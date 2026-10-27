Scouting Report Week 9: Bengals Take on Falcons in Madrid

Previewing the Falcons Offense

The Falcons rank 23rd in the NFL with 21.4 points per game and 21st in the NFL with 323.1 yards per game.

QB Michael Penix has started six games this season, leading Atlanta to a 3-3 record when he is under center. Penix has completed 61.9% of his passes for 1,282 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. However, four of those interceptions came last week in the loss to Tampa Bay, a game played in hurricane-like conditions where Penix completed just eight passes.

The first-round pick from Washington has averaged 7.6 yards per attempt this season, ranking 10th in the NFL among eligible quarterbacks, per NFL NextGenStats. Penix has put an emphasis on getting the ball to his playmakers quickly, averaging 2.59 seconds to throw, the second-quickest time to throw among eligible quarterbacks, trailing only Packers QB Jordan Love, per NGS. As a result, he has been pressured on just 29.5% of his dropbacks, the second-lowest rate in the NFL, per NGS. The Bengals have pressured quarterbacks at the ninth-highest rate in the NFL, 37.5%, and are coming off a game in which they pressured Titans QB Cam Ward 14 times.

The Atlanta offense has functioned through the play of RB Bijan Robinson. Robinson leads the NFL with 780 rushing yards and ranks fourth in the NFL with 5.2 yards per attempt on 150 carries. He ranks fourth in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage with 983. The Texas product has forced 44 missed tackles this season, ranking third among running backs. Robinson has produced a successful run on 46% of his carries, which ranks 14th among 66 running backs with at least 25 carries, per NGS. He will now face a Bengals defense that has allowed the fifth-lowest rushing success rate (33.3%) in the NFL.