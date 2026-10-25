Bengals Defeat Ravens 35-13 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Cincinnati Bengals responded to a 13-0 halftime deficit by rattling off 35 unanswered points to defeat the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Cincinnati improved to 4-2 on the season with the victory and earned its first AFC North win of the year. Quarterback Joe Burrow completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns, highlighted by a second-half performance in which he went 16-for-18 for 249 yards.
Wide receiver Tee Higgins caught six passes for 148 yards and a score, while Ja'Marr Chase added 62 yards and a touchdown on five grabs. Halfback Samaje Perine scored his second rushing touchdown of the season to give the Bengals some breathing room early in the fourth quarter, and tight end Drew Sample put the finishing touches on the offensive eruption with a 16-yard scoring reception later in the period. Fellow tight end Mike Gesicki got Cincinnati on the board in the third quarter with a six-yard scoring catch, marking his fourth straight game with a touchdown.
Defensively, the Bengals registered four sacks while pitching a second-half shutout. Linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. picked off Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley for his first interception of the season midway through the fourth quarter.
The Bengals return to Paycor Stadium in Week 8 to take on the Tennessee Titans.
Bengals-Ravens Quick Facts
Final: Bengals 35, Ravens 13
Bengals record: 4-2
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Joe Burrow: 22-of-30, 292 yards, 4 TDs
Tee Higgins: 6 catches, 148 yards, 1 TD
Next game: Titans vs Bengals, Week 8
Bengals-Ravens Postgame Notes
Burrow Throws Four TDs in Second Half
Each of Burrow's four touchdown passes on the afternoon came in the second half, which tied for the most scoring passes he has recorded in a single half in his career. He also threw for four touchdowns in the second half of a road win at Tampa Bay in Week 15 of the 2022 season.
Burrow is the only quarterback in the NFL so far this season with four touchdown passes in a single half of play.
Burrow's performance in Sunday's win comes on the heels of a four-touchdown effort in Week 5 at Miami. It marks the third time in his career in which he had four or more touchdown passes in consecutive games. He previously accomplished the feat in Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2021 season, and in Weeks 9 and 10 of the 2024 campaign.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the only other quarterback in the last five seasons to have at least four passing touchdowns without an interception in consecutive games. He accomplished the feat in three consecutive games during his 2025 MVP campaign.
Burrow now is up to 15 touchdown passes this season, the most through the first six games of any season in his career.
Gesicki Gets Bengals on Board
Cincinnati's offense got the second half started with a nine-play, 66-yard drive ending in a six-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to tight end Mike Gesicki. Burrow completed each of his six passing attempts during the drive, including a 10-yarder to Tee Higgins to convert a third-and-three.
Gesicki's touchdown was his fifth of the season, which leads the Bengals and is tied for the most among all NFL tight ends in 2026. Gesicki has a scoring catch in each of his last four games, the longest such streak in his career
Joe Finds Tee to Take Lead
Cincinnati took its first lead of the afternoon when Burrow found Higgins for a 13-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. The score capped off a six-play, 47-yard drive, which featured Higgins catching two passes for 32 yards.
Higgins registered his second touchdown reception of the season and 47th of his career. He finished the game with 148 receiving yards, marking the 17th time in his career in which he crossed the 100-yard threshold.
With his effort on Sunday, Higgins surpassed 6,000 career receiving yards and now stands at 6,012 in 91 games played.
Mafe Leads Sack Attack
Defensive end Boye Mafe recorded two sacks on the afternoon, improving his sack total this season to a team-leading five. His first sack came in the opening quarter, when he brought down Huntley or a loss of six yards on third down to force a Ravens punt. Then midway through the fourth period, he broke through the line on third-and-two to drop Huntley for an eight-yard loss, getting the ball back to the Cincinnati offense again.
Mafe's five sacks this season are tied for sixth in the NFL, and already are his most since the 2024 campaign when he had six while playing for Seattle.
On the Ravens' opening possession of the second half, rookie defensive end Cashius Howell registered his first career sack when he dropped Huntley for a four-yard loss to force a punt. Howell, Cincinnati's second-round draft pick this past April, logged 27 sacks in his college career, including 11.5 last season at Texas A&M.
Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence also got in on the action in the fourth quarter, bringing down Huntley for a seven-yard loss for his fourth sack of the season.
The Bengals' defense has recorded multiple sacks in all six games this season, including four or more sacks in four contests. They now has 21 total sacks on the year.
Extra Points
- The Bengals became the 10th team in NFL history to be shut out in the first half and score 35 or more points in the second half. Those 35 second-half points are the most by a team shutout in the first half of a game since the Vikings scored 39 points in Week 15 of 2022 to complete the largest comeback in NFL history (trailed 33-0) against the Colts.
- Ryan Rehkow punted four times for 184 yards (46.0-yard average), with all four downed inside the Ravens' 20-yard line. His four inside-20 punts tied his single-game career high, which he has now recorded seven times.
Bengals-Ravens Postgame Quotes
"Halftime, we came in here and took a deep breath. I thought guys really handled themselves well, and we came out and scored five straight touchdowns in the second half. Defense got five straight stops. That's how you've got to do it. That's how you go on the road and win. We had the turnover plus some fourth-down stops that count as more. I'm just really proud of the way the guys responded. They just took a deep breath, kept their composure, led and went out there and put together as good of a second-half performance as I've ever seen." - Head coach Zac Taylor, on the team's resilience after facing a 13-0 halftime deficit
"We know who we are. We know who we have to be. We let our big-time players go out and make big-time plays. That's what the NFL is all about. You can do all these different things, but at the end of the day you've just got to go make plays, got to execute what's called. That's what we did." - Quarterback Joe Burrow, on the offensive execution in the second half
Check out the best game photos from Bengals-Ravens Week 7 game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.