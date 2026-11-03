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Bengals In Spain: Week of Events Leading Up to 2026 Madrid Game Set

Nov 03, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

MADRID MAP OF EVENTS_16X9 2

The Bengals board their plane to Madrid this evening ahead of Sunday's game in Spain against the Atlanta Falcons. As Who Dey Nation prepares their travel plans, let's take a look at some of the Bengals-specific and NFL events planned for the week leading into the game.

Who Dey Nation at Ocean Rock Bar

Ocean Rock Bar is an official Bengals Bar in Madrid and will serve as the official Who Dey Nation meeting spot during the week leading into the game. The bar will be offering drink specials on Thursday and Friday, and there will be a fan meetup on Saturday from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. with more drink specials and giveaways! Ocean Rock Bar will also host a watch party for the game, starting a 1:30 p.m. local time on Sunday!

Official Bengals Party at Florida Park

Join the Bengals and Who Dey Nation at El Retiro Park near Florida Park on Friday from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. for an official Bengals party! There will be food and drink available for purchase.

NFL Experience and Bengals Menina Photo Opportunity at Plaza De España

The NFL will set up its ultimate football hub in Plaza de España. On Friday and Saturday, patrons can experience NFL fandom at its best. Programming includes a mini NFL Flag field, games and entertainment, food and beverage options and photo opportunities. Fans can preregister for the NFL Experience via the NFL One Pass App.

One special photo opportunity with be with a special Bengals-themed Menina. Meninas are public sculptures inspired by a famous 1656 oil painting by Diego Veláquez, an artist during the Spanish Golden Age.

NFL Helmets Photo Opp at Cibeles Fountain

The NFL will have a special photo opportunity with enlarged NFL helmets set up near the iconic Cibeles Fountain from Wednesday through Sunday.

NFL House at Plaza San Martin

The NFL is setting up a special house in the heart of Madrid for fans! Created in partnership with Adobe, access to the NFL House requires advance registration via the NFL One Pass App.

NFL Shop at Bernabéu Stadium

Looking to gear up for gameday? The official NFL Shop will be set up at Bernabéu Stadium beginning Thursday and running through Monday from 10 a.m - 8 p.m. each day. Fans can also shop exclusive Madrid merchandise online!

NFL 2026 Madrid Game: Bengals Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium

Of course, all the events lead to the game itself. The 5-2 Bengals take on the 3-5 Atlanta Falcons at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. Fans at home can watch the game nationally on NFL Network or locally in Cincinnati on WLWT. Fans in Spain can watch the game on CUATRO (free to air TV). Click here for more ways to watch, listen and stream Sunday's matchup!

Best of Bengals-Falcons | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Falcons matchups of years past

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Atlanta Falcons at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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The Cincinnati Bengals play the Atlanta Falcons at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) darts out of the way as Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Tony Casillas makes a diving attempt to stop him in Atlanta, Nov. 16, 1987. The Bengals beat the Falcons, 16-10, in the NFL game at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. (AP Photo/Judy Ondrey)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) darts out of the way as Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Tony Casillas makes a diving attempt to stop him in Atlanta, Nov. 16, 1987. The Bengals beat the Falcons, 16-10, in the NFL game at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. (AP Photo/Judy Ondrey)

Judy Ondrey/1987 AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs into Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs into Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Donald Lee (86) jumps over Atlanta Falcons linebacker Stephen Nicholas (54) and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brent Grimes (20) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Donald Lee (86) jumps over Atlanta Falcons linebacker Stephen Nicholas (54) and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brent Grimes (20) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Atlanta Falcons Bill Bell, with quarterback Dick Shiner holding, sent the ball winging from his own 23-yard line for a field goal in first period of a NFL game with Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 7, 1971 in Cincinnati. This gave the Falcons a 3-0 lead, but the Bengals tied it with a field goal later in the quarter. With one minute and 17 second remaining in the game Shiner threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Art Malone to give Falcons a 9-6 win. (AP Photo/GS)
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Atlanta Falcons Bill Bell, with quarterback Dick Shiner holding, sent the ball winging from his own 23-yard line for a field goal in first period of a NFL game with Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 7, 1971 in Cincinnati. This gave the Falcons a 3-0 lead, but the Bengals tied it with a field goal later in the quarter. With one minute and 17 second remaining in the game Shiner threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Art Malone to give Falcons a 9-6 win. (AP Photo/GS)

GS/1971 AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) runs behind center Russell Bodine (61) in an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) runs behind center Russell Bodine (61) in an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) scores a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons defensive back Asante Samuel (22) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) scores a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons defensive back Asante Samuel (22) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) heads for the sidelines as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Ray Edwards (93) attempts a tackle during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) heads for the sidelines as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Ray Edwards (93) attempts a tackle during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback BoPete Keyes (22) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback BoPete Keyes (22) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, left, reaches to pull Ocho Cinco off the back of receiver Chad Johnson (85) just prior to kickoff of their NFL football game with the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2006, in Cincinnati. Johnson had been told he would be fined if he wore the name during the game. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, left, reaches to pull Ocho Cinco off the back of receiver Chad Johnson (85) just prior to kickoff of their NFL football game with the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2006, in Cincinnati. Johnson had been told he would be fined if he wore the name during the game. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2006 AP
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Reggie Kelly (82) is stopped by Atlanta Falcons' Demorrio Williams, left, and DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter of an exhibition football game in Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 27, 2007. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Reggie Kelly (82) is stopped by Atlanta Falcons' Demorrio Williams, left, and DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter of an exhibition football game in Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 27, 2007. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/2007 AP
Atlanta Falcons running back Jason Snelling (44) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Jason Snelling (44) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/AP2010
Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon (28) avoids a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defender Ronnie Bradford (23) in the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 3, 1999, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon (28) avoids a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defender Ronnie Bradford (23) in the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 3, 1999, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN
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