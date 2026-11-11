Quick Hits | Bengals-Steelers Throw Bouquets Early In Week; Zac Taylor Won't Rule Out Cashius Howell Return Later This Season

Once upon a time, like 20 years ago on a Sports Illustrated cover, Bengals-Steelers was branded, "The nastiest rivalry in the NFL."

But before Sunday night's AFC North showdown for first place between the two at Paycor Stadium (8:20-Cincinnati’s Channel 5), they were throwing verbal bouquets at each other.

Earlier this week in Pittsburgh, Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham called Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a throwback to guys like the Manning brothers and the Steelers' own Aaron Rodgers. Before Wednesday's walkthrough Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher called Graham "a premier coordinator in this league, one of the best, and he's probably got some of the best talent that he's ever had to work with."

"It is a little different playing Pittsburgh this year than in years past," Pitcher said. "Just because I think the volume's gone up of what they're presenting, and they're executing it all at a very high level."

Of course, they can afford to say all that. Pitcher is running the hottest offense in the land operated by the NFL's leading MVP candidate, and the Steelers defense is still the Steelers defense even with former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wearing the NBC blazer Sunday night.

The Bengals are averaging 35.7 points per game during their four-game winning streak and lead the NFL in every imaginable category the last month. Burrow leads the league in passer rating, touchdown passes and has completed his last 95 passes at 77% to lead the league in completion percentage.

"The thing that stands out to me is his toughness. I think he's a throwback quarterback. I didn't realize until (2024) when we played them how big he is," said Graham of that game Burrow threw five touchdown passes for the first time in a 41-24 win over Graham's Raiders defense at Paycor Stadium.

"He's just a massive man, and how tough he is in the pocket in getting hit, and he just bounces back up. He stands in there and gets the ball out when people are in his face. The arm talent. My son can see that. He's 13. The talent is there. Intelligence in terms of looks, but he's also patient. You can tell how they run the play clock a little bit. He's going to let it wind down and see what you're in. That's a throwback to some of the earlier quarterbacks I was around as a position coach. Keeps coming at you. Short memory. Makes a bad play and he gets mad, but he forgets about it and slings the ball down field rocking and rolling. He's just a really good player."

Burrow faces an already estimable Pittsburgh defense thriving in Graham's first season. The Steelers are ranked seventh overall, third against the run, and are giving just 18 points per game, tied for fourth.

Since the Bengals held them sackless until the last play that won the game for them, 30-27, on Sept. 27 in Pittsburgh, they've had 18 sacks, 26 all season, and are just three shy of the Texans' league-leaders.

Pitcher, in his 22nd Bengals-Steelers game, has always had high regard for the Pittsburgh front in any year, and even paid homage to Tomlin as he works a Steelers game this Sunday for the first time.

"Just the aggressiveness, the physicality, the decisiveness, the downhill mentality, take the fight to you mentality. Those are things that have always existed in my experience with Pittsburgh that still exist," Pitcher said. "They they just present you maybe with a little bit more from a volume standpoint than what they have in the past.