 Skip to main content
Advertising

Pregame Quick Hits | Bengals Salute Newest ROH members Trumpy, Brooks; Joe Burrow Faces Another Overall No. 1 In Cam Ward

Nov 01, 2026 at 11:31 AM
Author Image
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

It was one of those precious nights in Bengals lore when all-time passing leader Ken Anderson called tight end Bob Trumpy "Gronk before Gronk," and Ickey Woods said running back James Brooks made the iconic "Ickey Shuffle," possible, and newest Ring of Honor nominee Carlos Dunlap took pictures with alumni who played before he was born.

The gathering took place Saturday night in the CareSource Club Lounge at Paycor Stadium overlooking a sparkling Halloween Cincinnati as the Bengals prepared to induct Trumpy and Brooks into the Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday's game against the Titans.

Bengals radio personality Wayne Box Miller MC'ed the reception as Anderson and road roommate/Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham got up on stage to remember the Pro Bowl talent and A-list baritone of the late Trumpy. When they were summoned, Woods and maestro of the no-huddle offense Boomer Esiasion recalled how Brooks was a pivotal piece for the 1988 Super Bowl team.

"(Trumpy) was a dual threat guy," said Anderson, who drew laughs when he remembered they couldn't begin to make half-time adjustments until Trumpy and fellow tight end Bruce Coslet emerged from the shower after a smoke.

"He was also a blocker who could control the edge of the line of scrimmage. Defensive ends or linebackers. At 6-5, he could engulf guys … Early in my career, I think it was out in Denver, we split him out, and I threw a go route for about 50 yards for a touchdown, and I said, 'This guy is special.'"

"We all aspired to be Bob Trumpy," said Lapham said of the Bengals who followed him into the broadcast booth. "Trump understood the game, obviously, he played for a long time. He could describe things in a few words, and he had the great voice."

Brooks was playful as he recalled his tough demeanor toward foes and teammates alike, and kidded Woods, "I know I gave you a hard time." But it was a grand reunion of that backfield featuring the rookie 1,000-yard rusher Woods and 14 touchdowns from Brooks running and receiving.

Woods thanked Brooks for getting the ball to the opposing 5 so he could run it in and execute his dance that became a national craze.

"(Brooks) said all those things about himself, but he was never that way with me," Esiason said. "The great thing about our offense with those guys is that I could check to a run if I needed to, or if I wanted to, or if I saw a defense that gave us an opportunity for him to take it and go, and I was never hesitant to do that."

Esiason noted the recent election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame of Roger Craig, Brooks' opposite number in Super Bowl XXIII.

"He was our version of Roger Craig. Did a little bit of everything for us," Esiason said. "Probably one of the most underappreciated running backs in the history of the NFL. When he was on the field, he was a combination running back, fullback, wide receiver, and you could ask him to do anything. He would do it, and he would do it as fluidly as anybody that would be playing that position. His football IQ was off the charts."

Related Links

Boomer on Kenny

Esiason continues to be an outspoken supporter of the man he backed up breaking in for the Hall. He notes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's NFL-leading 71.4 completion percentage and how Anderson set the merger record with 70.6 in 1981. It stood for 30 years before Drew Brees.

"Not to disparage Joe, I think it's great what Joe's doing," Esiason said. "If Kenny played today, he'd complete 85% of his passes. He was playing hand-to-hand combat."

"You forget the longer you're out of it, more people want to compare those stats to the players that are playing today, which is unfortunate."

And Esiason loves Burrow.

"Go back and look at your story before the (2020) draft," Esiason said. "I called it. The guy's great."

Slants and Screens

It's the third Paycor game this season, and in each one Burrow has faced a fellow overall No. 1 pick at quarterback. In a pair of rematches, he beat Baker Mayfield in the opener and lost to Trevor Lawrence on Oct. 4.  It's his first game here against Tennessee's Cam Ward and his biggest age edge on a No 1: Burrow is 29 and Ward is 24 …

Burrow is looking to up his record in overall No. 1 Paycor Games to 5-3 …

How often do the Bengals go into a game with four receivers? They are Sunday with Mitch Tinsley on the inactive list via coach's decision. All four tight ends are up, as well as edge Shemar Stewart ending his one-game hiatus as an inactive ...

Dohnte Meyers and rookie Colbie Young are the wide outs behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins ...

Special teams leader and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris (calf) was questionable, but was a go ...

The game against the Titans marks the Bengals' first effort at dealing with the sudden year-ending losses to tight ends Erick All Jr., and Tanner Hudson. In All, they lose one of their most physical players as well as a nifty check-down option, while Burrow no longer has Hudson in their passing  game and their almost mystical connection.

Now supplementing receiver Mike Gesicki and blocker Drew Sample is two-way rookie Jack Endries, with 10 NFL scrimmage snaps and Cam Grandy, a blocker type who was cut in training camp after taking 103 snaps with the Bengals in 2024 (75) and 2025 (28) . He was signed off the Vikings practice squad last week.

"That'll certainly be a challenge," Burrow said. "Losing a guy like Erick, who brought a lot of toughness to what we do, and then losing Tanner, who plays a lot of different roles for us, really. He's so versatile and we feel so good about him in the pass game, too. Those are two huge losses for us that you can't really replace with just two guys. It's going to have to be by committee."

Endries is a seventh-rounder from Texas , and Grandy is a college free-agent who played well during the playoff sprint at the end of '24.

"He seems to have a feel for the game. All the things that we talk about in the pass game, Jack seems to see it and feel it like a quarterback does," Burrow said. "Obviously he's got a ways to go, just being a rookie and seeing all those different looks in a lot of different spots. But we feel good about where he can go, and he also brings some toughness, I think, in the run game as well." …

The Bengals leave for Madrid Tuesday night for an eight-hour flight in front of next Sunday's game against the Falcons and the preparations have been ongoing since the schedule came out in May. After the game against the Titans, a small contingent from IT, training, and the equipment room head out, to be followed by everybody else after the Bengals do light work Tuesday afternoon, their regular day off. Now their day off is when they get to Spain Wednesday morning, although the practice facility is going to be open for optional work ...

Burrow has also been trying to get ahead.

"You certainly have to hydrate. You've got to sleep on the plane. When you land, you've gott to make sure you've got a nutritious meal," Burrow said. "Stay up a little bit, get your body moving. The main thing is staying hydrated on a long trip." ...

Bengals Arrive at Paycor Stadium for Week 8 Against the Titans | ARRIVAL PHOTOS

See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive for the Week 8 game against the Tennessee Titans, presented by Cintas.

DT Dexter Lawrence II arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
1 / 20

DT Dexter Lawrence II arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
RB Chase Brown arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
2 / 20

RB Chase Brown arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
3 / 20

QB Joe Burrow arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
4 / 20

WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
5 / 20

WR Tee Higgins arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
6 / 20

DE Boye Mafe arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT B.J. Hill arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
7 / 20

DT B.J. Hill arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
CB Dax Hill arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
8 / 20

CB Dax Hill arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
9 / 20

DE Myles Murphy arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
S Bryan Cook arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
10 / 20

S Bryan Cook arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
OT Orlando Brown Jr. arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
11 / 20

OT Orlando Brown Jr. arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
G Dalton Risner arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
12 / 20

G Dalton Risner arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Colbie Young arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
13 / 20

WR Colbie Young arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
QB Joe Flacco arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
14 / 20

QB Joe Flacco arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
C Ted Karras arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
15 / 20

C Ted Karras arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
OT Amarius Mims arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
16 / 20

OT Amarius Mims arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
17 / 20

CB DJ Turner II arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
18 / 20

LB Barrett Carter arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT T.J. Slaton Jr. arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
19 / 20

DT T.J. Slaton Jr. arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Kris Jenkins Jr. arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.
20 / 20

DT Kris Jenkins Jr. arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Postgame Quick Hits | Joe Burrow's Bengals Grind To Thrilling OT Win: 'I Looked At Him And Told Him He Was Legendary'

Notes and quotes as Bengals rule overtime thriller over Titans

news

Quick Hits | Ja'Marr Chase-Tee Higgins Running The Routes Of Greatest Tandems Ever As Numbers Pile Up

Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters backed up some of the greatest receiving duos in NFL history. Now he's coaching another entry.

news

Quick Hits | Bengals Still Wary Of Titans Despite Simmons Trade; 'November Is What They Remember'

Notes and quotes from Thursday at Paycor Stadium.

news

Quick Hits | Ryan Rehkow Has Been All Touch With No Looking Back; Leaders Applaud Ja'Marrspeak; Cashius Howell Reflects on First NFL Sack

Notes and quotes from Wednesday at Paycor Stadium

news

Quick Hits | Bengals Tight End Room Gets Facelift; Ryan Rehkow's Gutty Sunday

The Bengals went to Wednesday's practice prepping for Sunday's game here against the Titans while grappling with the injuries  that have rocked the tight end room with season-ending losses in the last two games.

news

Quick Hits | Bengals Riding Uncommon Play of Joe Burrow, Amarius Mims, Ja'Marr Chase

The Bengals made history Sunday in Baltimore. Now they'd like to repeat history with the Titans coming to town next.

news

Postgame Quick Hits | Bengals Heed Ja'Marr Chase Wakeup Call In Second Half Rollover Of Ravens

BALTIMORE _  The last time the Bengals were here in the light of day five years ago, it was "The Calling Card Game." Call Sunday's 35-13 victory over the Ravens "The Wakeup Call Game."

news

Quick Hits | Bengals Hope To Serve AFC North Notice By Cashing Another Calling Card Game

Bengals' notes and quotes from Friday at Paycor Stadium.

news

Quick Hits | As Tee Higgins Enjoys Best Start Of Career, He Senses Ja'Marr Chase Is "Going To Get It Going'

Tee Higgins, who is off to the best start of his career, says running mate Ja'Marr Chase is soon going to end the slowest start of his.

news

Quick Hits | Joe Knows: 'It's Gone Through Baltimore"; Bryan Cook Eyes Re-Match With Lamar And King Henry

Joe Burrow, the NFL's first draft pick of the 2020s, knows his AFC North history. Until last year when Mike Tomlin's final Steelers team survived as the only winning team in the division, either Burrow (two AFC North titles) or Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (three) have carried the day in this decade of North football.

news

Quick Hits | Bengals Finding Health Amid Lamar Jackson's Murky Status

Hazy and murky are the two words describing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's status on Wednesday, but just the opposite is going on at Paycor Stadium as the Bengals prepare for their arch nemesis Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Baltimore.

Advertising