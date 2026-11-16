Quick Hits | Supporting Cast Puts Bengals Over The Top In Win Over Steelers

Quarterback Joe Burrow racked up 409 yards for the second-biggest passing game against the Steelers this decade.
Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ripped off 231 yards for the third-biggest receiving day ever against the big, bad Pittsburgh Steel Curtain.
On 47 pass blocks, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and right tackle Amarius Mims combined to give up just one pressure to the Steelers' rampaging blitzers and sackers who had been so big in Pittsburgh's four-game winning streak.
Still, the star of the Bengals offense in Sunday night's 38-18 win for first place in the AFC North may have been ever so quietly running back Chase Brown. He ran for 44 yards on ten carries, and caught eight balls for two touchdowns and 39 yards.
But his biggest contribution came early in the game when he picked up the blitz so effectively as the Bengals broke to a 10-0 lead in the first two drives with Burrow carving them up on 14 of 17 passing against the pressure.
(Exhibit A: On the first drive on first-and-10 from the Bengals 41, Burrow hit his first big play on a 27-yarder to Chase made possible by Brown stepping in front of safety Jaquan Brisker.)
"It didn't work, so I think they kind of backed off and went more coverage," said tight end Drew Sample, who also had a touchdown. "They've got a great front, but everybody across our offensive line played so well. We executed against one of the top fronts in the league and you could see the result on the scoreboard."
And it was an offensive line that lost right guard Dalton Risner (knee) after 32 plays and turned to Jalen Rivers for the final 34. Risner had already manned up playing with a late-week illness that made him questionable. Rivers took basically his first snaps of the year (he had three at the end of the Baltimore game last month), and Pro Football Focus had him allowing just one pressure on 21 pass blocks.
Risner did walk out of the locker room and Taylor said, "I don't know that it's too serious."
Wide receiver Tee Higgins also left with a slight limp late and Taylor said they were able to manage during the game.
Jamming Ja'Marr
It was Chase's fourth career 200-yard receiving game and he needs just one to tie Calvin Johnson and Lance Alworth for the all-time record. On Sunday, how about Chase joining the greatest receiver of the pre-1950s NFL, Don Hutson, and the greatest of the post-1950s NFL, Jerry Rice, with four?
He got it on his last catch of the night, a 43-yard deep ball that set up the Bengals' last touchdown (running back Samaje Perine's one-yard run with ten minutes left) and Taylor emptied the bench.
"I was surprised they had Cover Three and no safety to my side," Chase said. "And Joe took advantage. That was my catch to get 200 yards, and I appreciate Joe and Zac giving me a good opportunity there. It doesn't get any better than that in a quarterback, especially when he wants to throw it all the time."
The Steelers had no answer for Chase. When they tried to lay back in a shell, he hit them for 35 yards on a catch-and-run. When they came up to play him tight, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was still too soft and Chase's double move ("I set him up") went for the Bengals' longest play of the season on a 53-yarder that put them in the red zone.
A real kill shot. They scored three plays later to make it 17-0 halfway through the second quarter.
"There were a lot of voids, and we took advantage of it," Chase said.
Remember when people were wondering when Chase was going to bust out? That was three games ago. Since then, his lowest game is 141. That was quick. He's now fourth in the NFL with 878 yards and looking at his sixth straight 1,000-yard season.
Slants and Screens
The feel-good story of the season remains wide receiver Dohnte Meyers, who had another goosebump moment scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 15-yard extended job from Burrow. A long way from the CFL, where he was last year, and even longer from Delta State, as he talked to Cincinnati's Channel 5 in the post-game glow under prime-time lights still burning.
His parents weren't there, but he guessed his dad was crying
The dance? A little Electric Slide. A little Ickey Shuffle But clearly his own. A quick-footed number.
"That was a dance I did in church growing up," Meyers said of Life Changes in suburban Atlanta. "I just wanted to pay homage. Give God grace." …
Center Ted Karras, the only man alive to snap the ball to Joe Burrow and Tom Brady, wasn't into comparisons Sunday night about Burrow's torrid stretch. Well, on one thing he was.
"Winning," Karras said. "I would say right now, we're winning." …
See the top fan photos from the 2026 Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.