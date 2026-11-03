Bengals In Spain: Week of Events Leading Up to 2026 Madrid Game Set

Who Dey Nation at Ocean Rock Bar

Ocean Rock Bar is an official Bengals Bar in Madrid and will serve as the official Who Dey Nation meeting spot during the week leading into the game. The bar will be offering drink specials on Thursday and Friday, and there will be a fan meetup on Saturday from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. with more drink specials and giveaways! Ocean Rock Bar will also host a watch party for the game, starting a 1:30 p.m. local time on Sunday!