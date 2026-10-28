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Week 8 Injury Report | Titans vs Bengals

Oct 28, 2026 at 04:10 PM
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Bengals Communications
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Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens leading into Week 8 of the 2026 season.

Cincinnati Bengals

*Last updated: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026*

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DT Jonathan AllenNIR - RestDid Not Participate
S Jordan BattleHamstringLimited Participation
WR Ja'Marr ChaseNIR - Rest / AnkleDid Not Participate
S Kyle DuggerQuadricepDid Not Participate
LB Joe Giles-HarrisCalfLimited Participation

Tennessee Titans

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DL John Franklin-MyersGroinDid Not Participate
*LB Dorian MausiFootFull Participation
WR Calvin RidleyHipLimited Participation
RB Tyjae SpearsKneeDid Not Participate
WR Carnell TateShoulderDid Not Participate
P Tommy TownsendLeft KneeDid Not Participate

*Asterisk denotes a player designated for return from a Reserve list.

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Bengals Practice Ahead of Week 8 Against Titans | PRACTICE PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

WR Tee Higgins during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Bryan Cook during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Tacario Davis during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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CB Tacario Davis during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Jack Kiser during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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LB Jack Kiser during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
G Dylan Fairchild during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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G Dylan Fairchild during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
P Ryan Rehkow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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P Ryan Rehkow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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RB Samaje Perine during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Jack Endries during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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TE Jack Endries during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Tahj Brooks during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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RB Tahj Brooks during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT B.J. Hill during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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DT B.J. Hill during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LS Will Wagner during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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LS Will Wagner during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Colbie Young during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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WR Colbie Young during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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