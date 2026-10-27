Scouting Report Week 9: Bengals Take on Falcons in Madrid

The Bengals improved to 5-2 last week with a win over the Tennessee Titans. They head overseas to battle the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 as part of the NFL's International Series. The Falcons are 3-5 so far in 2026 and are coming off a 16-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Previewing the Falcons Offense
The Falcons rank 23rd in the NFL with 21.4 points per game and 21st in the NFL with 323.1 yards per game.
QB Michael Penix has started six games this season, leading Atlanta to a 3-3 record when he is under center. Penix has completed 61.9% of his passes for 1,282 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. However, four of those interceptions came last week in the loss to Tampa Bay, a game played in hurricane-like conditions where Penix completed just eight passes.
The first-round pick from Washington has averaged 7.6 yards per attempt this season, ranking 10th in the NFL among eligible quarterbacks, per NFL NextGenStats. Penix has put an emphasis on getting the ball to his playmakers quickly, averaging 2.59 seconds to throw, the second-quickest time to throw among eligible quarterbacks, trailing only Packers QB Jordan Love, per NGS. As a result, he has been pressured on just 29.5% of his dropbacks, the second-lowest rate in the NFL, per NGS. The Bengals have pressured quarterbacks at the ninth-highest rate in the NFL, 37.5%, and are coming off a game in which they pressured Titans QB Cam Ward 14 times.
The Atlanta offense has functioned through the play of RB Bijan Robinson. Robinson leads the NFL with 780 rushing yards and ranks fourth in the NFL with 5.2 yards per attempt on 150 carries. He ranks fourth in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage with 983. The Texas product has forced 44 missed tackles this season, ranking third among running backs. Robinson has produced a successful run on 46% of his carries, which ranks 14th among 66 running backs with at least 25 carries, per NGS. He will now face a Bengals defense that has allowed the fifth-lowest rushing success rate (33.3%) in the NFL.
Drake London leads the Atlanta receiving room with 624 yards and 39 receptions, while TE Kyle Pitts paces the group with four touchdowns. London has the fourth-most receiving yards in the NFL since Penix has been the starter in Week 3, compiling 544 yards. His 3.1 yards per route run in that span ranks sixth in the NFL among receivers with at least 10 targets, per NGS.
Previewing the Falcons Defense
The Falcons defense ranks 17th in points allowed per game (23.6) and 18th in yards allowed per game (341.6).
Atlanta has pressured the opposing quarterback on 40% of dropbacks, the sixth-highest rate, despite blitzing on 24.8% of dropbacks, the sixth-lowest rate. The Falcons have gotten a lot of pressure from the interior, as DTs Brandon Dorius and Gervon Dexter Sr. lead the team with 27 and 24 pressures, respectively. Dorius and Dexter Sr. have generated pressures on 15% and 13.3% of their pass rushes this season, becoming the first teammates to lead all defensive tackles in pressure rate through the first eight weeks of a season since 2018, per NGS.
The Falcons have allowed 223.4 yards per game through the air this season, the 14th most in the NFL. CB A.J. Terrell has played in four games this season, starting in Weeks 1-2 before going on the Reserve/Injured list and missing Weeks 3-6 before returning in Week 7. Per NGS, Terrell has faced 11 targets, allowing five receptions for 63 yards with two passes defensed. Meanwhile, CB C.J. Henderson is tied for sixth in the NFL with eight passes defensed.
Atlanta has allowed the 15th-most rushing yards per game on the ground, giving up 118.3 yards per contest. They have given up 4.3 yards per carry and have missed 52 tackles in run defense, the fourth most in the league. They have been opportunistic in run defense, though, forcing eight fumbles (most) and recovering three (second most).
View the best photos as the Bengals leave Paycor Stadium to head to Madrid for Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.