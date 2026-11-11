Joe Burrow Voted as FedEx Air & Ground Player of Week 9

This is the third year of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards' new format, which allows wide receivers and tight ends to be eligible for the award each week and at the end of the season. Burrow and Love each won the award in Week 8, and Burrow notches his third straight win after winning in Week 7 as well. The two quarterbacks are tied for the most Air & Ground wins in 2026 at three apiece, with Love winning in Week 5.