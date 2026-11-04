Week 9 Injury Report | Bengals at Falcons

Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons leading into Week 9 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
*Last updated: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026*
Note: The Bengals did not practice on Wednesday. This report is an estimation of practice participation.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT Jonathan Allen
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate
|S Jordan Battle
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation
|S Kyle Dugger
|Quadricep
|Did Not Participate
|DE Cedric Johnson
|Ankle / Foot
|Did Not Participate
|CB DJ Turner II
|Heel
|Did Not Participate
Atlanta Falcons
Note: The Falcons held a walkthrough on Wednesday. This report is an estimation as if they had held a full practice.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB Yasir Abdullah
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation
|DE Billy Bowman Jr.
|Hamstring
|Full Participation
|WR Zachariah Branch
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate
|WR Beaux Collins
|Hip
|Full Participation
|LB Devine Deablo
|Forearm
|Limited Participation
|DE James Pearce Jr.
|NIR - Other
|Full Participation
|RB Brian Robinson Jr.
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation
|OT Cameron Williams
|Ankle
|Full Participation
View the best photos as the Bengals leave Paycor Stadium to head to Madrid for Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.