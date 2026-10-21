Quick Hits | Bengals Finding Health Amid Lamar Jackson's Murky Status

Hazy and murky are the two words describing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's status on Wednesday, but just the opposite is going on at Paycor Stadium as the Bengals prepare for their arch nemesis Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) in Baltimore.

"I think everybody's in pretty good shape," said head coach Zac Taylor before Wednesday's practice and the first injury report of the week. "We'll see when we get out there, but Kyle Dugger is really making progress this week, so I think right now everybody's trending in that direction."

Dugger (quad), a backup safety, has missed the last two games and was out there Wednesday in the first part of practice. He was the only Bengal on the injury report and was called limited.

Rookie wide receiver Colbie Young (knee), who has virtually missed the last three games, was also out there, as well as rookie edge Cashius Howell, not at Monday's practice because he was sick.

In Baltimore, head coach Jesse Minter said Jackson was "actually able to get a little bit of limited work in today in preparation, so that's where that's at," via Pro Football Talk. "It's a day-by-day thing. But he was able to get a little bit of work in and be involved in the preparation."

That's how Jackson was marked on Wednesday's injury report: "Limited."

Slants and Screens

Taylor says they're preparing like Jackson is going to play after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. But no one has to tell Taylor about the danger of Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Huntley is 1-1 in relief of Jackson this season, and in the 2022 Wild Card Game came in here and nearly engineered a stunning road upset. The only thing standing in the way of the 24-17 Bengals' win was history. In a 17-17 game early in the fourth quarter, Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard converted Huntley's goal-line fumble into a 98-yard touchdown return.

"I don't think anybody replaces Lamar just one for one, but Tyler does a great job. I don't feel like they have to change anything that they're really doing," Taylor said. "He can still make plays with his feet. He's made a lot of plays with his arm. He's smart. He understands their system. I think he's played really well for them over the years." …

Since Jackson won his NFL debut here in 2018 rushing for 119 yards in a 24-21 win, he has been immense in this series, where he's 11-2, has 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions, and the 101-plus is his best passer rating against AFC North foes.

He's got a new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, but Taylor expects more of the same.

"I think anytime you're going against a player like that, it's all hands on deck," Taylor said. "You've got to get him on the ground. He likes to extend a lot of plays." …

Which is why Dugger could be a factor even though he hasn't played much off the bench. But he's a physical run player with a 2-0 record against the Ravens and 14 tackles …

Taylor can't get enough of Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, a must-find for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Co.