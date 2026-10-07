Quick Hits | Tee Higgins On Sideline But Not Practicing; Ja'Marr Chase In Protocol; Dohnte Meyers In Elite Company, As Is Drew Sample

"Start with Troy Walters. He does a great job developing these guys when their number's called," Taylor said of his seventh-year wide receiver coach. "I think our scouting department does a really good job. I think we've got a bunch of guys that see the pass game like we do and understand the things that we're looking for. So when they're adding practice squad guys like Tanner Hudson, like Trent Irwin, like the guys that we've added over time that have played for us, think those guys have also stepped up. We brought the right character guys in here that understand what it's like. I think Joe (Burrow) does a really good job of fitting them in and getting friendly balls that they can gain some confidence. I think we've got a really good track record of developing those guys" …