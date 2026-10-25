Postgame Quick Hits | Bengals Heed Ja'Marr Chase Wakeup Call In Second Half Rollover Of Ravens

BALTIMORE _ The last time the Bengals were here in the light of day five years ago, it was "The Calling Card Game."

Call Sunday's 35-13 victory over the Ravens The Wakeup Call Game. At 4-2, the Bengals stayed current in the wild AFC North and shot ahead of the 4-3 Ravens.

"The sun was shining in Baltimore today," said center Ted Karras after the Bengals' first day game here since that 2021 game where a young Joe Burrow and rookie Ja’Marr Chase logged their first big win in that 41-17 mastery of the Ravens.

Chase has certainly grown up.

After the Bengals went into halftime running just 19 plays and trailing, 13-0 to the Lamar-less Ravens, the Bengals exploded for a 35-0 finish after the All-Pro wide receiver's halftime explosion earned him praise from head coach Zac Taylor for his leadership.

They're only the 10th team ever to follow a scoreless first half with 35 points in the last 30 minutes.

"I was pretty angry at how we played," said Chase, who had one of Burrow's four touchdown passes and a 30-yard YAC that was the beginning of the end as the Bengals led, 21-13, and Chase putting the finishing touches on a hard-earned 62 yards.

"We had opportunities to get the ball out of our hands. Joe was getting too much pressure. I was screaming for somebody to make a play for us, and I told our offense we can't let our defense stay out there the whole time. We've got to step up our (bleep) and make it work."

The guy who made the plays in the last 30 minutes was wide receiver Tee Higgins as he kept his career season going. He converted the first huge third down of the first drive of the second half on his way to a 148-yard game after a 157-yard performance in Week 4 against Jacksonville.

All in Sunday's second half.

"He's been doing it all year," Burrow said. "He's been so aggressive and as good as I've seen him in contested-catch situations, and he understands what we're trying to do and the plays that we're calling, and he's just made some big-time plays for us."

Play of the Day

As big as the second half was, the biggest play of the day may have very well been tucked into the middle of the first half and delivered by Bengals safety Bryan Cook.

Not only did Cook stone the Ravens' great 252-pound running back Derrick Henry on third-and-one from the Bengals 11 on the 17th play of Baltimore's massive 18-play drive that straddled the first and second quarters.

But it was his blitz off the defense's right edge that proved to be a harbinger of a very aggressive second half called by defensive coordinator Al Golden.

Golden has called the fewest blitzes in the league as a big believer in his four-man rush. But with the Bengals hanging back in the first half and Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley killing them softly with misdirection screens and perimeter pops in open spaces, Golden amped up the tempo and the pressure.

He was rewarded with a second-half goose egg on 101 yards in a game Henry, the NFL's fourth-leading rusher, had a miserly 2.6 yards per carry on 17 shots.

Cook cut down Henry when he knifed in to the backfield unblocked and wrapped Henry's legs.

"Freight train," Cook said. "You have to know where to shoot and make sure you get your leverage right and shooting through."

The Ravens went for it on fourth-and-one, but false-started and settled for a field goal to make it 10-0 instead of 14-0. The only touchdown they would allow is that 48-yard line-of-scrimmage screen pass to wide receiver Zay Flowers on third-and-nine on the edge 84 seconds into the game.

"We had to keep an eye on 4 (Flowers) and it was a matter of getting the ball and applying pressure and knowing where 4 was," Cook said. (The biggest adjustment), more or less, was making sure we corralled them on the perimeter."

And the Bengals followed his lead in the second half. Even though he missed a few plays late when he got dinged splitting a sack with Boye Mafe, he still led all defenders with nine tackles to go along with that half sack and huge stop.

More Burrow

Burrow had a little fun with the NFL schedule-makers after the last few Mays of wondering why the '21 game has been the Bengals' last non-prime time game here.

"We've had success in the clear light of day here," said Burrow when asked what he saw in the clear light of day. "The purple seats look a little less cool in the daytime than they do at night. I love playing here at night. I love playing here. This is one of my favorite places to play. Their fans are great and passionate, and that's why I love doing what I do."

Here may be the biggest difference between halves. The Bengals finally got the Ravens out of that two deep-shell with some good work on first and second down. That's why Taylor shouted out running back Chase Brown for some dash-and-spins at the line of scrimmage on some passes and runs.

It set up Chase's YAC and Higgins burning of cornerback Nate Wiggins on the 43-yard go.

"They played (two-deep) all game and they play it really well, and they present some challenging looks," Burrow said. "In the first half, it felt like we were playing a third-down defense the entire first half, and that's really hard. We were able to get them out of that in the second half by staying in front of the chains ... being efficient on early downs, and that's what you have to do against a defense like that, otherwise it's going to be a long day."