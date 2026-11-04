Joe Burrow Voted as FedEx Air & Ground Player of Week 8

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 8, the NFL announced today. The weekly honor is voted on by fans, selecting the top two offensive performances of the previous week out of the six nominees.

Burrow joined Packers QB Jordan Love as the winners of the award this week. They received more votes than WR Tee Higgins, Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving, Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten and Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

Burrow completed 38-of-48 passes for 462 yards, five touchdowns and ran in the eventual game-winning touchdown in overtime. The 2020 first overall pick became the third-fastest QB in NFL history to throw 175 touchdowns during the game, hitting the mark in his 84th contest. Burrow finished the day with 462 passing yards, moving his career total to 22,925. He surpassed former quarterback Carson Palmer (22,694) for fourth place on Cincinnati's all-time passing yards chart.