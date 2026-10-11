Bengals Defeat Dolphins 31-24 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

Bengals-Dolphins Postgame Quotes

"The bye week comes at a great time, for us to be 3-2. These guys will regroup. We know who we are. Today, there's a lot of things we have to clean up to be better when we go to Baltimore in two weeks." - Head coach Zac Taylor, on where the team is at through five games

"Our receivers did a good job of finding space. We didn't get a ton of man coverage, but when we did, we made them pay. They made a good play there on the last third down. We had good field position most of the day, and I think for the most part we took advantage of it. But we had some dumb mistakes, and we've got to get those fixed if we want to be a great team." - Quarterback Joe Burrow, on the offensive performance