The Bengals head to Washington for their third straight national game as they play the Commanders on Monday Night Football.
UNIFORM COMBINATION
Jersey: White
Pants: White w/ Black Stripes
Socks: Black
The Bengals have worn this uniform combination twice so far in 2026, both on the road. They took down the Texans in Houston in Week 2 then beat the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 7.
This is Cincinnati's most common uniform combination since the team's redesign in 2021, as the team has worn it 23 times (15-8 record) in the regular season and postseason.
View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Washington Commanders.