The Conversation | Quick Words, Fast Cars And Life In The Fast Lane With Ja'Marr Chase

GH: Everybody's waiting for the breakout game, but you seem pretty happy if you're just winning.

JC: I want a breakout game. I think it's overdue. I want one, but if we're going to keep winning, then so be it. I think it's all about winning, and trying to get us to a championship and getting us a step closer to where we want to be.

GH: Would you just say it's simply a matter of the defenses are covering you, and they're going to Tee? Or is it more than that?

JC: It's a matter of time. It's a little bit of me and the defense at the same time. I could have had 100 yards last game. I dropped a 40-yard bomb. At the end of the day, I finished with 60 (62) yards. That would have been 100 yards.

GH: Talking about one in the end zone?

JC: Yeah.

GH: Tough catch.

JC: Yeah, but still though, that's what it … I'm in the NFL. That's what I'm here for. You know what I'm saying? Contested catches. That's the biggest moments. And those right there set me apart with 100 yards.

GH: The thing I think about Tee is he's a guy who could be a number one receiver anywhere, and he decided to stay here with you. You guys ever talk about that?

JC: We talked about it. We talked about it right before we did our deal. Actually, we talked about if we wanted to stay with each other or not, and then we ended up talking and saying we wanted to stay and weighing our options about how good it is with each other and without each other. Knowing how we can make such a difference on the other side of the field, changing the whole defense, and that also helps us with the run game.

GH: Did you talk him into staying do you think?

JC: I didn't really have to. His heart is really in Cincinnati. He loves Ohio. He loves the Bengals. I didn't really have to say much. At the end of the day, it was all up to him.

GH: You wanted him back, though?

JC: I did. I did. But at the end of the day I told him, I'm your best friend, and I'm always going to support whatever you do.

GH: I wanted to ask you about the state of the offense. Are you pretty comfortable with what's going on?

JC: Yeah, pretty good. Doing pretty well.

GH: Was that second half basically you guys saying, "Look, we're a shotgun, three-receiver team and nothing else." Or what do you think?

JC: I really couldn't even tell you. I was so hot walking into the locker room. I was going off. By the time I stopped going off, it was time for the coaches to start talking to us about the plays, and it was just calling some of the shot plays that we had and explosive plays that we were going to call in the second half, and that's what we did.

GH: You and Burrow have been together for so long on the field and in the locker room. What's the best time you ever had with him off the field?

JC: Off the field? Off the field, I would probably say after the national championship in college. That night and the next day.

GH: What did you guys do?

JC: Just a whole bunch of just hanging around. It's just stuff that he doesn't normally do. He was just hanging with us and being uncomfortable and being comfortable at the same time. But just hanging out, going to parties and catching up, eating food and stuff like that.

GH: You and who else?

JC: Receivers, running backs, maybe Clyde Edwards-Helaire was there.

GH: What was your favorite moment from Sunday?

JC: Just how the guys responded after the game. I think that was the biggest part. How they responded after the halftime. I think that was the biggest part. And just seeing the accountability that was taken.

GH: My cameraman here, Will Laterza, wanted me to ask you this. What is your favorite color?

JC: Red and gray.

GH: Are your cars all red and gray?

JC: All my cars are gray. The majority of my cars are gray. I've got two black ones.

GH: Why?

JC: For one, I love gray on cars. Because they don't look dirty when they're dirty. For two, I think it's just a very common car to blend in on. Because a lot of cars are black, white, or gray. And three, I just think it's such a cool color to match any color with. I can do gray and red, gray and yellow.

GH: Are your clothes like that too?

JC: No. I'm not really a colorful type of guy. But I can be a colorful type of guy.

GH: What about your favorite animal?

JC: Dog. Favorite animal is a dog.

GH: You don't have any, though, do you?

JC: I have a Pocket Bully (mix of Pit Bull and German bulldog). I gave it to my brother for emotional support, though. She's still around here and there. I see her. She stays in New Orleans … I couldn't take care of it because I was always at work. It was hard. I get a sitter when I leave and go out of town. It was hard, and it was a little better for me to just bring her back at home where she's in a safe place.

GH: If I can speak for all of Bengaldom, please don't drive that fast.

JC: Of course, of course. I've been hearing it.

GH: Probably your whole life.

JC: It doesn't help that I've got a crazy exhaust on my car, so I can sit there and go 30 miles per hour, and it sounds like I'm going 70. So I mean, it doesn't help.

GH: I guess it depends on how it's going if we're going to expect another halftime speech.