ways for each guy to step up and make some plays so we could walk out a winner — to get to 5-2 and now go on the road, and reset and go do it again."

Why was the game as close as it was?

"Those guys fought. They had a great plan. They attacked us. I give Tennessee a lot of credit. We'll watch the tape to see the things we need to clean up. There are certainly a lot of things. How many turnovers did we have? Four? Four turnovers are going to keep a team in the game. There are just things we're going to watch and clean up, but I am proud of the guys for finding a way to win the game."

You talked about the last two years. Can you describe the impact of Dexter Lawrence II in that one-arm sack?

"In that moment right there, we've kind of seen that situation before. Two-minute drive, a field goal wins it for them. They could probably kick it at that point from 45 or beyond — they might have attempted that. We're right there on the fringe, and Dexter is a to win, get him on the ground, not let him out of his grasp — not let him throw the ball away and see if they can try something really long — get him on the ground, and finishes the game for the defense. That's why you trade for a guy like that. He stepped up and has been the impact player we hoped he would be."

What is the problem getting off to slow starts?

"This one was the first quarter, really. In the second quarter, we were down 13-0, we got back 14-13 and even had a drive where we stalled out on a fourth down. I thought the way we started the second quarter was much better. They (the Titans) did a good job with their tempo and found a way to get some points on the board and we didn't find a rhythm offensively."

Are you seeing enough urgency from your team?

"Yeah, I am."

What do you feel gave Joe Burrow troubles with the interceptions and how did you get out of that?

"We'll have to watch those. On one of them, the safety came over and made a play. Another, we were double moving versus quarters. The third one slips me right now. But we'll watch them and find out how we can clean them up."

What did you like most on that final drive in regulation and in overtime? It seemed pretty seamless ...

"You're struggling. Do you want to try and bleed all the time so they don't have a shot or try to score? We get down there, get a score and try to get a stop, get the ball back and win the game with a field goal. I felt good about it at that point. Fortunately, the defense found a way to get a stop, and we just went to overtime. I felt the offense found a really good rhythm there and was able to put those two touchdowns on the board."

Was it pretty much just try to get the ball to your playmakers in overtime with Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase?

"Yeah, don't overthink it. Just keep throwing the ball and let those guys get some chunk plays. There were a lot of chunk plays, and you can feel a little bit when you have someone on their heels. We were starting to get a lot of momentum in the passing game. A lot of them were short throws, and those guys turned them into bigger plays."

Was there something their pass rush was doing to you guys? There was a lot of pressure on Joe ...

"They did a good job. Really what they did was tighten down the coverage, give us a lot more one-high looks, not let us do some of the two-high stuff we did last week, which they had showed a lot on tape. They decided that's not what we were going to do today. So, credit to them. We had to take a series to adjust and find a way to attack them. They did a good job getting pressure. Joe did a good job escaping, extending some big plays there."

Joe will probably beat himself up over the three interceptions, but six total touchdowns. What can you say about his performance?

"He stepped up in those big moments for us. I know he's going to be very frustrated with those picks, but at the same time, the safety made some good plays too. Again, we made enough plays on offense to get 40-something points on the board and go win it."

Any updates on the injuries to DJ Turner II, Cashius Howell or Cedric Johnson?

"Cashius, we'll see. I think it was his wrist. He (trainer) just told me about DJ and I forgot. I'll get you an update tomorrow or Wednesday."

What have you heard about DJ so far?

"I honestly can't remember —he just told me — and I'm being honest with you."

Knowing what the Titans didn't have in their passing game with Carnell Tate being out, everybody knew it was going to be a game where Tony Pollard touched the ball a lot. What's your initial response as to why he was able to have so much success early on in the game?

"I'll have to watch that to figure it out. They went on the ball, they tempo'd us, and they did a great job. We'll have to watch to see where our errors were and where we could have stopped the bleeding early in the game."

What was your overall message to the team after the game?

"We found a way to win. We talked all week about playing a complete game. We talked about all those things. That's obviously our intent. Today didn't go that way for us, but I'm not going to lose sight of the fact that our guys stepped up at the end of the game, kept it together, and believed we were going to find a way to win. I don't care what their (the Titans') record is. They have been in a lot of games this year. So, our guys, in all phases, stepped up and found a way to walk off a winner. I get the chance after a win to clean things up. We need to clean up, go on the road to Spain, and find a way to get another one."

How big is it to see your stars respond after the way the Titans came out to begin the game?

"You just have to take a deep breath. I wish we played 17 perfect regular-season games. But those guys are getting paid a lot of money too, on the other side of the ball on the other team. They made some plays too — that made things difficult for us. It's just about finding a way."

How did things change midweek game planning following the Jeffery Simmons trade?

"That doesn't really change. When we have a great player like that, you're going to slide a lot of fronts there, which they've seen forever with Jeffery there. You don't have to slide to 98 anymore. You just find other ways to manufacture your plan. But to say something significantly changed — no."

Mike Gesicki has had a lot of "big moment" catches this year. Does he have a knack for making plays when you guys need them most?

"He does. He's always ready. I think that's how you describe Mike. He is always ready for the ball to come his way. It might have been one catch in the first three quarters, and then we may need him to step up and make some big plays in the whole fourth quarter and overtime. He's always ready for his moment. He always knows the way teams try to take other guys away. His moment could come quickly in a big way with three or four catches in a spurt really quickly. He's been really reliable for us."

At the end of the fourth quarter, Burrow hits Tee on that deep slant. What did you see on that play?

"We had been trying to get that over the course of the game with as much single-high we were seeing with outside leverage. We caught it and got the glance, and it was a big play for us."

Ja'Marr was emotional at one point. Did you attempt to check in with him at all?

"That's just part of the game. It's a tight game, it's an emotional game. We'll work through it. He had a big day for us and came up really big at the end in overtime. That's just one of those things that happens in a football game."

You and Dan Pitcher talked a lot in the offseason about creating an offense that could just win a game by any means necessary. Is this the kind of game you had in mind? Not this game specifically ...

"When the game was on the line, you saw who we turned to. That's no secret. As the game evolves, what types of runs are hidden from us, how do we want to try to keep them off balance with the rush, what play actions are going well. We have a lot in our inventory we feel we can pull from as the game evolves. We have a lot to pull from with the experience of all our players."

Is there still momentum with this team?

"Absolutely. I think any time you win, that's a big box to check. I know we have the guys in there that are happy we won, but they're not satisfied with our overall performance. Each position group will go through that and find things we have to be better at. That's just part of it. Obviously it's better to do after a win, but that doesn't mean you can dismiss some of the things we know we have to clean up."

In terms of playing a situational role with one of your best cornerbacks coming out of the game, how was Dax Hill?

"He's been great. He handled everything great. Everything all year with whatever we ask him to do, he's a total pro. I love Dax."

Was that for rotational purposes to get Josh Newton in there and get some looks you were looking for?

"There are a lot of different things we are always looking at each week to try to make sure we can just be at our best."

What's the message right now? Obviously a long overtime game, now a long flight and time change. What does that look like over the next couple of days?

"It speeds up the earlier part of your week, so that we can travel on Tuesday night. It changes your days a little bit. For the players, it doesn't make it more taxing. It's a little more taxing on the coaches. But it's like playing on a Monday night and having to turn around on a short week. Nothing we haven't had to do before — nothing to complain about. It just changes the structure of how you'll meet."

When a guy like Ja'Marr is emotional like that, is there anything that has to happen? You said you'll work through that, but is there anything that has to happen to make sure it's channeled in the right way?