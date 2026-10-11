Bengals Defeat Dolphins 31-24 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-24 Sunday to improve to 3-2 on the season.
QB Joe Burrow completed 23-of-32 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers: TE Mike Gesicki, HB Samaje Perine, TE Tanner Hudson and WR Ja'Marr Chase. Chase led Cincinnati with six receptions for 77 yards including a highlight-reel touchdown catch.
Cincinnati jumped ahead early, scoring on its first possession after WR Dohnte Meyers' 81-yard kick return set the offense up in the red zone. Burrow hit former Dolphin TE Mike Gesicki for the opening score. Burrow tossed three first-half touchdowns, and S Jordan Battle recorded two interceptions on back-to-back Dolphins possessions to help the Bengals take a 21-7 lead into the locker room.
Chase's touchdown extended the Cincinnati lead to 28-10 in the third quarter. The Dolphins attempted to mount a comeback after a QB sneak by QB Malik Willis cut the lead to seven at 31-24, but the ensuing onside kick went out of bounds. The Bengals take the win into their bye week, with a road trip to Baltimore set for Week 7.
Bengals-Dolphins Quick Facts
Final: Bengals 31, Dolphins 24
Bengals record: 3-2
Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Joe Burrow: 23-of-31, 190 yards, 4 TDs
Ja'Marr Chase: 6 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD
Next game: Bengals at Ravens, Week 7 (Week 6 Bye)
Bengals-Dolphins Postgame Notes
Uno Passes Curtis on Highlight-Reel TD
Ja'Marr Chase added yet another highlight-reel touchdown catch to his resume, when late in the third quarter he secured a Burrow 45-yard deep ball with one arm as he fell into the end zone.
The play marked Chase's fourth touchdown catch of the season and 58th of his career — the most by any NFL player since he entered the league in 2021. With the reception, he moved to 77 receiving yards on the day and surpassed Ring of Honor member Isaac Curtis (7,101) for third place on the Bengals' all-time receiving yardage list. Chase now has 7,126 receiving yards in his career, with 289 so far this season.
Burrow threw his fourth touchdown pass of the afternoon on the play, tying for the third-most in any game of his career. His last four-touchdown performance came in Week 16 of last season at Miami.
Battle Picks Off Willis on Back-to-Back Drives
Jordan Battle came up with his second and third interceptions of the season in successive fashion, as he picked off quarterback Malik Willis on back-to-back Dolphins possessions in the second quarter. His first pick came on a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage by defensive end Boye Mafe, and his second came on a third-down play when Willis attempted a throw across his body into the middle of the field.
Battle became the first Bengals player with interceptions on consecutive opponent drives since former cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick in Week 16 of the 2014 season against Denver. The last Cincinnati player with multiple interceptions in a game was former linebacker Logan Wilson, who had a pair in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign against the L.A. Rams.
Meyers' 81-Yard Return Sets Up Opening TD
Wide receiver Dohnte Meyers returned the game's opening kickoff 81 yards to the Dolphins' 10-yard line, setting up the Cincinnati offense with an early first-and-goal. Quarterback Joe Burrow capitalized three plays later with a four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki.
Meyers' kickoff return was the 17th-longest in Bengals history, and the longest since Charlie Jones' 98-yard return for a touchdown in Week 9 of last season against Chicago. Meyers' previous career-long return was a 40-yarder in Week 2 at Houston.
Gesicki now has four touchdown receptions this season, which already are the fourth-most in any season of his career and his most since the 2022 campaign, when he played for Miami. His four TD grabs in 2026 also are his most in the first five games of a season.
Burrow Finds Perine for Go-Ahead TD
Burrow delivered another touchdown strike on a third-and-goal play when he connected with halfback Samaje Perine for a six-yard score early in the second quarter. The touchdown capped off a 13-play, 58-yard drive that elapsed seven minutes and 36 seconds of game time.
Perine registered with his eight career receiving touchdown on the play, and his first since Week 9 of the 2024 season when he played for Kansas City.
Burrow Gets Hat Trick Before Halftime
Burrow threw his third touchdown of the first half when he found tight end Tanner Hudson in the end zone for a two-yard score to increase Cincinnati's lead to 21-7. The nine-play, 53-yard scoring drive came on the heels of Jordan Battle's second interception.
Burrow recorded three touchdown passes in a first half for the fifth time in his career, and the first time since Week 15 of the 2024 campaign at Tennessee. The scoring reception was the first of the season for Hudson and the fifth of his career. His last touchdown came on Thanksgiving night last season at Baltimore.
LB Duo Denies Dolphins in Goal-to-Go
Miami's offense drove the ball to the Bengals' half-yard line with a chance to cut the deficit to one score midway through the third quarter. Cincinnati's defense stood tall, beginning with linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. tackling running back Ollie Gordon II for a loss of two yards. On the following play, linebacker Barrett Carter tracked Willis down outside of the pocket and sacked him for an eight-yard loss. Willis' pass on third-and-goal was broken up in the end zone by cornerback DJ Ivey, forcing Miami to settle for a field goal.
Knight recorded his sixth career TFL and second of the season on the first-and-goal play. Carter's sack was the first full sack of his career. He previously had a half-sack in Week 1 against Tampa Bay.
Extra Points
- Kicker Evan McPherson hit a 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, marking his 22nd consecutive made FG dating back to Week 11 of last season. That streak sets a Bengals record for most consecutive made field goals, surpassing Shayne Graham's 21 consecutive made kicks in 2007.
- Tight end Drew Sample played in his 100th career regular-season game.
- Defensive end Boye Mafe recorded his third sack of the season, taking Willis down for a loss of 10 yards early in the third quarter.
- The announced temperature at kickoff was 90 degrees, marking the hottest game played in October in Hard Rock Stadium history.
Bengals-Dolphins Postgame Quotes
"The bye week comes at a great time, for us to be 3-2. These guys will regroup. We know who we are. Today, there's a lot of things we have to clean up to be better when we go to Baltimore in two weeks." - Head coach Zac Taylor, on where the team is at through five games
"Our receivers did a good job of finding space. We didn't get a ton of man coverage, but when we did, we made them pay. They made a good play there on the last third down. We had good field position most of the day, and I think for the most part we took advantage of it. But we had some dumb mistakes, and we've got to get those fixed if we want to be a great team." - Quarterback Joe Burrow, on the offensive performance
Check out the best game photos from Bengals-Dolphins Week 5 game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.