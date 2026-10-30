Quick Hits | Ja'Marr Chase-Tee Higgins Running The Routes Of Greatest Tandems Ever As Numbers Pile Up

No one is more qualified on Planet Earth (as Bengals head coach Zac Taylor would say) to talk about the explosive impact of his freakishly talented receiving duo than Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters.

Not only are Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins the best duo in today's NFL as they prep for Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium against the Titans, they are on pace to be mentioned in the same breath with the greatest pairs of all time.

Walters, the Stanford product named the best college receiver in the country, broke into the league as the 21st century dawned backing up the Vikings' Cris Carter and Randy Moss, both Pro Football Hall-of-Famers and considered by some to be the best duo ever in their four years together.

Then Walters went to Indianapolis to back up Hall-of-Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., and perennial Canton finalist Reggie Wayne, a duo that leads the way with their combined career totals of more than 28,000 yards that includes those compiled before and after they played eight seasons with each other.

Then, Walters went to Arziona to back up the newest Hall-of-Famer, Larry Fitzgerald, and three-time Pro Bowl Anquan Boldin before finishing in Detroit with Gold Jacket Calvin Johnson and Roy Williams.

"I've been blessed to have been around some great ones," Walters said this week. "I think the biggest thing is they all can make plays different ways, and so I don't know if their styles are comparable. To me, they're great players. Make plays no matter what the coverage, no matter what the game, and they can do it many ways."

Carter and Wayne wreaked havoc in Minnesota for four years, when they combined for 645 catches, 9,793 yards, and 93 touchdowns. In their first four-year period together, from 2021-2024, when Higgins missed 13 games, Chase-Higgins had more catches (658) and nearly as many yards with 9,112 to go with 74 touchdowns.

Walters says Chase and Higgins, are "still writing their story." No comparisons until the careers are done.

"I'm going to continue to let them write their history and see where it goes …. In terms of how they impact the game, the way they impact the game, they're right up there."

The numbers back up Walters even if they have to be projected to surpass what Harrison and Wayne did in their eight seasons together.

Chase and Higgins are scheduled to have at least eight seasons together with Higgins here through 2028. If you take their current totals, project this season based on six games, and project the last two seasons using Pro Football Reference's 17-game season average for both, they would team up for 1,409 catches for 19,139 yards and 155 touchdowns. That would shatter the 1,265 catches of Harrison-Wayne for 17,155 yards and 134 touchdowns.

It's believed the biggest stat combo was the Jerry Rice-John Taylor 49ers duo Bengals fans know all too well. In nine seasons, they went for 18,224 yards on 1,154 catches and 171 touchdowns.

(Projecting Chase and Higgins to nine seasons, they would go 1,600 catches for 21,717 yards and 176 touchdowns.)

What strikes Walters is how close Chase and Higgins are off the field. Carter has 11 years on Moss and Wayne is five years younger than Harrison. Higgins is a mere 13 months older than Chase.

"With Moss and Carter," Walters said, "I'm not sure they hung off the field like these guys. Same thing with Marv and Reg. These guys are the same age and when they're here, they're together and off the field they hang out together. It just makes it a special connection."

When it comes to styles, Walters says everybody is different. Harrison and Wayne were 6 feet. Carter was a 6-2 physical slot receiver who could catch everything. He says the 6-foot Chase is the unicorn of this bunch of Higgins, Carter, Moss, Harrison and Wayne.

"(Chase) can run after the catch. He's like a running back with the ball in his hands, able to take a screen the distance," Walters says. "Although Moss could do that."

With Moss and Higgins both 6-4, he says of the guys we're talking about, that's a comp in style of game.

"Tee can run. He's a big receiver, gets out of his breaks," Walters said. "Tee is a polished route runner. He can run all the routes. His combination of size, strength, ball skills and the way he runs makes him tough to cover."

But Walters isn't comparing anybody to anybody, although it's interesting to note styles of play. He's going to let his guys write their own rough draft of history.

"All of them were talented and difference makers, and that's what Ja'Marr and Tee are," Walters said.

Slants and Screens

The Bengals head into Sunday in better shape than the Titans …

As expected, backup safety Kyle Dugger (quad) is out …

Special teams core player and backup linebacker Joe Giles-Harris (calf) is questionable after going limited Friday. That may be a good sign because he didn't go Thursday ….

Titans leading wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) is out …

The Ohio State rookie has double the yards of the next Titans receiver …

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip), off to a slow start with five catches, is questionable, although he went full Friday …

The Titans defensive line, with the team's best player now in Chicago in the person of tackle Jeffrey Simmons, is also nicked. Tackle John Franklin-Myers (groin/back) went limited twice this week and is questionable …

The Titans have a new punter Sunday with Tommy Townsend (knee) out, but he's not so new. Thomas Morstead, 40, a 2009 draft pick, was picked up Tuesday and is looking to make the first punt of his 18th season …