A vignette:

This is why Joe Burrow is Joe Burrow.

It is 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, and his Bengals teammates have been in the locker room for about 15 minutes after their walkthrough.

The wind is blowing, and the temperature has to be damn near in the 30s on the night before Thanksgiving, and there is Burrow throwing to quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe and his assistant Jordan Salkin as their lonely figures cut the ghostly glow of a Paycor Stadium dusk.

It is less than 48 hours after the loss in Washington, a game in which Burrow couldn't come up with that final third-down conversion to keep the ball away from Jayden Daniels. And he is throwing. He'll go from there right to his weekly news briefing.

"Trying to get better," said Burrow, when asked if there was anything specific he was working on. "Just trying to get better."

Rookie wide receiver Colbie Young caught the second of Burrow's two touchdown passes Monday night, the first of his career and the NFL-leading 29th for Burrow.

"He takes pride to the next level, and we feed off him," Young said. "It starts with him. When his energy is up and he's flying around, this offense is a freight train moving on him. He's in here early taking care of his body. No complacency. The longer the season goes, the earlier he gets in. We're just following him. He wants it bad. That's why the energy on this team is so high."

Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher knows exactly how his guy is wired.

"I think Joe holds himself to as high or higher standard than anybody else holds him to," Pitcher said. "So there's no way to get to where he's gotten if you don't live like that."

Blitz Blurbs

The Commanders were the most successful team this season blitzing Burrow, the league's best against the blitz. He wouldn't be surprised to see more of the same Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the Saints at Paycor. Burrow was extremely impressed by Washington's linebackers, led by rookie Sonny Styles, and their use of the Double A Gap blitz.

"It's certainly a challenging front, especially when they have the linebackers that they have," Burrow said. "That's what that defense is built around, big, strong, physical linebackers that are good at rushing. They certainly have that, and I have respect for those guys. But I think we were pretty good in protection for the most part all day.

"(The Saints' defense is) very similar. They've got good linebackers that are good rushers and they play to their strengths … Their linebackers are good at blitzing. Their front is explosive, and they're good rushers. When you put those two things in combination, it makes it hard."

No one is doubting that the Saints are going to borrow at least a bit from what Washington had up its sleeve. But, like Burrow said, he threw for 300 yards, so they weren't inept.

"I would say I don't think that they necessarily did anything that we had not seen on tape or we weren't prepared for," Pitcher said. "I think certainly there's things in hindsight maybe we would do differently, but credit to them. They played ball."

Unscripted Points

Young got that first one off a Burrow specialty, a four-yard touchdown toss in the red zone after the play broke down. Unscripted, but far from unexpected as Young read Burrow's break and broke for the corner.

"When he uses his legs, he pulls the defenders down," Young said. "They focus on him, and it gave me the ability to win at the end of my route. I've seen him do that in practice. He puts himself in a game rep in practice every time, so when something like that comes around, there's no hesitation."

They work in the red zone only on Fridays, and last Friday they ran that play, but it didn't go to Young like it did in the game.

"Training camp is usually when you try to find some opportunities to do that, but this time of year, not too much," Burrow said.

Burrow also had two terrific scrambles out of the red zone, one a fourth-down conversion to tight end Mike Gesicki and the other a third-and-11 dump to running back Samaje Perine for 44 yards and their longest play of the night.

"You need guys to work for you, and our guys do. They do a really good job of that, and Samaje and Chase Brown are both really, really good at it," Burrow said of his two backs. "And I scramble to throw it. I'll run in spots, but for the most part I'm trying to extend the play to either push down the field or find somebody uncovering late. There'll be times when you've got to go and run for a first down or for a touchdown, but I'm not going to make a living doing it."

Slants and Screens

Cornerback DJ Turner II has been one of the best in the league all year. Here's why:

On Wednesday, Turner was asked by two scribes about the last play of Monday night's game, when Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams took him across the middle of the field on the 42-yarder that set up the winning field goal.

"Not talking about that," said Turner, who only wanted to talk about the Saints.

He smiled when asked where he got the short-term memory.

"A DB once said," Turner said, "your best play is the next play."

Asked who said it, he said, "I forget. No, you know who said it. I said it. That's what I mean. This stuff right here. It's the life of a corner. I had 65 good plays and gave up one catch. That's the life of a corner in the league. It's the life I chose. It's all right. I'm a corner in the league." …

Ten days after beating Aaron Rodgers out here, Burrow didn't have much reaction to the news that he'd been cut by the Steelers after a chaotic day in Pittsburgh.

Suddenly in the AFC North, the Bengals have a game lead on a Steelers team quarterbacked by Mason Rudolph and a 3.5-game lead on a Ravens team quarterbacked by Jacoby Brissett.