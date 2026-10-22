The Conversation | Boye Mafe Says He's 'Just A Guy,' But He's A Lot More Than That

GH: But a self-made guy with a great story. When you remind yourself where you came from, when you go visit Nigeria, what attracts you?

BM: The food, by far the food, and the access and, just honestly, the lifestyle. The way they treat people. You treat your elders with respect, the way you go about your day, and the sense of community over there. It doesn't matter if you're blood-related or not, but you treat everybody like family.

GH: Have you got an example?

BM: If you're walking down the street, you see some kids messing around doing something … No, you treat them like your own kids. You tell them, 'Hey, hey stop.'

GH: Your folks had to give you a lot of that.

BM: A hundred percent. We were raised in the community aspect. It didn't matter if they were my parents or not, but they definitely were teaching it.

GH: Any particular Nigerian dishes that you like?

BM: I like eba, I like Jollof Rice, I like a lot of different things. For me, anything really Nigerian.

GH: How about dress?

BM: We have traditional clothing. All those are great. I still wear traditional clothing to this day, and I try to honor my heritage with that.

GH: I'm not sure I've seen you in them.

BM: Not yet. They're coming. They're coming. They're coming.

GH: Would that be something you would wear to a game?

BM: Oh yeah. I kind of pick and choose throughout the year, but there'll definitely be a couple games I'll wear them.

GH: How about music?

BM: I always listen to Nigerian music. I love Nigerian music. Afro beats. To this day I still listen to some of the classics that my parents used to play in the car and around the house.

GH: Any examples?

BM: One of my favorites is Sweet Mother.

GH: For many reasons, I guess. Did they like to listen to that?

BM: Oh yeah. I play that around my dad, he'll get out singing right now.

GH: Do you listen to it before a game?

BM: It's on my playlist every Sunday.

GH: What else is on that playlist?

BM: A wide range of things. I kind of crescendo into my day. I like to play some calm music once at the beginning of my day, and then once I get closer to game time, I kind of ramp it up and get more upbeat music.

GH: Do you have a foundation?

BM: I started a foundation this year. We're working on some projects coming up soon, trying to do some things in the community in Cincinnati.

GH: Anything you have your eye on?

BM: I just want to give back to the community. For me, one of the things is opening doors for people. Coming from where I came from, the NFL was a far shot. But I want to show these kids that you can do it, too. It doesn't matter who you are as long as your determination is there. Honestly, for me, I'm open to anybody as long as I can find a way to help them.

GH: How long was your shot growing up in Minneapolis?

BM: I was a two-star athlete. I wasn't anything crazy coming out of high school. Wasn't highly recruited . Wasn't one of those big name stars. It was one of those things you put yourself to the grindstone. I redshirted my freshman year (at Minnesota). It took time. Rome isn't built in a day. But over time, with determination, practice, long hours, spending time on the field by myself.

GH: Then to become the 40th pick in the draft is quite a thing. Cashius Howell (Bengals rookie defensive end) has a similar story as the 41st pick this year coming out of high school in Kansas City with no Power 5 offers.

BM: That's why I like Cash a lot. He has that motor. He has that mentality, and he understands what it's like to work for something that you want.

GH: Do you think you get that from your family? Your parents came over from Nigeria almost 50 years ago and they both built successful businesses while raising you and your five siblings. That's kind of a longshot story, too,

BM: A hundred percent. My dad taught me that early. I remember days when I'd wake up for school, he'd be up already in his office for an hour before I even got ready to go to school. He always taught me to work in the dark. One thing a coach used to say to me in college. What you do in the dark will always come to light, no matter what it is.

GH: I read a story where you say you think of your late mother every day. Is there a certain moment during the day when you think of her?

BM: Even on my drive over to work, or throughout the day I'll think of her. A lot of times, if there's a situation where I'm frustrated, where things are maybe not going my way, I always try to think back because she was a very selfless person. Someone who takes care of the people around her.

I always try to find a way to make somebody else's day brighter. If I can make somebody laugh, it's a good day for me.

GH: Did she make you laugh?

BM: She made me laugh. No matter how hard of a situation or whatever I brought to her, she would always look at me and still be proud. It doesn't matter if it was good, bad, or indifferent. She never switched how she parented me.

GH: Did she ever see you play at Minnesota?

BM: No, but she saw me go to college. Spring of my freshman year is when I lost her (from pancreatic cancer).

GH: How has that impacted you?

BM: It's taught me a lot. Learning that life goes on. One thing I try to do … While she was battling her cancer, she never was a down person. She never was grumpy. She never was sad. She'd always find a way to smile in every situation.