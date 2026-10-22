Quick Hits | As Tee Higgins Enjoys Best Start Of Career, He Senses Ja'Marr Chase Is "Going To Get It Going'

Tee Higgins, who is off to the best start of his career, says running mate Ja'Marr Chase is soon going to end the slowest start of his.

"He's going to get it going. You best believe that," Higgins said after Thursday's practice. "It's coming. I've just got a feeling."

Sunday in Baltimore (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) is a good place to start for the 3-2 Bengals. The Ravens are 4-2 and brandishing another rugged defense. But it's a defense that hasn't been all that successful stopping Chase in his first five seasons. His 120 yards per game in 10 games against the Ravens is the highest by any player against any team in NFL history with at least ten games played, per Next Gen Stats.

"I couldn't tell you," said Chase when asked how he's pulled off big games against the Ravens. "God, nothing but God."

And, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

"Maybe Zac is using me the right way when we play Baltimore. I'm not sure," Chase said. "I'm saying I get good looks. I get good opportunities to make run after catch in moments when I do catch against Baltimore. So, it's just different the way I'm being used."

And Taylor moves him all over in the hopes of getting him away from Ravens' Swiss army knife Kyle Hamilton at safety.

"I'm one of the most moved receivers in the league right now," Chase said.

He'd like to move some of that Baltimore magic Sunday since his 289 yards are the fewest yards of the first five games in each of his first six seasons. He's on pace for his first sub-1,000-yard season as he attempts to match the record former Bengal A.J. Green set with 1,000-yarders in each of his first seven seasons.

"Great question," Chase said of why. "I haven't had a 100- yard game yet. I think that's a really big key on why I'm so low. But I'm getting good opportunities. Defenses are changing looks, and there haven't been too many downfield passes for me to make the 100 yards. But still, they're still using me in a good way."

Chase, usually among the NFL leaders in yards after catch, has 74, three fewer than Dontayvion Wicks. But that's also two more than Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Dohnte Meyers, the Bengals' first-year No. 3 receiver, according to Pro Football Reference.

"It's the NFL, man. Defense has to adjust to be ready for certain stuff," Chase said.

Teeing Up Higgins

Higgins has as many catches as Chase with 27, but his 423 yards are 12th in the NFL, his best in the first five games of his six Bengals seasons and have put him on career-best pace of 1,438 as he seeks his third 1,000-yard season and first since 2022.

"That's one of my main goals," Higgins said. "If I don't get it, it's not like I'm going to cry about it. It is what it is. It's a goal and if hit that goal, good for me. But the main goal is getting wins for this team anyway I can. It's a big game.

"I think about all that, 1,400, a lot of touchdowns, catching every ball. I think about all that, but sometimes it doesn't happen. I got a guy next to me is going to be a Hall of Famer. I just go out there and do my best."

He's ran the in-breaking routes so effectively this season that he has apparently ballooned his usual number of catches over the middle of the field. But Higgins is old school and not exactly a purveyor of analytics.

"I'm just running the routes I'm told to run and Joe's giving me a chance and I make the play," Higgins said.

Slants and Screens

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, 11-2 vs. the Bengals, is doing everything he can to be back after missing the last two games. He went limited Thursday after going limited Wednesday …

Bengals backup safety Kyle Dugger (quad) was upgraded Thursday to a full practice …

Bengals defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and B.J. Hill didn't go full, per their usual weekly routine …

The last time the Bengals played the Ravens in the light of day in Baltimore, call it The Calling Card Game of 2021. This game is five years and a day to the day as Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow introduced themselves in a 41-17 win in Baltimore. Burrow threw for 416 yards and Chase turned a slant into a spin-and-go 82-yard touchdown play on his way to 201 yards.

Chase remembers it all, but the first thing he remembers is the fine he got for missing a meeting on Friday or Saturday.

"I was pretty much late a lot in my rookie year," Chase said. "It actually was a big game for me. I got fined. I damn near missed the whole meeting that week, so I actually had to play good."

That resulted in a year-long gag.

"After we won, they were like, 'You come late if we're doing stuff like that. You come late every time.' So that's a good little joke to have." …

Ravens edge Trey Hendrickson, playing his first game against his old team Sunday, played it like the Bengals and went polite with his pregame words.

"(I have) a lot of respect for the talent (the Bengals) have in that building, and (I'm) ready for this week," Hendrickson said in quotes distributed Thursday by the Ravens …

As for the prospect of sacking Burrow, "We're wearing the shield, right? You're in the National Football League, and the opportunity to play and sack a quarterback is something I've been able to do for the last 10 years. So, that hunger and desire is something that's not quenched, and I'm continuing in that pursuit." …

When asked about bad blood at the end of his five years here, he offered, "As a Christian, I forgive, and obviously I move on, and there were wonderful times that I had there. Like I said, there will be a time to reflect and all that stuff, but right now there's an opponent in front of us." …

Chase and Higgins enjoy the prospect of facing the guy Chase calls No. 91.

"We all know Trey. We had him here at practice. We know he loves talking trash," Chase said. "Great opponent, great player. I'm pretty sure we're going to love it, and he's going to love it, too." …

Higgins viewed Hendrickson as a leader ("He's a guy I have a lot of respect for"), but it sounds like he's going to avoid any extended pregame chatting.