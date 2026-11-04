Joe Burrow Voted as FedEx Air & Ground Player of Week 8

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 8, the NFL announced today. The weekly honor is voted on by fans, selecting the top two offensive performances of the previous week out of the six nominees.
Burrow joined Packers QB Jordan Love as the winners of the award this week. They received more votes than WR Tee Higgins, Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving, Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten and Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs.
Burrow completed 38-of-48 passes for 462 yards, five touchdowns and ran in the eventual game-winning touchdown in overtime. The 2020 first overall pick became the third-fastest QB in NFL history to throw 175 touchdowns during the game, hitting the mark in his 84th contest. Burrow finished the day with 462 passing yards, moving his career total to 22,925. He surpassed former quarterback Carson Palmer (22,694) for fourth place on Cincinnati's all-time passing yards chart.
Burrow became the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 450 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a single game, joining Norm Van Brocklin in 1951. On the year, he leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (20), passing yards per game (302.1) and completion percentage (73%).
This is the third year of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards' new format, which allows wide receivers and tight ends to be eligible for the award each week and at the end of the season. Burrow notches his second win of 2026 after receiving the honor last week for his performance against the Ravens in Week 7.
This year, FedEx is teaming up with Feeding America: Each week, $2,000 donations will be made in the name of the winning players ($4,000 total) to Feeding America to help combat food insecurity across the country. Since the start of the FedEx Air & Ground program, FedEx has donated nearly $3 million to different nonprofit organizations.
View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 8 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.