After Joe Burrow confirmed he felt much better, prefers spicy food when he's ill, and doesn't seem to be as sick as when Athens High School lost to Wellston in a long-ago basketball game, on Friday the NFL's hottest quarterback turned his attention to Monday night's game (8:15-ESPN, Cincinnati's Channel 5) in Washington.

Old friend Daronte Jones, the Commanders defensive coordinator who worked for both Bengals head coaches Marvin Lewis and Zac Taylor as an assistant secondary coach, likes to bring the heat. Look at his pedigree.

Before he worked for Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, he got a dose of Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's double-A gap blitz for a season. No surprise the Commanders have the fourth-highest blitz rate (35.7%) in the NFL, via Pro Football Reference.

But will Jones blitz that much Monday night? Nobody has been better against the blitz than Burrow. He's coming off a torrid 12-for-12 for 186 yards against Steelers' pressure last week for 186 yards, and, according to Stat Muse, leads the NFL in passer rating against blitzes (114.8) and passing touchdowns (23), and yards (2,386).

"There are two linebackers that are big physical guys that can make you pay in pass protection. They have guys that can rush the passer. They have corners that are big and long and like to take chances, and they're good tacklers also," Burrow said after Friday's practice.

"We have to be on our P's and Q's in protection and I've got to know where my hot answers are, and I've got to know where I can get the ball out quickly. Pick up the blitzes. Have to be ready for Cover Zero."

Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher has basically politely asked defenses to please blitz them.

"It starts with the protection plan number one and then you've got to go out and execute it. Like we said (Sunday night), our running backs are two of the best at doing it, picking those blitzes up, and we always have a great plan how teams want to blitz and want to attack us," Burrow said. "And our offensive line has obviously done a great job the last couple of weeks. And when you can pick those blitzes up, there's a lot of space out there. That's what we like to see."

Burrow says he has no idea about the Bengals' offensive stats. So here you go, Joe. You're riding a franchise first with five straight games scoring at least 30 points during a stretch your club leads the NFL in points scored, touchdowns, first downs and yards. All per game.

"We're probably over 30 points a game at this point. That's probably the first time we've done that since I've been here," said Burrow, dead-on about that 30.9 points per game that is third in the league. "It's all about how many points you score at the end of the day. You can talk about yards and all the Next Gen Stats all you want, but how many points do you score?

"We've made teams pay for playing two-high coverage and trying to keep everything in front. We've been so efficient. Guys have done such a good job when they get the ball in their hands underneath and turning those short catches into first downs. Teams don't feel like they can play that snap in and snap out. We're getting some more aggressive structure and when you get that, you've got to make them pay, and we certainly have the guys to. I've just got to be accurate with the football down the field."

T Dex

The two alphas on offense and defense have been as good as it gets. Burrow is loving watching defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II in the middle of it all.

"He's been unbelievable. I pretty much just like to watch him when I'm on the sidelines, see what he's going to do and the attention that he brings and the resources that people have to commit to him," Burrow said.

"Number one, he opens things up for everybody else and number two, the other guys that we have, the Jon Allens and the T.J.'s (Slaton) and B.J,'s (Hill) on the inside, they'll make you pay if they leave those guys one-on-one. It all starts with 97 and you can't let him wreck the game because he certainly will."

The numbers certainly verify what Burrow is saying about his impact. Via Next Gen Stats, Lawrence (25) and Allen (24) have generated 49 combined pressures this season, the second most by an interior defensive linemen duo.

Lawrence has generated nine pressures from double teams while having been double-teamed on 57.5% of his pass rushes, the highest rate in the league. Allen is being double-teamed at the third-lowest rate of his career (39.9%) and has generated 15 quick pressures (less than 2.5 seconds), for the second-most quick pressures by an NFL interior defensive linemen.

Slants and Screens

Wide receiver Tee Higgins has been apprised by running mate Ja'Marr Chase that they're on pace to be the first 1,500-yard tandem in NFL history. But Higgins seems as disinterested in the feat as Burrow is on his pace to join Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterbacks to throw for 50 touchdown passes and 5,000 yards in the same season.

"At the end of day, we have to keep playing how we've been playing, and the rest takes care of itself," Higgins said. "We can't have our minds on that. Anything we can do to help the team win." ….

There was a bit of Burrow in there, on pace for 51 touchdown passes and 5,279 yards: "Pace doesn't mean anything to me. We're just past the halfway point and there's a lot of football to be played." …

Burrow felt better than he did Wednesday, and although there seems to be a sickness strain running through the team, Burrow said he was happy with the energy Thursday, which was better than Wednesday. …

Higgins saw a struggling ill reporter and gave him his grandmother's tried and true remedy.