Quick Hits | Tee Higgins On Sideline But Not Practicing; Ja'Marr Chase In Protocol; Dohnte Meyers In Elite Company, As Is Drew Sample

Wide receiver Tee Higgins (abductor) was on the sidelines and not practicing while wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase remains in concussion protocol.
That still leaves them in the mix for Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s FOX 19) in Miami, as is rookie wide receiver Colbie Young (knee). Taylor wasn't sure Young could go Wednesday, and they'd see when he got to practice. But after Young got injured Sept. 27 in Pittsburgh on the first snap of his first NFL start, Taylor is encouraged.
"I thought it was going to be longer term than it was, but he's done a real good job rehabbing and trying to put himself in a position to get back sooner rather than later," Taylor said. "I'm not ready to declare when that will be, though."
Starting safety Bryan Cook (ankle) and backup Kyle Dugger (quad), who didn't play last Sunday, didn't go Wednesday. While Cook is wait-and-see, Taylor sounded less hopeful about Dugger.
Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (Achilles), who missed the last three games, is expected back this week.
Slants and Screens
No matter the status of Chase and Higgins, first-year wide receiver Dohnte Meyers is still going to get plenty of reps as he puts a stranglehold on the No. 3 spot after last Sunday's career day of seven catches for 82 yards.
And Taylor put the 5-11, 186-pound Meyers in some elite company when talking about his ability to make tacklers miss, a stat that he leads Next Gen Stats for NFL receivers with multiple catches.
"In terms of the make-miss burst to go get big plays, he's as close to Ja'Marr as we've probably had. Ja'Marr's obviously top of the chain there in terms of any ball he catches, he can go to the house. And Dohnte, I think, is probably next in line with that ability." …
The Zac Era has never seen a shortage of receivers who can contribute from any spot on the depth chart or the practice squad. It began with the development of Auden Tate and Stanley Morgan Jr., in 2019, to Meyers, a CFL import, and Mitch Tinsley, who came off the bench last year for big catches and came from the Houston practice squad last Sunday for a career-high three catches and 49 yards.
"Start with Troy Walters. He does a great job developing these guys when their number's called," Taylor said of his seventh-year wide receiver coach. "I think our scouting department does a really good job. I think we've got a bunch of guys that see the pass game like we do and understand the things that we're looking for. So when they're adding practice squad guys like Tanner Hudson, like Trent Irwin, like the guys that we've added over time that have played for us, think those guys have also stepped up. We brought the right character guys in here that understand what it's like. I think Joe (Burrow) does a really good job of fitting them in and getting friendly balls that they can gain some confidence. I think we've got a really good track record of developing those guys" …
On Sunday, Drew Sample, dean of the Bengals with the most Cincy games currently played on the roster, becomes the 29th Bengal in the 27-season Paycor Stadium era to play in his 100th game …
Sample joins Reggie Kelly (106) as the only Bengals tight ends to play 100 games in this century. The all-time leaders are Rodney Holman (165), Tony McGee (136), Ring of Honor member Bob Trumpy (128), Kelly and former Bengals head coach Bruce Coslet (101) …
View the best photos from Bengals-Dolphins matchups of years past