The Conversation | Old Uber Eats Driver Dohnte Meyers Talks Going Contactless At The Catch

After Sunday's career day with seven catches for 82 yards, depending on what spreadsheet you view, the Bengals' Dohnte Meyers is leading all wide receivers in making tacklers miss during his first year making the transition from the CFL to the NFL.

But he couldn't avoid Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson for this week's conversation. Among the topics are the biggest move of his life, when his parents moved from Brooklyn to metro Atlanta, as well as his dream of playing pro baseball. Also, it turns out the old Uber Eats driver likes his deliveries the way he likes his catches.

Contactless.

Plus, how a possible meeting this week at Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s FOX 19) with Bengals all-time receiver Chad Johnson would be a full-circle-YouTube moment.

The Conversation

GH: I was talking to Chad Johnson yesterday. He says he's going to be on the sidelines at the game Sunday. He says you can do what he couldn't do. Elude people. He thinks you had to have some kind of running back in you at some point.

DM: I grew up playing running back my whole life. My first year playing receiver was in college. So in high school, I just used a lot of packages where it's just kind of like an out route or a bubble or go.

I wasn't really skillful at playing receiver. I was just a natural athlete because I didn't really have one position in high school. My main position was just returning kicks. I would have some jet sweeps, I had some running plays, I had some passes, but I just didn't have a pure skill set at one position. But when I got to college (Delta State), that's when I really developed and honed in on playing receiver.

GH: Why?

DM: I just thought my skill set mirrors that position better. Just my body type and my natural attributes. I feel like if I maximize all of those, that'll be the best opportunity for me.

GH: Did anybody advise you to do it, or was it an outgrowth of the recruiting process?

DM: It was just a culmination of many factors. Just understanding that running back was getting hard. I could not block the A gap, and just my body type. Whenever I got too big, I just lost some of my juice. I was like, I can't. That's my X factor. I've got to figure out how I can keep that and still be productive. Especially where the game was going.

Wes Welker, Dante Hall, (Julian) Edelman, all those guys I was able to watch. I can do that. I can see myself with similar skill sets. AB (Antonio Brown) at the time. A lot of small receivers, but then also I could see myself having a facet of that game.

GH: Andrew Hawkins, the old Bengals receiver who played in the CFL and is with ESPN now, told me that if you used AI and covered up the numbers, you couldn't tell who was who between you and Antonio Brown. And I thought he had your number, 81, but …

DM: He was 84.

GH: Right.

DM: That's a nice compliment. On the field. On the field.

GH: What was going through your mind in the fourth quarter last Sunday? Joe's feeding you. Last drive with no Ja’Marr Chase. No Tee Higgins.

DM: We've got to win this game. Whatever it takes. There's a lot of emotions. But also just understanding, here's still time on the clock, so we've got to do what it takes. Just battle it out. I've got a job out here to do. It's a trust relationship. If he feels he can trust me, I've got to hold up my end of the bargain. Rally and compete together.

GH: How much has Ja'Marr helped you?

DM: A lot. It's hard to quantify or put words to it. It's a good back and forth. Sometimes I ask him some questions, and other times he'll just share what he's thinking or what he's seeing, and it's a good back and forth.

GH: Your style is more Ja'Marr than Tee. Do you take anything from Tee, who's got about half-a-foot on you?

DM: Of course. I don't want to say the bits and pieces that he gives me so guys have an advantage, but most definitely just taking some things from his skill set. His approach and kind of how he's expecting to go about winning in certain situations.