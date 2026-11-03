Bengals In Spain: Week of Events Leading Up to 2026 Madrid Game Set

The Bengals board their plane to Madrid this evening ahead of Sunday's game in Spain against the Atlanta Falcons. As Who Dey Nation prepares their travel plans, let's take a look at some of the Bengals-specific and NFL events planned for the week leading into the game.
Who Dey Nation at Ocean Rock Bar
Ocean Rock Bar is an official Bengals Bar in Madrid and will serve as the official Who Dey Nation meeting spot during the week leading into the game. The bar will be offering drink specials on Thursday and Friday, and there will be a fan meetup on Saturday from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. with more drink specials and giveaways! Ocean Rock Bar will also host a watch party for the game, starting a 1:30 p.m. local time on Sunday!
Official Bengals Party at Florida Park
Join the Bengals and Who Dey Nation at El Retiro Park near Florida Park on Friday from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. for an official Bengals party! There will be food and drink available for purchase.
NFL Experience and Bengals Menina Photo Opportunity at Plaza De España
The NFL will set up its ultimate football hub in Plaza de España. On Friday and Saturday, patrons can experience NFL fandom at its best. Programming includes a mini NFL Flag field, games and entertainment, food and beverage options and photo opportunities. Fans can preregister for the NFL Experience via the NFL One Pass App.
One special photo opportunity with be with a special Bengals-themed Menina. Meninas are public sculptures inspired by a famous 1656 oil painting by Diego Veláquez, an artist during the Spanish Golden Age.
NFL Helmets Photo Opp at Cibeles Fountain
The NFL will have a special photo opportunity with enlarged NFL helmets set up near the iconic Cibeles Fountain from Wednesday through Sunday.
NFL House at Plaza San Martin
The NFL is setting up a special house in the heart of Madrid for fans! Created in partnership with Adobe, access to the NFL House requires advance registration via the NFL One Pass App.
NFL Shop at Bernabéu Stadium
Looking to gear up for gameday? The official NFL Shop will be set up at Bernabéu Stadium beginning Thursday and running through Monday from 10 a.m - 8 p.m. each day. Fans can also shop exclusive Madrid merchandise online!
NFL 2026 Madrid Game: Bengals Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium
Of course, all the events lead to the game itself. The 5-2 Bengals take on the 3-5 Atlanta Falcons at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. Fans at home can watch the game nationally on NFL Network or locally in Cincinnati on WLWT. Fans in Spain can watch the game on CUATRO (free to air TV). Click here for more ways to watch, listen and stream Sunday's matchup!
View the best photos from Bengals-Falcons matchups of years past