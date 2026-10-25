Bengals Defeat Ravens 35-13 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

Bengals-Ravens Postgame Quotes

"Halftime, we came in here and took a deep breath. I thought guys really handled themselves well, and we came out and scored five straight touchdowns in the second half. Defense got five straight stops. That's how you've got to do it. That's how you go on the road and win. We had the turnover plus some fourth-down stops that count as more. I'm just really proud of the way the guys responded. They just took a deep breath, kept their composure, led and went out there and put together as good of a second-half performance as I've ever seen." - Head coach Zac Taylor, on the team's resilience after facing a 13-0 halftime deficit