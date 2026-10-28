Quick Hits | Bengals Tight End Room Gets Facelift; Ryan Rehkow's Gutty Sunday

Slants and Screens

The Bengals aren't going off campus for replacements. Rookie Jack Endries, the seventh-round pick out of Texas, got a battlefield promotion, and Cam Grandy, among the last cuts of training camp, was heisted from the Vikings practice squad and returns to where he has played 15 games over '24 and '25 …

"They'll have to pick up the slack, and we'll be counting on them to do that," said Taylor, who keeps liking what he sees from Endries. "Attention to detail has been really important to him. Waiting for his moment, you can tell. He never knew when his number was going to be called. He's really got to know three different positions, and so I've got trust just watching him operate in practice and in meetings and in training camp that if needed he was going to be ready to go. There was a time where he wasn't needed, because we had everybody healthy, and now's that time. So I'm not nervous at all about using him. I think he's earned the opportunity." …

Ryan Rehkow, AFC Special Teams Player of the Week who knocked all four of his punts last Sunday inside the 20, has yet to hit a touchback this season and is second in the league in inside-the-20 percentage at 65%, slightly behind Bryan Anger of Dallas.

"Having a weapon like that and making them go 90, 85 (yards) is huge, especially with what our defense has been able to do, and so that's a weapon that we don't take for granted," said Taylor, who also gave him the honor of leading the Who-Dey victory chant in Baltimore …

"Gut," said Taylor of his choice of Rehkow ...