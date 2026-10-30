Game Within The Game | Tennessee Tee Higgins: Mr. Basketball Finalist Becomes NFL's Hottest Wide Receiver

On Thursday, Higgins called it "a no-brainer."

"We've built something special here. I'm already familiar with the offense."

Graham also calls Clark Kent, "the humble lion."

"He's just always been that way. It wasn't about the money for him. He's lived without. So he's blessed. If you talk to him, he'll say he's blessed to be where he's at now. It's never been about that. It was about team one, team camaraderie, and just being somewhere that he likes to be. They were actually his favorite team, the Cincinnati Bengals."

All Bengaldom knows the story of how the young Higgins idolized the basketball-like A.J. Green, but it's an even smaller world than that. When Graham played at East Tennessee State, one of his coaches, Tony Ball, went on to coach Green at Georgia and, long before Higgins played with Green for a year in 2020 in Cincinnati, they talked about them.

"They just were so similar, and I was worried about losing Tee to basketball, and (Ball) told me about A.J.," Graham says. "He said A.J. was the same way. He's a basketball guy, and got into football. Look at him now."

Look at Higgins now. Walters is a Hall-of-Fame artifact himself who played with Randy Moss and Cris Carter in Minnesota, Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne in Indianapolis and Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin in Arizona. Those are receiving tandems either in the Hall or on everyone's ballot.

Higgins and Chase? Chase and Higgins?

"They're up there. But they're still writing their stories," Walters says.

Higgins, for instance, has matured rapidly, Walters says. No longer as moody. More of a steady you-know-what-you're-going-to-get personality. And when you become best friends with Chase, you can't help become more talkative.

His mother, "Lady Stewart," to the family and friends in the community of Oak Valley Baptist Church, believes he has opened up more since the death of his father Eric Higgins a few years back.

"He's got his father's personality," says the engaging Stewart, known simply as "Lady," to long-time friends like Graham.

Eric Higgins, who had family in Oak Ridge, came from Chicago and brought with him from the north a quiet cool that Graham says he sees in his son. Graham also sees loyalty. Loyalty to A.J. Green's Bengals. Loyalty to Cincinnati. Loyalty to his mother.

"Always loyal," says Higgins, who chalks it up to being around family.

"Clark Kent," Graham says. "Very quiet. I wouldn't call him meek. He's not a meek person, but he's just very quiet and humble. But when he goes in that phone booth and comes out ….

"I used to think his humility would be a curse and a blessing. He would stay in the back of the line. He would let everybody else do what they do. But when it's time for a breakout, he's ready to break out."

Graham recalls when he took Higgins and Lady on the circuit to camps looking at college prospects. Lady would sit in the stands and fume as Higgins let guys cut in front of him in the line to get more reps, or make sure they went against the top-rated recruits. Anything to be seen.

Graham remembers Lady being so incensed at him once during a break that Tee told her, "Calm down," but when he went back out on the field, Graham noticed he was more assertive.

"He went against one of those top guys from Florida and beat him," Graham says. "When that guy's turn came around again, he said, 'I want Higgins.' So Tee got up there, told him he's going to run a fade, and then went up over him to catch it. Then he tossed the ball back and went to the end of the line."

No longer at the end of the line, Higgins is out in front during the best season of his life.