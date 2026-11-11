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Joe Burrow Voted as FedEx Air & Ground Player of Week 9

Nov 11, 2026 at 06:30 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 9, the NFL announced today. The weekly honor is voted on by fans, selecting the top two offensive performances of the previous week out of the six nominees.

Burrow joined Packers QB Jordan Love as the winners of the award this week. They received more votes than Texans QB CJ Stroud, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, Rams WR Puka Nacua and Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III.

Burrow completed 24-of-29 passes for 271 yards and three passing touchdowns while also rushing in a touchdown. Propelled by Burrow's stellar play, the Bengals offense has scored more than 30 points in four straight games, tying a franchise record.

On the year, Burrow leads the NFL in completion percentage (74%), passing touchdowns (23) and passing yards per game (298.3).

This is the third year of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards' new format, which allows wide receivers and tight ends to be eligible for the award each week and at the end of the season. Burrow and Love each won the award in Week 8, and Burrow notches his third straight win after winning in Week 7 as well. The two quarterbacks are tied for the most Air & Ground wins in 2026 at three apiece, with Love winning in Week 5.

This year, FedEx is teaming up with Feeding America: Each week, $2,000 donations will be made in the name of the winning players ($4,000 total) to Feeding America to help combat food insecurity across the country. Since the start of the FedEx Air & Ground program, FedEx has donated nearly $3 million to different nonprofit organizations.

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Victory Monday: Bengals Secure Fourth Straight Win Over Falcons In Spain | TOP SHOTS

View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LS Will Wagner during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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LS Will Wagner during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter and the Bengals defense during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter and the Bengals defense during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Bryan Cook during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

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TE Mike Gesicki during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Josh Newton during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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CB Josh Newton during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

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K Evan McPherson during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow and OT Amarius Mims during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow and OT Amarius Mims during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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