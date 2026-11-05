Quick Hits | Bengals Stars Find Their Feet In Soccer World

Beyond Bed and Bath

The 6-4, 350-pound bear of a man Lawrence revealed the news of the day when he said, "My bed is undefeated," as he talked about adjusting to multiple days on the road. But he believes he'll still be in top form Sunday.

"I think just being a pro, finding your time to one, enjoy the country and then two, take care of your body," Lawrence said "I think just finding time to move your body and just walking, walking does it's good. It's great things to see here. So I don't mind doing a walk and just hydrating, and I think that's the biggest thing."

Running back Chase Brown has one of the most regimented routines on the team with his saunas and cold tubs, and he's looking to integrate it here but finding it challenging.

"I think the biggest difference is usually in the mornings and after practice. I like to use the sauna and the tubs," Brown said. "I would say the freedom to use those whenever you want because I feel like we're kind of contained using that only while we're at practice."

Slants and Screens

It was by accident, but two Clemson guys, Lawrence and Higgins, did one news conference, while two Illinois guys, Karras and Brown, did the other …

Karras started it off by alluding to his remark last Monday in Cincinnati when he seemed to wonder why the Rams went to Australia so close to a game they were routed.

"I'm going to start us off real quick. I have the utmost respect for the Los Angeles Rams and Coach (Sean) McVay. Coach (Nate) Scheelhaase is my college quarterback," Karras said. "Getting quoted in the national media two times in one week is too much for a center. So I'm going to save my personality for my teammates and shut up a little bit. Just want to get that off my chest." …

Higgins says he doesn't enjoy flying and didn't sleep on the flight. But it's a proud moment, and he made sure his family is here.