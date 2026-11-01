Pregame Quick Hits | Bengals Salute Newest ROH members Trumpy, Brooks; Joe Burrow Faces Another Overall No. 1 In Cam Ward

Boomer on Kenny

Esiason continues to be an outspoken supporter of the man he backed up breaking in for the Hall. He notes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's NFL-leading 71.4 completion percentage and how Anderson set the merger record with 70.6 in 1981. It stood for 30 years before Drew Brees.

"Not to disparage Joe, I think it's great what Joe's doing," Esiason said. "If Kenny played today, he'd complete 85% of his passes. He was playing hand-to-hand combat."

"You forget the longer you're out of it, more people want to compare those stats to the players that are playing today, which is unfortunate."

And Esiason loves Burrow.

"Go back and look at your story before the (2020) draft," Esiason said. "I called it. The guy's great."

Slants and Screens

It's the third Paycor game this season, and in each one Burrow has faced a fellow overall No. 1 pick at quarterback. In a pair of rematches, he beat Baker Mayfield in the opener and lost to Trevor Lawrence on Oct. 4. It's his first game here against Tennessee's Cam Ward and his biggest age edge on a No 1: Burrow is 29 and Ward is 24 …

Burrow is looking to up his record in overall No. 1 Paycor Games to 5-3 …

How often do the Bengals go into a game with four receivers? They are Sunday with Mitch Tinsley on the inactive list via coach's decision. All four tight ends are up, as well as edge Shemar Stewart ending his one-game hiatus as an inactive ...

Dohnte Meyers and rookie Colbie Young are the wide outs behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins ...

Special teams leader and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris (calf) was questionable, but was a go ...

The game against the Titans marks the Bengals' first effort at dealing with the sudden year-ending losses to tight ends Erick All Jr., and Tanner Hudson. In All, they lose one of their most physical players as well as a nifty check-down option, while Burrow no longer has Hudson in their passing game and their almost mystical connection.

Now supplementing receiver Mike Gesicki and blocker Drew Sample is two-way rookie Jack Endries, with 10 NFL scrimmage snaps and Cam Grandy, a blocker type who was cut in training camp after taking 103 snaps with the Bengals in 2024 (75) and 2025 (28) . He was signed off the Vikings practice squad last week.

"That'll certainly be a challenge," Burrow said. "Losing a guy like Erick, who brought a lot of toughness to what we do, and then losing Tanner, who plays a lot of different roles for us, really. He's so versatile and we feel so good about him in the pass game, too. Those are two huge losses for us that you can't really replace with just two guys. It's going to have to be by committee."

Endries is a seventh-rounder from Texas , and Grandy is a college free-agent who played well during the playoff sprint at the end of '24.

"He seems to have a feel for the game. All the things that we talk about in the pass game, Jack seems to see it and feel it like a quarterback does," Burrow said. "Obviously he's got a ways to go, just being a rookie and seeing all those different looks in a lot of different spots. But we feel good about where he can go, and he also brings some toughness, I think, in the run game as well." …

The Bengals leave for Madrid Tuesday night for an eight-hour flight in front of next Sunday's game against the Falcons and the preparations have been ongoing since the schedule came out in May. After the game against the Titans, a small contingent from IT, training, and the equipment room head out, to be followed by everybody else after the Bengals do light work Tuesday afternoon, their regular day off. Now their day off is when they get to Spain Wednesday morning, although the practice facility is going to be open for optional work ...

Burrow has also been trying to get ahead.