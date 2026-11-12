The Conversation | Age of Amarius: "This Is The Tip Of The Iceberg"

The Age of Aquarius became the rage when America looked to the sky for meaning in the stars. Welcome to Bengaldom's Age of Amarius, where right tackle Amarius Mims has dominated the first half of the 2026 NFL season and has emerged as a star with a sky that has no limits.
It doesn't matter the web site, analyst, or coach you ask. Mims has barely allowed any pressure on his side of the field, and during this rapid rise he paused on the Thursday of Steelers week and T.J. Watt to chat with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson for this week's conversation.
They discuss Mims' bid for perfection in everything from his clothes to his game, how intense conversations with head coach Zac Taylor helped make him understand just how good he can be, and how he channeled his fire to prove the people who made him the 18th pick in the 2024 draft right and the skeptics wrong
The Conversation
GH: Right now, cornerbacks coach Chuck Burks is calling to us from across the room, 'Best in the league.' Zac said it about you at a news conference. What do you think when you hear that? What goes through your mind?
AM: I think about how far I've come. I think about how far I've come as far when I got drafted here, a lot of people weren't happy with the pick when the Bengals picked me at 18 (in 2024 in the first round). Whether that be injury history, my ankle, whether that be not enough snaps. But I always knew once I put it all together and all that good stuff, man, those talks are ending very shortly.
Everybody who's doubted me has played a part in helping fuel this fire to get me where I am today and where I'm going to go. Because this is just the tip of the iceberg. I'm being honest with you, man. I've got so much more left in the tank that I have not let out yet. I've just got to keep finding small ways to get better, get those small wins. And all I say is just watch out because I am not slowing down anytime soon. I'm just being honest with you. I plan on playing this game for a long time and at a high level.
GH: Did you feel like you had to prove something to these guys after your rookie year?
AM: Definitely had to. When I had that bad game against Denver (in 2025), that's when it really clicked. That's when everybody turned on me, and was like, 'Ah, we shouldn't have drafted him.' I was like, perfect. Keep that chip on the shoulder. I love it. Then after that, everything's changed since then.
GH: How about the people here? They always seemed to support you after the pick.
AM: They've always supported me. Zac. Pitch (offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher). My O-line coach (Scott Peters). Duke (Tobin, director of player personnel). All of our staff upstairs. Nothing but support from those guys, and it's been great.
They stood on the table for me, so I feel like I owe them a lot. There are so many other guys they could have picked instead of me, but they stuck their neck out and they doubled down on me. I feel like I've got to go out there and play good for this organization, my coaches and my teammates.
GH: What has happened? You've gone from being this massive guy with a lot of potential to all of a sudden maybe being the best tackle in the game. What happened?
AM: I'm going to be honest with you. Just realizing what I want. Just me sitting down with Zac. Honestly, sitting down with Zac when we had a talk a minute ago. This offseason. We have talked often, very often, about the player I can be, and when I really sat down and saw it, I'm like, dude. I still have so much untapped potential now, and it's like my game has been definitely elevating week by week.
I can definitely see that, but there's so much more room for improvement with me. Whether that's small things in pass pro, small things in the run game that can take my game from All Pro to just everybody noticing, just putting the world on notice. That's my plan. To just keep striving for greatness, week in and week out, just proving to people that, hey man, I'm a very good football player, and I can be a very good player for a long time.
GH: When did that talk with Zac come?
AM: We talk a lot. It's hard to pinpoint that exact moment, but me and Zach have good talks. I want to say once a week we'll talk. Definitely a good talk.
GH: Was there one where it particularly hit home?
AM: The one that hit home, he pulled me into his office, I want to say, some months ago, and we just sat down and talked. He pulled up some tackles. I won't say who the tackles are. These are some guys. These are some dudes. And you know they're the top of the league, but I think you can be out there with them. And ever since then … it just means a lot. Most coaches don't sugarcoat it. Good coaches like him, they don't say stuff just to make you happy. If they really feel like you're a good player and you can be like an All Pro or you can be a next level guy, it means a lot when he pulls me into his office and basically sits me down and basically tells me , 'Hey, you have this potential.' I know he's not telling everybody that. He's not. It means a lot.
And I took it to heart. I went back, I started crafting, trying to keep my mental sharp, trying to figure out small mechanics. How I can play better and play faster and smoother and play more efficient? I've got one goal, man. That's to keep No. Nine healthy, keep him up, and be the best teammate I can be to my O- line. I have a great O-line. Great leaders in the O- line room. Great right guard. Center. Left guard and left tackle. I just want to play well for those guys because they deserve it. I know I'm going to get their best. They know I'm going to give my best.
GH: When was that talk with Zac?
AM: Really last season is when I took my leap. After that bad game I had in Denver, I promised myself. I sat in my room, upset at the world, played bad. I told myself I can't play like this ever again. Just that moment, a switch in my head. You know what? Things are going to change, and I have to be the best version of myself and just put good stuff on tape.
GH: And then, and then Zach talked to you, had that talk with you. Was that during the season or after?
AM: It depends what talk we're talking about because we've had some very, very intense, good talks. So I want to say we had one last season, like the second half, and then we had one before this season, and then one during the season.
GH: Do you look at the stats? You're hardly giving up a thing.
AM: No, because I feel like people do with them what they may. Honestly, I feel like it's a popularity contest in a way. I know I have the hardest job of any … Me and (left tackle) Orlando (Brown Jr.) have the hardest job of any tackles in the NFL. No surprise. You know what I'm saying?
We have a lot of good weapons. We have the best quarterback in the NFL, we have two of the best receivers that I've ever played with in my entire life, and they're also two of the best receivers in the NFL. We've got the best wide receiver room. We've got backs who can run the ball and catch it out of the backfield. Our job is even more hard, especially when it comes down to the end of the game and all that good stuff. In terms of drop-back pass, I feel like we have the hardest job of any tackles in the NFL. And you could ask anybody. Like I said, I don't really care what they say, but I know for a fact.
If you ask the guys who play here, and people who know football, they'll be like, "Okay, Cincinnati Bengals tackles have the hardest job." That's just the truth. I take pride in it. Honestly, I love it. Much is required, and I know that much is demanded of me at my position and I plan on living up to those expectations and meeting them.
GH: You played a really good game against T.J. Watt last time in Pittsburgh. I mean, you guys didn't allow a sack until the last snap. Did that do a lot for you? That game in Pittsburgh a couple weeks ago?
AM: It gets to the point where I don't expect anything less than how I've been playing, honestly, I just expect to play like I'm expected to play. I'm expected to play a clean game. I'm expected to keep No. 9 healthy. As I've matured and grown up, that's just who I am now. I expect perfection for myself. I have times where, if I don't get that perfection, if something's not up to my standard, will I get pissed? Absolutely.
GH: Did you get pissed last Sunday in Madrid. You guys up front played well.
AM: We played pretty well, but I had a couple of small things that I could fix on myself. I definitely got pissed at myself. It's expected. If you care about the game like I care about the game, it's going to be small stuff that you get mad about. But like I said, it's about how you respond, how you shake back, how you move on to the next play. And we did a good job of moving on to the next play, and we eventually won the game by a good bit, so that helped.
GH: You don't seem to get much help these days with chips.
AM: I don't really look at it as far as chips and no chips. I don't expect to get chips. I honestly don't. If I get them, great. But I don't expect it anymore. When you do it one time, it may be a coincidence. You do it two times, okay, maybe this guy can do it. But then when you do it three times, it's who you are. And after that, I think I've shown that I can protect at a high rate on an island, and I'm expected to do it now. That's just what it is. So I don't expect chips, honestly.
GH: What do you expect from T.J. Watt on Sunday?
AM: I expect to get his best. He's a great player. I love playing him. I love playing against a future Hall of Famer. Much respect to him. I've been watching him since he came in the league. Been a great player. He's one of the top guys in the league in sacks, so I know I'm going to get his best. He's going to get mine. It's going to be a good game, man, on Sunday. A lot of respect. A lot of respect goes out to him. How hard he plays.
But this game is going to be about me. How can I take the small things that I've done wrong and turn them into good? I really just want to play a clean, crisp game, and up to my standard of play, so I can basically get him off my quarterback. So that's honestly the goal.
GH: What part of his game worries you? Speed, power?
AM: I don't really worry about anything. I know it starts with me. It starts with me and my set. Starts with me getting off the ball and understanding what he wants to do and his plan that he's going to have for me. And really, just going out there and playing good ball. It starts with me and it ends with me. I know a lot of people are like, hey, what move is he going to have. A lot of people worry about what moves the defensive end is going to do.
I don't worry about that because I know it starts with my set, it starts with me getting off the ball, starts with me with my punch, and all that good stuff. That's all I'm worried about.
GH: You're talking about perfection. Two years ago when you got drafted, I remember your mother saying you always wanted to be immaculately dressed. And the top button always has to be buttoned, right? Where does that come from?
AM: Just coming just from me, just being a neat guy, clean, just want perfection. Honestly, the morning I was on the way here when I got drafted, my suit pants got rubbed against a tire, and I was like, bro, I cannot wear this suit. It was a gray suit, nice gray suit I had. I was like, no, I can't wear it. So basically, I had to change the whole plan up. I had to go black pants, and I had a polo. I remember I had a polo in my bag. C'mon, we're going. We're going black pants and polo.
GH: Is that how you approach the game? Have perfection?
AM: It's impossible to be perfect in the game of football, but you strive for it. And my thing is though, I'm all for setting high expectations for myself because I expect a lot of myself, honestly. In the game of football, you should if you want to be a great player, you've got to expect a lot of yourself, and that just comes from me wanting more. I understand the game. I understand where I want to be when the game is over with for me. Being a good player, being sharp mentally, physically, and all that good stuff. Whether that's on and off the field, whether that's the looks, the feel, everything about the game. You just want to be sharp.
GH: Where do you want to be after it's all said and done?
AM: Accolades are important for individual success. But I'm a team guy. I'm a team guy first. I would love the All Pro, the Pro Bowl accolades and all that good stuff. But I want to win a Super Bowl. I want to be a part of this team when we win a Super Bowl and raise that trophy and get to bring it back to Cincinnati. That's what I want to be known for.
Just bringing a winning culture and bringing a winning attitude to the team. I feel like it's changing. I feel it this year with the locker room. I just feel like we all have one common goal, and that's to win as a unit, and be playing on February 14th in the Super Bowl out in L.A.
GH: I see a No. 71 in the Ring of Honor.
AM: Willie Anderson The Great. That's why I wanted the number, man. At first, I was kind of a little nervous about getting it because I don't want to feel like I'm disrespecting him or stepping on his toes by wearing the number. Because honestly, I think it should be retired. Just being honest with you. But whenever I talked to him, he was okay with me wearing it. I felt like it was an honor. But I feel like I have to go out there and follow his steps and play well. Because he wore that number very well. And I'm trying to do the same thing.
GH: Did you want the number because of Willie?
AM: A hundred percent. I knew who Willie Anderson was way before I was even in the draft process. He trained Broderick Jones, one of the tackles I played with at Georgia. I knew him then. Everybody knows Willie Anderson. I knew when I couldn't get my number 65, that's the college number I had, I knew I wanted I to try to get 71.
GH: Did you talk to him about it beforehand?
AM: Not beforehand. It was more about after the fact. But he made a tweet saying he's pretty proud I got to wear that number. It means a lot coming from him. One of the best tackles to do it.
GH: Have you talked to him lately at all?
AM: I talked to him a couple of weeks ago about coming to a game. He got some shirts made. He said he's going to give me a shirt, so I'm looking forward to wearing one of his shirts. That'd be nice.
He gives them to the guys he trains with and I think he came out with a new clothing line that he did about some O-line stuff. So it'll be cool.
GH: What do you like about his game? You're kind of similar guys.
AM: My thing is, a lot of guys independent punch, but what really struck me about him is the two-hand clamp. The two-hand clamp. Everybody calls it a holding, but it's not a holding. You're just basically grabbing cloth inside the framework, and basically, it's an advantage for you because you basically have control when you have a two-hand clamp. I love that about his game. I feel like he's one of the tackles that first started that, and then guys started to hop on that train and start to say, basically, two-hand clamps are okay, especially if you're effective and efficient at it.
GH: We heard about the clothes when you arrived and Willie is hooking you up. Are you a clothes guy?
AM: I'm more shoes. I like shoes. I've got a big foot, but I love shoes. So anytime I can get a chance to get a nice shoe, especially in my size, I'm definitely going to grab it.
GH: What kind of shoe?
AM: It doesn't really matter. Whatever brand. Honestly, as long as it piques my interest and I like it, I normally get it.
GH: How big is your foot?
AM: I wear size 15.
GH: Do you have to go to a big and tall shop to get a shoe?
AM: I've got a lot of shoe plugs around. Whether that's here, I've got some in Atlanta, Florida, New York. I've got one in L.A. I 've got shoe plugs everywhere. If I if I need a shoe, I can get it here next day. No problem.
GH: How many pairs of shoes do you have?
AM: Collection-wise, I want to say about 120.
GH: Not sportswear?
AM: Good-looking shoes.
GH: Do you a favorite pair?
AM: My favorite Jordan One. They're called the Trophy Room Jordan One. They're kind of a little sparkle. They're Jordan One High Top. I got them whenever my buddy Darnell Washington, who's a tight end for the Steelers, whenever he was getting drafted. I went out there for his draft day in Las Vegas, and I got them … out there. Never put my foot in them, though. I've never worn them.
GH: Why not?
AM: Just because it's such a nice shoe. If you see that shoe, you'll see why I haven't been wearing it.
GH: What about dressing up for a game?
AM: You have to dress nice. I like the term look good, play good. You know what I'm saying? I feel that has something to do with it, too. And my thing is though, you always want your appearance, whether you're going to work or going out in public, you want only to make a good appearance. You don't want to look tacky, in my opinion. So I take pride in my appearance.
GH: Who do you get that from? Your parents?
AM: My dad and my mom. I just always saw them dress very nice and all that good stuff. Especially whenever we're around a lot of people. You want to look presentable.
GH: Top button?
AM: Oh yeah. Top button. Like picture day in high school.
GH: Are there any kind of shoes you want to buy right now? That you've had your eye on?
AM: That's going to be very hard for me to get this shoe, but I'm a big fan of Nike SB Dunks. I have the Purple Lobsters and the Orange Lobsters. I don't know if they make them in my size, but I don't have the Red Lobsters, and I don't have the green or blue ones. But those are definitely my next, I want to say four to five pairs of shoes that I'm looking for.
GH: Why are they so hard to get?
AM: It's very hard to get them in my size. They're a very sought after shoe. We're going to find them. Don't worry. We're going to find them.
GH: Would you say you're a shoe- in for the Pro Bowl or All-Pro team?
AM: It's one of my goals, man. Definitely to make Pro Bowl, All Pro. A hundred percent my goal. What comes first is my team. Winning. As long as we win, it doesn't really matter about accolades. They'll come eventually, I'm sure. But I'm just worried about winning, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers, moving on, and playing good ball for the rest of the year.
View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, November, 12, 2026.