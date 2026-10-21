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Quick Hits | Bengals Finding Health Amid Lamar Jackson's Murky Status

Oct 21, 2026 at 03:08 PM
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Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Hazy and murky are the two words describing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's status on Wednesday, but just the opposite is going on at Paycor Stadium as the Bengals prepare for their arch nemesis Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) in Baltimore.

"I think everybody's in pretty good shape," said head coach Zac Taylor before Wednesday's practice and the first injury report of the week. "We'll see when we get out there, but Kyle Dugger is really making progress this week, so I think right now everybody's trending in that direction."

Dugger (quad), a backup safety, has missed the last two games and was out there Wednesday in the first part of practice. He was the only Bengal on the injury report and was called limited.

Rookie wide receiver Colbie Young (knee), who has virtually missed the last three games, was also out there, as well as rookie edge Cashius Howell, not at Monday's practice because he was sick.

In Baltimore, head coach Jesse Minter said Jackson was "actually able to get a little bit of limited work in today in preparation, so that's where that's at," via Pro Football Talk. "It's a day-by-day thing. But he was able to get a little bit of work in and be involved in the preparation."

That's how Jackson was marked on Wednesday's injury report: "Limited."

Slants and Screens

Taylor says they're preparing like Jackson is going to play after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. But no one has to tell Taylor about the danger of Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Huntley is 1-1 in relief of Jackson this season, and in the 2022 Wild Card Game came in here and nearly engineered a stunning road upset. The only thing standing in the way of the 24-17 Bengals' win was history. In a 17-17 game early in the fourth quarter, Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard converted Huntley's goal-line fumble into a 98-yard touchdown return.

"I don't think anybody replaces Lamar just one for one, but Tyler does a great job. I don't feel like they have to change anything that they're really doing," Taylor said. "He can still make plays with his feet. He's made a lot of plays with his arm. He's smart. He understands their system. I think he's played really well for them over the years." …

Since Jackson won his NFL debut here in 2018 rushing for 119 yards in a 24-21 win, he has been immense in this series, where he's 11-2, has 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions, and the 101-plus is his best passer rating against AFC North foes.

He's got a new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, but Taylor expects more of the same.

"I think anytime you're going against a player like that, it's all hands on deck," Taylor said. "You've got to get him on the ground. He likes to extend a lot of plays." …

Which is why Dugger could be a factor even though he hasn't played much off the bench. But he's a physical run player with a 2-0 record against the Ravens and 14 tackles …

Taylor can't get enough of Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, a must-find for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Co.

"I feel like he's the most underrated player in football. I just feel like you don't hear enough about him for what he does, how they utilize him," Taylor said. "He plays every position. He plays defensive end. He plays linebacker. He plays nickel. He plays safety. He plays dime. He blitzes. He doesn't blitz. He fakes like he's blitzing. And he does it all."  …

Best of Bengals-Ravens | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Ravens matchups of years past

DE Sam Hubbard runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.
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DE Sam Hubbard runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.

Ben Solomon
FILE - In this Dec 31, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) reacts as he scores the winning touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) lies on the ground during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
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FILE - In this Dec 31, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) reacts as he scores the winning touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) lies on the ground during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Nick Wass
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates completing the catch during the third quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates completing the catch during the third quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.

Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
The Bengals defense celebrates a fumble recovery during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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The Bengals defense celebrates a fumble recovery during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) leaps over Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark, below, during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) leaps over Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark, below, during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures after rushing for a first down during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures after rushing for a first down during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft (81) pulls in a touchdown pass under pressure from Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Kamalei Correa (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft (81) pulls in a touchdown pass under pressure from Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Kamalei Correa (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Reggie Kelly, left, dives trying to pick up some extra yardage as he is chased down by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott, right, during the first half of their football game in Baltimore Sunday, Nov. 5, 2006..(AP Photo/Chris Gardner)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Reggie Kelly, left, dives trying to pick up some extra yardage as he is chased down by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott, right, during the first half of their football game in Baltimore Sunday, Nov. 5, 2006..(AP Photo/Chris Gardner)

CHRIS GARDNER/2006 AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches the ball for a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches the ball for a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) catches a touchdown pass against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (39) during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) catches a touchdown pass against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (39) during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) hurdles over Baltimore Raven Daryl Worley (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) hurdles over Baltimore Raven Daryl Worley (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) does a flip in front of Baltimore Ravens' Daryl Worley following a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) does a flip in front of Baltimore Ravens' Daryl Worley following a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

AP Images
QB Joe Burrow escapes pressure and looks to throw against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium.
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QB Joe Burrow escapes pressure and looks to throw against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
Baltimore Ravens running back Jamal Lewis, right, is stopped by Cincinnati Bengals safety Dexter Jackson (28) in an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2006, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 13-7, shutting out the Ravens until the final minutes of the game. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Baltimore Ravens running back Jamal Lewis, right, is stopped by Cincinnati Bengals safety Dexter Jackson (28) in an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2006, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 13-7, shutting out the Ravens until the final minutes of the game. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2006 AP
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, gets tangled with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross as Ross makes a touchdown catch in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
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Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, gets tangled with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross as Ross makes a touchdown catch in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz
QB Joe Burrow during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cody Core (16) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kyle Arrington (24) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cody Core (16) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kyle Arrington (24) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/AP
AP091011026084
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Gail Burton
QB Joe Burrow celebrates a play during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow celebrates a play during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) tries to stay inbounds as Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) tries to stay inbounds as Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) covers Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) covers Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl
WR Tee Higgins makes a catch against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 17, 2023.
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WR Tee Higgins makes a catch against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.
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DE Sam Hubbard runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.

Ben Solomon
Bengals WR Tee Higgins celebrates his second touchdown of the game during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.
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Bengals WR Tee Higgins celebrates his second touchdown of the game during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
Bengals TE Erick All Jr. hurdles a defender during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.
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Bengals TE Erick All Jr. hurdles a defender during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a long touchdown during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.
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Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a long touchdown during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
TE Tanner Hudson hurdles a defender during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.
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TE Tanner Hudson hurdles a defender during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Peter Joneleit
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a 70-yard touchdown during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a 70-yard touchdown during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
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