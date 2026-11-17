With the 7-2 Bengals in first place in the AFC North after Sunday night's 38-18 win over the Steelers, the storylines for next Monday night's game in Washington (8:15-ESPN) wasted no time percolating at Paycor Stadium:

As the MVP chants ring in Joe Burrow's ears (Sunday night's electric performance makes him the leader in the clubhouse), he has a rematch with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, his fellow LSU Heisman trophy winner.

It will be recalled that Daniels set the rookie completion percentage record in a game (91.3%) at Paycor Stadium in a Monday Night game during 2024 he beat Burrow in a shootout.

Now, Burrow is coming to Daniels' yard with what would be the best completion percentage in history for a season at 74.7%. With 27 touchdowns, he's also on pace to become the third quarterback to throw 50 touchdowns in a season.

"However you slice it," said offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, "he's playing the position as good as you can play it."

_The return of long-time Commanders defensive tackle Jonatan Allen, the red-hot pass rusher who has racked up four sacks and hit the quarterback nine times since he signed as a free agent back in March.

Allen, a first-round pick of Washington in 2017 and a Pro Bowler for the Commanders in 2021 and 2022, has more sacks than he had his last year for the Commanders (in 2024) and during his one year in Minnesota last year. He's on pace to hit the 7.5 sacks that made him a 2022 NFC Pro Bowler.

Against the Steelers Sunday night, Allen had a third-down sack in the last 1:29 of the first half that greatly influenced the game. It held the Steelers to a field goal and gave the Bengals time to score a touchdown with nine seconds left to make it 24-3 at the half.

Washington's loss has been Cincinnati's gain. Allen, 31, has proven to be an unselfish elder statesman clicking with Dexter Lawrence inside.

"I know you guys know how much I trust the four-man rush, and it's because of plays like that," said defensive coordinator Al Golden. "I can't tell you back in March that we thought that he would give us as much as he's given us, but certainly he has exceeded anything that we could have wanted that he's given us in the run game. We knew, obviously, what he would do in the pass game."

There'll be stories this week about how Allen has revived his career under defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery and how he has the freedom to work games with Lawrence and the edges.

"I can vividly remember just talking (with Allen) about how we play defense here" Golden said. "Play with technique, gap and a half. The ability to have one-on-ones in the pass rush game, work together on different moves based on the slides and the protection, and all of that was stuff that I think he grew up on, and he did at a really, really high level.

"Maybe he's rejuvenated because he's kind of gone back to his roots."

Now Allen goes back to his NFL roots in first place.

_Blitz or not to blitz? The Bengals' seemingly blitz-proof offense goes against a Washington defense that has the fourth-highest blitz rate (35.7%) in the NFL, via Pro Football Reference.

Fittingly, the Bengals offense heads to the heart of punditry country in the nation's capital as the darling of the nation's pundits. Why are Burrow and his Bengals so good in any passing situation?

Start with having the same system for eight years, the same quarterback for seven, and a staff that has virtually had no turnover.

Sunday night was a statistical masterpiece for quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe, in charge of the league's most potent third-down package, running backs coach Justin Hill, who crafts third-down protections that have defused the blitz at a stunning rate, and passing game coordinator Justin Riscati's deadly red zone looks.

According to Next Gen Stats, Burrow completed all 12 passes against the blitz for 186 yards, and their protection was so good that Burrow was pressured on just 17.4% of his drop backs for the fifth-lowest in his career, even though he averaged 2.96 seconds to throw for the sixth longest of his career.

The Steelers' four-game winning streak had been fueled by a liberal dose of the blitz that help generate 16 sacks and 30 quarterback hits.

Not so Sunday. One sack (and it came on a pressure) and three hits. After running back Chase Brown picked up some blitzes on the early drives that turned into big plays, the Steelers appeared to back off their signature pressure.

"Every time they blitz us, it is a big play opportunity for us. That's how we have to look at it," Pitcher said. "There is not an ounce of us that feels like, 'Oh no, here comes the blitz.' It's. 'Please blitz us,' because we have just supreme confidence in our guys' ability to protect it, and you guys can see what our skilled guys and our quarterback can do."

When they got in the red zone, where the Bengals drive defensive coordinators batty, they scored five touchdowns on six trips. The Steelers chose to flood the red zone and rush Burrow with three or four, and it blew up on them.

More Next Gen.

That allowed Burrow to dance while throwing three touchdown passes on extended plays, which are at least four seconds. NGS says he is the first quarterback with three such touchdowns in a game this year. Plus, two came with more than six seconds, which hadn't been done in five years.

"I think you saw yesterday the kind of the conundrum that you're in as a defensive coordinator down there," Pitcher said. "There's just only so much space down there. So if you want to drop seven and eight, there's a good chance you're going to be able to take away the first and second read, but if you can't get to the passer, or if you can't keep contain on the passer, then you got to defend for a long time. And Joe did a great job of finding guys, and our guys were working open, too."

Two of those red-zone touchdown passes went to Chase Brown.

"He's doing the unsung things, stepping up and picking up some pressures early on, finding some creases in the run game," Pitcher said. "Those extended play receiving touchdowns, are finishing difficult catches,"

Slants and Screens

This is why the Bengals love right guard Dalton Risner.

Here's a guy who has been battling injuries all year, and a day before the Steelers game came down with an illness that made him questionable. But he played the first 34 snaps until he had to leave with a knee injury.

And that didn't stop him from attending a Monday afternoon event for the foundation he founded with wife Whitney.

Head coach Zac Taylor revealed, "His knees are bothering him. So we'll get more information on it and see where it's at. Both of his knees started bothering him. I mean, he got sick the day before the game as reported. Proud of him trying to fight through it. Just got to the point where he came out." …

Jalen Rivers ended up going in for Risner for the last 32 plays (after playing only three plays all year), "and the best compliment I could pay to Jalen is that he entered the game and we changed nothing," Pitcher said …

Taylor said he texted Burrow at 8 a.m., last Monday to tell him if they won the toss against the Steelers, they were taking the ball rather than defer. Remember, this is when they pulled into Paycor from Madrid at 2:17 a.m.

It shows you how much they're feeling it on offense. That's what they used to do in that 10-game winning streak in 2022.

"You can look back and see times we felt the way we did. You take the ball. There was a stat years ago, at one point we were 17-0 when we scored first," Taylor said. "At that point, it led me into that. That dissolved in 2024. There was a time I'd write that down every game. Even if we started with a field goal, 3-0, we won the game. That played into that back then." …