Bengals all-time leading scorer Jim Breech, the Czar of Clutch, watched Evan McPherson keep his magical season going Monday night with a 56-yard dart through a rambunctious wind that gave the Bengals the lead with 46 seconds left

What would have gone down as the Bengals' longest winning kick ever didn't hold up, but McPherson's brilliant season of just one missed kick does. His performance in crunch time is conjuring up memories of Breech during an era when the kicks weren't as long, but they were just as important. Every Cincy school kid knows that James Thomas Breech never missed in nine overtimes from 1980-92.

If McPherson walked off the Bengals into the Super Bowl with back-back last play kicks in the playoffs, then Breech was poised to be Super Bowl MVP with late-game heroics of his own. They are related by clutch.

Breech, 70, a point man for the Bengals' active alumni group, took a timeout from his busy holiday season that includes 11 great-grandchildren to talk with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson.

They discuss what it takes to be clutch and the evolution of kicking, as well as why he wore No. 3, why he settled in Cincinnati after his career, the minor-league baseball career he turned down and, of course, McPherson.

The Conversation

GH: I'm sure you were watching the other night. Pretty good clutch kick by Mac.

JB: Pretty good? I think it was awesome with that wind and everything. It was a great kick.

GH: Do you remember a similar kick for you where you had to fight the wind? A winner on the road?

JB: My first overtime field goal in the third game I played for the Bengals in 1980. We were in Chicago. It wasn't anything that distance, but it was about a 25,30 mile an hour wind. It was only a 28-yard field goal. That wind was just howling. That was my first one. But not like he hit that distance. I mean, it was half of what he did.

GH: Yeah, but the wind was twice that. The wind was also really blowing at Riverfront when you made the OT kick that made the Bengals the No. 1 seed in the '88 playoffs, right?

JB: That wind was a miserable wind. (Washington's) Chip Lohmiller and I were both at about between 35 and 40 yards. We usually warmed up at the other end, but I wanted to go down and kick some balls into the wind (toward the river). So we're both there, and we're struggling from 40 yards. And he hit this unbelievably high ball. We're both struggling with it. It was hard.

So when he went out (to win it with 11 seconds left in regulation), I think it was like a (29)-yarder in the right hash, and the wind was blowing in our face and across, and everything was going up and turning right.

He had all kinds of time. I would have gotten the ball in the left hash, just kick it straight at the left upright, and let the wind bring it in. But from the right, it's kind of like a right-hand putter, where it's easy to come out of those and push it a little bit.

I said to one of the guys on the sideline, "There's a chance he's going to miss this just because of the way the wind is, and the way I know how warmups went,' and sure enough, the ball went up, and he got about halfway in the end zone and it just did a right-hand turn, and then hit the upright.

Then Barney Bussey got a sack strip for us in overtime. And we were on the right, and Sam (Wyche) said, "You want to move it? You want to move it? Because this is the same side." But it was like a 20- or 21-yard field goal. I said, "No, we're fine. Just go ahead and just kick it.' So that was it. Worked out.

GH: Going in the same direction, right?

JB: Yeah, and it was 12 yards closer, so it wasn't really impacted too much until it was already through. Then it turned right.

GH: Just take the length out of it for a second. You and Mac are kicking in different games. But you have to admire how Evan comes through in the clutch.

JB: He's really, really, really, good. He's very clutch, and he's in such a good groove, and I just love watching him. He's kicking the ball so well.

GH: How were you able to handle the emotions of the clutch moments.

JB: The very first field goal I made was big in the pros (1979 for the Raiders). But when I made my first game-winner, it just allowed me to believe that what I was doing mentally was going to work. When I had back-to-back weeks in '80, my second and third games as a Bengal, I had game winners, and that was huge. (A 21-yarder with 15 seconds left beat the Colts at Riverfront, then that 28-yarder in OT in Chicago.) It gave me a lot of confidence, and I went on from there really well with those types of situations.

GH: And what was the mentality?

JB: It was that focus. You can only control what you're doing. It doesn't matter what somebody else is thinking, what your teammates are thinking, what your coaches, what they're going to write in the paper, what they're going to put on TV. None of it. If you have no control over it, can you spend any time thinking about it? All it does is get your brain kind of jumping around. It doesn't allow you to focus.

And when I started to just, all right, this is my routine. Here's my focus, and go and kick the ball. And when that happened, then I became much better. and it really slowed the game down, almost like being in the zone they talk about. Just like in slow motion. It was really a positive for me to have that happen because it gave me that confidence.

GH: That was your key to clutch?

JB: Not worrying about anything I can't couldn't control. That was a problem I had early on. I let other things distract me, like what other people were going to think, what was going on around me, and that was like in college (at Cal) and early one time in the pros with Oakland. And then it just dawned on me I don't have any control over anything except what I kick.

GH: Did anybody say anything to you? Did anybody give you a pearl of wisdom that kind of hung with you, or a coaching point?

JB: No, Nobody knew anything. 'Keep your head down.' You might get that.

GH: There was no coaching for kickers back then, right?

JB: Not really. I do remember when I was a few years in the league. Mike Langford, who was a barefoot kicker with the Rams, and Mick Luckhurst, who had followed me at Cal, was kicking for Atlanta, and myself. We were in the tunnel at Cal, and I can't remember if it was Mick or Mike brought a recording of a guy talking about how to focus on a spot, pick a spot, and we just were lying down in this tunnel and visualized. That's the first time I'd ever heard anything about Visualization.

So, I used to draw another goalpost when I was aiming. I try and hit it toward that goalpost that was inside that. Aim small, miss small.

GH: Sounds like the early '80s.

JB: Early '80s. Yeah. Trial and error. We didn't have a clue. I didn't even have a kicking net in Oakland. Until the latter part of the year. Never had one in college. It would have been great to have a net to kick into, just a little warmup. So we didn't kick at all. Just stretched out and went through swings. Just kind of visualized it as much as you could.

GH: What happened in Oakland? You were only there in '79.

JB: They loved Chris Bahr coming out of college, and they were going to take him in the third round, and the Bengals grabbed him in the second round, and I knew living out there, I followed everything the Raiders talked about and the 49ers. I knew they loved Chris Bahr coming out of college, so as soon as he got cut, I knew my days were numbered. Even (Raiders head coach) Tom Flores said it wasn't anything to do with your kicking. Just we decided to make a change.

GH: So you basically traded places with Bahr because he was here.

JB: Yeah, 13 weeks later. I even ended up wearing 10, which he had worn. The Bengals didn't have single digits. So I wore 10, and then I just said to (equipment manager) Tom Gray, if we ever go to single digits, I'd like to have three. When Boomer (Esiasion) came in, part of his negotiation was that he would wear seven, and when they went to single digits, I was able to get three.

GH: Why three?

JB: Jan Stenerud. My hero. When he was a senior in college, Montana State, he came to Sacramento to play in the Camellia Bowl, which was the I-AA national championship game at the time, against San Diego State. I read everything I could on Jan Stenerud. And I thought that's such a cool way to kick. So that kind of got me going as far as soccer-style kicking.

GH: How old were you when he played there?

JB: I think 10. I didn't play soccer, so it was more trial and error. Just looking, just trying to emulate what you saw them doing. Nobody knew anything about it.

GH: When did you meet Stenerud?

JB: When I got cut from (Oakland), he got cut in Kansas City. We both went to Green Bay (to work out). He was leaving, I was coming. We talked. He'd been in 13 years. I'd been in one, and I said, "Oh man, it's got to get easier the longer you do it." He goes, "Oh no, it doesn't get easier." He's just a classy guy. He's a great, great man.

In Super Bowl XXIII, we were doing the press conferences, where we were all out on the football field. And I'm sitting there, and nobody wants to interview the kicker, and I'm fine with that. I'm just sitting there kind of chilling. It's a nice day and Jan is doing the Norwegian (media). He was actually a ski jumper. That's what he was on scholarship for at Montana.

And so he comes over, and we just start talking, and we're just kind of shooting the breeze. And he said, "Just give you a piece of advice. If the game comes down to a kick that's meaningful at the end, just know things are going to be going 100 miles an hour. Just consciously slow yourself down."

And sure enough, there with a little over three minutes to go, I've got that 40-yarder, and kind of in my mind I said, "Hey, I've got to slow it down." It came to fruition right there, just a couple days after we spoke.

GH: What is your biggest kick, in your opinion?

JB: That's got to be it. For the situation. It put us ahead in the Super Bowl. (His 40-yarder with 3:20 left was his third field goal of the day and gave the Bengals a 16-13 lead before the 49ers won it on a Joe Montana touchdown drive.) A bunch of guys were high-fiving me and stuff. But Cris (Collinsworth) comes over, high-fives me, and he says, Breecher, that was a great kick. Too much time for 16 (Montana). I kind of thought, you know, he's probably right, unfortunately.

GH: You still see those guys. You're kind of a point man for the alumni.

JB: I guess so. I'm the one that makes the phone calls and stuff like that to get guys together. Whether it's the golf or whatever, we see each other all the time because there's a lot of quote-unquote celebrity golf events. We call it the alumni tour. Every Monday we're playing some other golf course and helping somebody hopefully raise a significant amount of money.

GH: Why did you settle in Cincinnati?

JB: Not going anywhere. Love it. It's been a great place to raise kids, and people treated us so well, and just people are very friendly.

GH: You could have gone back to Sacramento, the Bay Area, where you just went into the Hall of Fame.

JB: Yeah, I could have, and so could have the 80 other guys that end up staying here, too. We got known around town, and if we were going to do something outside of football, at least there was some name recognition there to get started.

GH: Talking about guys giving back to the community. I remember way back in the day when you served on the Anderson Park Board.

JB: I did for about eight years. During my tenure there we put in the baseball fields down on Route 32 and Round Bottom Road.

GH: That's where my kids played.

JB: Mine, too. Matter of fact, my grandson played there this year. On the soccer fields.

GH: To actually see your grandson playing on those fields you helped get built, what's that like?

JB: That was pretty cool. To see how much use they've gotten. It turned out to work as well as we had hoped it would. The Round Bottom baseball fields are outstanding. And it was a floodplain. Nobody was really using the floodplain. There are times you can't use those fields because it does flood. But for the most part, it's been phenomenal.

GH: Do you think you could have gone to the minors as a baseball player?

JB: I had a chance to sign with the Pirates coming out of high school, and I didn't get drafted. But I was playing in this semi-pro league with a bunch of college players and former major and minor-leaguers, which for a high school kid was just phenomenal to be able to play in that league.

I had just signed my letter of intent to go to Cal probably a week before, and I think the Pirates were interested because they had Freddie Patek (a 5-5 shortstop) at the time who was doing well. I played short, middle infield, third.

He came up and said we're interested in signing you, but I'm not going to tell you what we're offering because I think you ought to go to college. And he says play baseball in college too, and if it's supposed to work out, it'll work out.

And so I played one year at Cal, and it was just too much to do both. And I had a family, and so I stopped playing baseball. They asked me to come back and play the next year but I said, "No, I can't do it." I was going back and forth between spring ball and baseball, and it was a lot.

GH: What's it like having a sportswriter in the family? For those who don't know, John Breech covers the Bengals and the NFL for CBS Sports.

JB: It's fun. We talk. He'll call. We'll talk through things. For the most part, it's great being John Breech's dad, because that's what I'm getting these days. 'Hey, are you John Breech's dad?' It's worked out really well for him. They moved back here about a year and a half ago, which has been great, too.

GH: I'm sure you'll keep watching the Bengals and keeping an eye on Mac. Just one miss all year.

JB: Kind of came out of that a little bit. Like it happens in golf sometimes. You lose it right. Most everything he's kicking is almost right down the middle. It's impressive. It is really, really impressive watching him kick right now.

A couple of years ago he struggled a little bit, but that's way behind him. Last year was about 89%. This year, gosh, I mean 90-something percent. Evan's really got it together. He's doing great.

GH: It's amazing how far kicking has come. From no coaching to routine 60-yarders.

JB: Trial and error. Matter of fact, I went to a kicking camp when I was 12, and told the guy I was a soccer-style kicker, and he said I don't know anything about it. He was a straight-on guy, and everybody else there was straight-on. And I struggled. He wanted us to kick off the ground. For a 12-year-old, kicking off the ground was, like, impossible. It was hard.

And I remember he was passing out Most Valuable or, you know, Most Improved, Most This, Most That, and then he looks at me and says, "And you were The Most Disappointing."

GH: And then you grow up to become one of the game's great clutch kickers.