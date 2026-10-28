Week 8 Injury Report | Titans vs Bengals

Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens leading into Week 8 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
*Last updated: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026*
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT Jonathan Allen
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate
|S Jordan Battle
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation
|WR Ja'Marr Chase
|NIR - Rest / Ankle
|Did Not Participate
|S Kyle Dugger
|Quadricep
|Did Not Participate
|LB Joe Giles-Harris
|Calf
|Limited Participation
Tennessee Titans
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DL John Franklin-Myers
|Groin
|Did Not Participate
|*LB Dorian Mausi
|Foot
|Full Participation
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Hip
|Limited Participation
|RB Tyjae Spears
|Knee
|Did Not Participate
|WR Carnell Tate
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate
|P Tommy Townsend
|Left Knee
|Did Not Participate
*Asterisk denotes a player designated for return from a Reserve list.
View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.