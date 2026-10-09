Quick Hits | Bengals Working Through Injuries; (Jordan) Battle Of Miami; The King And I

Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase emerged from the locker room Thursday, but not from concussion protocol.

While running mate Tee Higgins (groin/neck) missed his second straight practice, Chase went limited while still working through concussion protocol. So the status of quarterback Joe Burrow's top playmakers remain in doubt for Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19) in Miami.

So is the status of starting safety Bryan Cook (ankle), although he went limited Thursday for the first time this week. He was limited all last week before not playing against Jacksonville. Backup safety Kyle Dugger (quad) has yet to practice since getting hurt in Pittsburgh.

But Jordan Battle (hamstring), the other starting safety, went full Thursday. So did starting linebacker Barrett Carter (ankle) and rookie wide receiver Colbie Young (knee). Both were limited Wednesday, and it was Young's first practice since getting hurt in Pittsburgh Sept. 27.

Battle of Miami

Battle heads back home to Miami thinking of the great tackles made by the two all-time safeties he watched growing up in the town they share, Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed and the late, great Sean Taylor.

"Obviously, you can't hit like they did back then, which is kind of illegal," Battle said after Thursday's practice. "I like their approach. Like a missile. Coming downhill. Not stopping. Just running your feet on the tackle. I feel like that's something I've got to use. Running through a guy's hip more. Running through a guy's legs and having an aggressive route, and I feel like can make a lot of plays."

Also on Battle's iPad is something as recent as last Sunday.

"I made a little cutup of guys making good tackles around the league," Battle said.

This is what a guy who doesn't wear a C on his jersey, but knows he really is, does.

Battle stood before his locker Thursday and met the media throng in the glare of the spotlight from last Sunday's missed tackle early in the game on third-and-18 that resulted in a first down for Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange and allowed the Jags to take a 3-0 lead.

Battle also talked about defending tight ends, a position group that has accounted for most of the passing yards against the Bengals.

"Just have to have better eyes," Battle said. "I feel like a lot of time we get run-run, then play-action passes behind it. We've got to do a better job of just radaring when we get sucked into the run. Just get back and find your coverage. It's a hard thing, but you have to do it."

Battle didn't hide behind the injury report, which last week had him for one full practice with a hamstring issue.

"It was fine. In the second half, it was a little tight, but nothing I couldn't play through," Battle said. "It limited me a little bit, not crazy enough to where I can't be out there."

Battle, who began this week limited but went full Thursday, went around the league on tape in order to button up his tackling.

The tackles that caught his eye began with the 49ers' elite linebacker tandem of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, as well as plays from Rams safety Quentin Lake and Raiders safety Jeremy Chin. Five-time Pro Bowl safety Derwin James is always on his loop.

"I like how aggressive he is, how physical he is," Battle said. "He wants to make his presence known. He wraps as well, and his target is a low-landing point."

Battle is looking to transfer the video to the field Sunday as he deconstructs the missed tackle. Battle is working on the "gather," of a tackle, where the tackler slows down his pursuit and then at the same time must begin breaking down into a stance before making the hit.

"Driving through his hip," Battle said. "Get into a gather … Under more control … I just closed before I got to a gather … When I close, I've got to get a gather, face him up, wrap him up chest-to-chest and drive him back."

Heading home has Battle thinking about dropping some tackles that are legal, sure, and have the natives reminded of Reed and Taylor.