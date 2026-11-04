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Week 9 Injury Report | Bengals at Falcons

Nov 04, 2026 at 11:25 AM
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Bengals Communications
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Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons leading into Week 9 of the 2026 season.

Cincinnati Bengals

*Last updated: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026*

Note: The Bengals did not practice on Wednesday. This report is an estimation of practice participation.

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DT Jonathan AllenNIR - RestDid Not Participate
S Jordan BattleHamstringLimited Participation
S Kyle DuggerQuadricepDid Not Participate
DE Cedric JohnsonAnkle / FootDid Not Participate
CB DJ Turner IIHeelDid Not Participate

Atlanta Falcons

Note: The Falcons held a walkthrough on Wednesday. This report is an estimation as if they had held a full practice.

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
LB Yasir AbdullahHamstringLimited Participation
DE Billy Bowman Jr.HamstringFull Participation
WR Zachariah BranchHamstringDid Not Participate
WR Beaux CollinsHipFull Participation
LB Devine DeabloForearmLimited Participation
DE James Pearce Jr.NIR - OtherFull Participation
RB Brian Robinson Jr.HamstringLimited Participation
OT Cameron WilliamsAnkleFull Participation

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Bengals Travel to Madrid for Week 9 Against Falcons | TRAVEL PHOTOS

View the best photos as the Bengals leave Paycor Stadium to head to Madrid for Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

QB Joe Burrow travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Jonathan Allen travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
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DT Jonathan Allen travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Bryan Cook travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Dax Hill travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
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CB Dax Hill travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT B.J. Hill travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
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DT B.J. Hill travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Shemar Stewart travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
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DE Shemar Stewart travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Jordan Battle travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Colbie Young travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
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WR Colbie Young travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
OT Amarius Mims travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
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OT Amarius Mims travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Oren Burks travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
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LB Oren Burks travels to Madrid ahead of Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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