Quick Hits | Supporting Cast Puts Bengals Over The Top In Win Over Steelers

Jamming Ja'Marr

It was Chase's fourth career 200-yard receiving game and he needs just one to tie Calvin Johnson and Lance Alworth for the all-time record. On Sunday, how about Chase joining the greatest receiver of the pre-1950s NFL, Don Hutson, and the greatest of the post-1950s NFL, Jerry Rice, with four?

He got it on his last catch of the night, a 43-yard deep ball that set up the Bengals' last touchdown (running back Samaje Perine's one-yard run with ten minutes left) and Taylor emptied the bench.

"I was surprised they had Cover Three and no safety to my side," Chase said. "And Joe took advantage. That was my catch to get 200 yards, and I appreciate Joe and Zac giving me a good opportunity there. It doesn't get any better than that in a quarterback, especially when he wants to throw it all the time."

The Steelers had no answer for Chase. When they tried to lay back in a shell, he hit them for 35 yards on a catch-and-run. When they came up to play him tight, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was still too soft and Chase's double move ("I set him up") went for the Bengals' longest play of the season on a 53-yarder that put them in the red zone.

A real kill shot. They scored three plays later to make it 17-0 halfway through the second quarter.

"There were a lot of voids, and we took advantage of it," Chase said.

Remember when people were wondering when Chase was going to bust out? That was three games ago. Since then, his lowest game is 141. That was quick. He's now fourth in the NFL with 878 yards and looking at his sixth straight 1,000-yard season.

Slants and Screens

The feel-good story of the season remains wide receiver Dohnte Meyers, who had another goosebump moment scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 15-yard extended job from Burrow. A long way from the CFL, where he was last year, and even longer from Delta State, as he talked to Cincinnati's Channel 5 in the post-game glow under prime-time lights still burning.

His parents weren't there, but he guessed his dad was crying

The dance? A little Electric Slide. A little Ickey Shuffle But clearly his own. A quick-footed number.

"That was a dance I did in church growing up," Meyers said of Life Changes in suburban Atlanta. "I just wanted to pay homage. Give God grace." …

Center Ted Karras, the only man alive to snap the ball to Joe Burrow and Tom Brady, wasn't into comparisons Sunday night about Burrow's torrid stretch. Well, on one thing he was.