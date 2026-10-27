Quick Hits | Bengals Riding Uncommon Play of Joe Burrow, Amarius Mims, Ja'Marr Chase

Tight Squeeze

The Bengals are getting hammered at tight end. A week after losing Tanner Hudson (pectoral) for the year, Erick All Jr., having the best game of his comeback from right knee ACL surgery that took him out for a year-and-a-half, limped off the field Sunday with an injury to the same knee. He left after making his third catch of the day, a nine-yarder over the middle into the red zone on second down that Ravens middle linebacker Roquan Smith ended with a tackle that set up the Bengals for a short conversion on their way to taking the lead at 14-13 lead on Tee Higgins’ touchdown grab.

While All made two huge catches in the red zone on that pivotal first drive of the half, running back Chase Brown also danced behind him for key pickups in the run game.

The play he went down showed his two-way value, helping left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. with a chip on Trey Hendrickson before drifting into the middle as a check-down and turning it into a healthy gain racing past Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton.

The uneasiness over All's status didn't lessen when Charlie Clifford's report on Cincinnati's Channel 5 said the Bengals had signed old friend Cam Grandy off the Vikings practice squad.

Grandy may not be the receiver All is, but his blocking prowess and knowledge of the system gained in 13 appearances over the last two years in some big games (he caught Burrow's first pass in the 2024 do-or-die Denver game), make him a nice pickup.

Taylor said Grandy was good enough to make the roster at the end of training camp, but there was no room.

"He's somebody we can rely on, somebody we've got a lot of trust in. He was really a make-it roster guy for us," Taylor said. "It's just we were so deep at a lot of spots, we can't keep nine tight ends.

"It was a really tough one for us. To get him back I think is really critical because he's somebody we've always felt like was a part of this thing, and so happy to get him back, and he's going to help us."

Jack Of All Trades

Taylor isn't sure of the extent of All's injury and wouldn't say what the corresponding roster move is with the addition of Grandy.

But it accelerates the learning curve of seventh-rounder Jack Endries, and his nine snaps Sunday showed why they drafted him out of Texas in the seventh round.

When Hudson got hurt, Endries had played two games with one scrimmage snap. His second snap came Sunday with Burrow looking at first-and-10 from the Ravens 13 after running back Samaje Perine converted All's nine-yarder into a first down.

Endries had been ready to go in as part of a three tight-end package, but suddenly he was summoned as the only tight end in a three-receiver set and was the first to greet Higgins on his touchdown since they were both in the end zone.

Which meant he had to know All's spot in that alignment despite rarely being on the practice field with Burrow, and when he is, Endries says it is mostly unscripted stuff.

When Perine scored his touchdown moments later from one-yard out from a double tight-end set, Endries went in motion from right to left to block the edge.

"The play, based on the defensive formation, we alerted something to our wide receivers, but it was nothing crazy like change the play," Endries said. "It was pretty basic."

That maturity and football IQ is what the coaches have seen. That's why he'll be spending a lot more time with Burrow.