Joe Burrow Voted as FedEx Air & Ground Player of Week 9

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 9, the NFL announced today. The weekly honor is voted on by fans, selecting the top two offensive performances of the previous week out of the six nominees.
Burrow joined Packers QB Jordan Love as the winners of the award this week. They received more votes than Texans QB CJ Stroud, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, Rams WR Puka Nacua and Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III.
Burrow completed 24-of-29 passes for 271 yards and three passing touchdowns while also rushing in a touchdown. Propelled by Burrow's stellar play, the Bengals offense has scored more than 30 points in four straight games, tying a franchise record.
On the year, Burrow leads the NFL in completion percentage (74%), passing touchdowns (23) and passing yards per game (298.3).
This is the third year of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards' new format, which allows wide receivers and tight ends to be eligible for the award each week and at the end of the season. Burrow and Love each won the award in Week 8, and Burrow notches his third straight win after winning in Week 7 as well. The two quarterbacks are tied for the most Air & Ground wins in 2026 at three apiece, with Love winning in Week 5.
This year, FedEx is teaming up with Feeding America: Each week, $2,000 donations will be made in the name of the winning players ($4,000 total) to Feeding America to help combat food insecurity across the country. Since the start of the FedEx Air & Ground program, FedEx has donated nearly $3 million to different nonprofit organizations.
View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.