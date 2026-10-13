The Conversation | Catching Up With Cashius Howell During Rookie's First Bye Week

GH: You don't strike me as a flashy guy. Your personality kind of matches your game.

CH: I like nice things. I like to have nice things, but I don't like to make that the overarching thing about my life. Like, hey, look at me, I have these things. I feel like there's better things to be known for than just materialistic things.

GH: Like what?

CH: Character. The way you treat people. Just your empathy that you have for others. Just the type of overall person that you are. The type of person that people remember you as. Not just the sport that you played, or the car that you drove, or the type of grill or chain that you had.

But how did you impact other people whenever you're around them? Did you have a positive impact? Did you help them get close to God? Did you just help them in whatever way that you could as being just children of God? And just wanted to help our neighbor out? How did you impact others? And I feel like that's more important to me in my life than, necessarily, just materialistic things. Oh, I have this.

GH: I think that probably comes from … you didn't get recruited out of Kansas City. Kind of a long shot deal at Bowling Green, right? Have a great career at Bowling Green. Make the next move. Nobody's expecting you to be the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. You are. Nobody expects you to be a draft pick. You're the 41st player taken in the country. How low did it go? Was it low at Bowling Green. Was it low at A&M at all? How much of a longshot was it?

CH: Oh, it was a very, very long shot. Especially those probably first two years at Bowling Green. Those were very tough years for me. I would say probably some of the toughest years I ever experienced to this day.

GH: Why?

CH: Just a lot of different factors that played into me kind of questioning the life that I was given. I kind of had to do a lot of soul searching from a young adult, young adolescent age, and just really had to kind of figure out, man, things kind of aren't necessarily going your way. But how are you going to respond to that, and how are you going to cope with that? And I felt like early on in my adolescent years, I didn't necessarily respond in the right way and cope with the right way.

That was, I guess, not the first real adversity, but in the sport of football, that was probably like the first, oh wow. I wouldn't even say that was the first adversity … I played B team my freshman year. It was just a lot of factors that played into it.

GH: You were on the B team freshman year at Bowling Green?

CH: No, no, no. High school. That was probably my first adversity, where it's like, okay, wait, am I as good as I think?

GH: How did you keep going?

CH: God. Like I said, I did a lot of soul searching, and what really helped me was recognizing that God had been there for me for a very long time. At the time, it didn't really feel like that I had gotten far just because of all the negative things that were happening at the time. But now that I can look back and reflect, it was only God that was the reason I even made it that far.

If God didn't have His presence on me and on my life and do the divine things that He did to allow me to get to that moment in my life, then I don't know where I'll be. So just recognizing the silver lining in things.

GH: What were the negative things? Not getting noticed?

CH: I had a lot of family issues coming out of college, just was dealing with some family issues, and yeah, just being overlooked, and just trying to … you know, you're 18 years old. You're just trying to figure out what your life could potentially look like. Whenever it doesn't really look clear in your mind of what your life could look like _it could look like this one way, but it could look on the completely opposite way like this _ so it just leads you to question a little bit.

GH: Did you ever run second team at Bowling Green or were you pretty much the man?

CH: No, no, no. And that was another thing. They told me I was going to come in and play, but obviously I didn't come in and just play. They had those six-year COVID guys. I was 18 trying to battle with a guy that's been in three different schools.

GH: Have you got the sack dance planned or a celebration? Here we are. We spend all this time about being a blue-collar, non-flashy guy. Will you do a celebration?

CH: I might. I just kind of want to get to that point first, and whatever kind of happens, it'll happen. Just kind of let my body do whatever my body feels is necessary.

GH: How have Mafe and Dexter (Lawrence II) helped you?

CH: They've helped me a lot. They've been great vets, and have really helped give me the information that has really helped me.

GH: Anything one thing they've said you really kept in mind?