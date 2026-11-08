Postgame Quick Hits | Thoughts and Observations Off Week 9 Madrid Victory Over Falcons

MADRID _ Joe Burrow went Joey Matador here Sunday and turned stately Bernabeu Stadium into his personal bull ring with three more touchdown passes as the Bengals kept rolling in a 34-17 victory over the Falcons that was their fourth straight win with all coming on at least 31 points.

Their first international victory before a decidedly Bengals-friendly crowd in a soccer palace that seats more than 83,000 put them in a tie for first place in the AFC North with Pittsburgh at 6-2 and sets up Sunday night's showdown with the Steelers at Paycor Stadium.

Behind Ja’Marr Chase’s 142-yard first half, the best half by a Bengals receiver since 1988, and two more touchdowns from wide receiver Tee Higgins, the Bengals flipped the logistics of an overseas trip with their best start of the season as they eased to a 24-10 halftime lead just three days after landing here for two practices.

Burrow picked up his flamethrower right where he left it last week, when he ended the overtime wiin over Tennessee with three touchdown drives in which he sifted 15 of 16 passes for 224 yards. On Sunday's first three drives, he produced three more touchdowns on 16 of 18 passing for 194 yards. If you're scoring at home, that made him 31 of 34 for 418 yards, and four touchdown passes on different continents with a passer rating 1.7 shy of perfect at 157.1 The only blemish between the six drives was a two-play drive at the end of regulation last Sunday that ran out the clock.

Chase, who helped Burrow win a Heisman and get to a Super Bowl, is the wrong guy to ask if this is the best he's seen him play or if he's playing lik an MVP.

"I can't answer that because I've been playing with him my whole life, so it's kind of hard for me to sit up here and say that," Chase said. "But I've been thinking he should have won the MVP. I said this when we went to the Super Bowl that year, and he didn't get it that year. I mean, he's up for it every year."

Chase, who finished with 155 yards on 10 catches, and Higgins, who scored his 50th career touchdown, knew right away that Burrow would spin one of his beauties.

"In pregame, Tee and I were saying, 'He's feeling it," said Chase, while Higgins offered, "He was throwing that pill far. He was like, oh, yeah, he feel good today. ."

Burrow, who scored a touchdown himself on a quick-snap sneak, rose to the big-stage moment on the scoreboard as well as on the European marquee. He celebrated the score with a wave of his hands next to his ears emulating celebrations from his FIFA games as a kid. And the crowd roared.

"I love playing in the stadium. It was a great atmosphere. I loved putting on a show for the people of Spain," said Burrow, the NFL completion percentage leader who took his spice-and-dicer overseas to hit 83% of his passes (24-of-29 for 271 yards) and a 140 passer rating (140.8) for the second time in three games.

Burrow came in torrid and left just as hot. Last week he became the first Bengal to throw for 20 touchdowns in the season's first seven games (and that includes NFL MVPs Ken Anderson and Boomer Esiason, kids), He not only arrived as the NFL leader in scoring passes, but also completion percentage, and yards per game as he guns to become the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to lead the NFL in all those categories.