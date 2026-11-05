The Conversation | A Salute To Landon Robinson: 'Service Is The Ultimate Form Of Love'

Bengals rookie defensive tackle Landon Robinson, their first service academy draft pick and Navy All-American who has been called "Big Man," by the President of the United States, personifies this month's NFL Salute to Service.

Rarely can a team turn to one of their own to honor the rest.

Although Robinson has yet to make his NFL debut this season, he's already had a powerful impact on the Bengals with his exhaustive work effort on the practice field and on the fans with his inspiring weekly arrival to games while wearing his Marine Corps uniform of the day.

Before the team left for Madrid and Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Channel 5 and NFL Network) against the Falcons, Robinson sat down with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson for his perspective on service in this week's conversation.

The Conversation

GH: How did Navy come to be for you?

LR: I always watched the Army-Navy game as a kid. I watched it two or three times growing up. I just remember always saying, man, those guys, they must be really good at football because they're in the military and they get to play football. That's like the coolest combo ever.

But I didn't know much about the academy. I remember watching the games, but didn't know much about the academy itself. As I went through high school, I got about 30 FCS offers. I was getting football offers really late because I played a lot of sports in high school and really didn't focus on football until late. And then COVID hit and it was kind of late there and I just kind of sent my film out through Twitter. So it just started to build and build and build.

And I was looking for a school that had good morals where I would grow and had good academics. And originally, I chose Lehigh University because they're a great school academically, a private school, and it had some good football, right? So I was like, this is a great school. So I always think that more than football is what I was looking for. Football is good, but I always wanted something that would help me later on down the line, because they always say it's a 40-year decision, not a four-year decision, right?

After I committed to Lehigh, Coach Volker, P.J. Volker (a Cincinnati native), who's on the Ravens, he's a safeties coach now, reached out to me. He was a (Navy) linebackers coach at the time, and he reached out. He was like, "Hey, man, I really like your film. The academy is something that's not like any other place,' and I was like, "What is it all about?' So my mom and I got on a Zoom call with him, and he just went over all the benefits of it. The things that you learn, the people you meet, and just the experiences. And I just saw how unique it was, and that it wasn't like any other school in the country. And I was thinking, that's the type of school I want to go to, and a place that I will really be a different person once I'm done. Not just the same person or some place that's not going to challenge me. So I thought the academy was perfect, and I'm glad that I went.

GH: Does it heighten your sense of what service is all about?

LR: No doubt. Yeah. I think it heightened my professionalism as a person. Obviously, academics are very challenging, so I'm a lot smarter now. Good habits that can take me on later in life, and I think the relationships, too. People I've met are people who are going to be Navy SEALS and going to be Marines and go fly planes. People who are going to do some super cool things. Just having those relationships and being able to bounce ideas off of them, and you can talk to them on a daily basis. You are a reflection of people that you are around, surround yourself with, and being surrounded by those people innately develops you as a person. That's a small look at what makes the academy so great.

GH: Is there anybody who is there, a soldier, sailor, an officer who kind of inspired you?

LR: No doubt. What they call the second class year, it's really a junior year. During the summer before your senior year, so the end of my second class year, if you want to become a Marine, you have to go do a summer training called Leatherneck, and that's like Marine Corps training. And in order to select the Marine Corps, you have to do that.

It's a three-week course, and you go to Leatherneck, and you're around Marines, and you're pretty much a Marine for three weeks, and you're learning in the Marine Corps how to become an officer in that space, how to survive in the wild, how to lead Marines. It was the coolest experience I've ever had.

Major Ball, Major Geoffrey Ball, he was one of the most inspiring officers I've ever been around. At first, all the officers, they come to the academy and they kind of tell you about Leatherneck and that you need to do this in order to become a Marine and all this stuff, and it's very intimidating and I just remember the first day he showed up and he had these blacked-out shades on and he was super muscular and I was like, man, this guy, this guy is hardcore.

And I remember him talking to us and kind of giving us a simulation of something that we do over at Leatherneck. They call it Effects, which is where you're out in the wild, you're out in the woods, and you're performing different leadership activities to help us achieve a task. And I remember him walking us through one. When you're first there, you're like, "What's going on?" You're talking through different squads. 'The squads go here and move here and make open for this squad.' So it's real tactical. And I remember he was just talking through it. He's like, "You know, by the end of Leatherneck, you're going be able to do this. And I'm super excited for you guys to embark on this journey,' and he was just super helpful and motivating the entire time. He's an officer I look up to a lot.

GH: Why did you choose the Marines?

LR: It's funny because it's so like football. It's not football, but it reminds me so much of football. And because it's a team. When you're on a ship, the Navy, it's still great service, and you still get to lead people. But it's more about your ship versus leading people, right? And the Marines, it's all about people. It's about how to develop people to be the most effective people they can in order to go and work together to achieve a task, and that's what football is.

And I remember while we were at Leatherneck, so many times they talked about football. They literally pulled up football film, and it's funny because for the football players of the academy, we were so busy that all of us had to go to Leatherneck at the same time. So we were all in the same section together, and they started talking about football. Oh man, this is literally just like football, Leatherneck. So a lot of similarities in terms of elite people.

Everyone's different in different ways, and making sure that you're developing them to be the most effective people they can is just like the Marine Corps. So I just saw the similarities in the locker room environment as you're all together out there in the woods. It's very football-like.

GH: If you didn't play football but went to the academy, do you wonder what you'd be doing now?

LR: I always told my roommate this. I'm not hardcore, but I definitely have a lot of respect for the guys that do the hard stuff, like the Navy SEALs. So I probably would have taken that route, or at least pursued that route a lot more. My roommate ended up selecting that. I look at him every day, and he's one of the coolest guys ever.

GH: Did he play football?

LR: No, no, no football. Those types of services, you can't really play a sport while doing that. Unless it's like wrestling or soccer or something where it's high cardio. You can't be 300 pounds and try and go be a SEAL. It's just not going to work out.

GH: You would have lost the weight.