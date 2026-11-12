The Conversation | Age of Amarius: "This Is The Tip Of The Iceberg"

GH: Do you look at the stats? You're hardly giving up a thing.

AM: No, because I feel like people do with them what they may. Honestly, I feel like it's a popularity contest in a way. I know I have the hardest job of any … Me and (left tackle) Orlando (Brown Jr.) have the hardest job of any tackles in the NFL. No surprise. You know what I'm saying?

We have a lot of good weapons. We have the best quarterback in the NFL, we have two of the best receivers that I've ever played with in my entire life, and they're also two of the best receivers in the NFL. We've got the best wide receiver room. We've got backs who can run the ball and catch it out of the backfield. Our job is even more hard, especially when it comes down to the end of the game and all that good stuff. In terms of drop-back pass, I feel like we have the hardest job of any tackles in the NFL. And you could ask anybody. Like I said, I don't really care what they say, but I know for a fact.

If you ask the guys who play here, and people who know football, they'll be like, "Okay, Cincinnati Bengals tackles have the hardest job." That's just the truth. I take pride in it. Honestly, I love it. Much is required, and I know that much is demanded of me at my position and I plan on living up to those expectations and meeting them.

GH: You played a really good game against T.J. Watt last time in Pittsburgh. I mean, you guys didn't allow a sack until the last snap. Did that do a lot for you? That game in Pittsburgh a couple weeks ago?

AM: It gets to the point where I don't expect anything less than how I've been playing, honestly, I just expect to play like I'm expected to play. I'm expected to play a clean game. I'm expected to keep No. 9 healthy. As I've matured and grown up, that's just who I am now. I expect perfection for myself. I have times where, if I don't get that perfection, if something's not up to my standard, will I get pissed? Absolutely.

GH: Did you get pissed last Sunday in Madrid. You guys up front played well.

AM: We played pretty well, but I had a couple of small things that I could fix on myself. I definitely got pissed at myself. It's expected. If you care about the game like I care about the game, it's going to be small stuff that you get mad about. But like I said, it's about how you respond, how you shake back, how you move on to the next play. And we did a good job of moving on to the next play, and we eventually won the game by a good bit, so that helped.

GH: You don't seem to get much help these days with chips.

AM: I don't really look at it as far as chips and no chips. I don't expect to get chips. I honestly don't. If I get them, great. But I don't expect it anymore. When you do it one time, it may be a coincidence. You do it two times, okay, maybe this guy can do it. But then when you do it three times, it's who you are. And after that, I think I've shown that I can protect at a high rate on an island, and I'm expected to do it now. That's just what it is. So I don't expect chips, honestly.

GH: What do you expect from T.J. Watt on Sunday?

AM: I expect to get his best. He's a great player. I love playing him. I love playing against a future Hall of Famer. Much respect to him. I've been watching him since he came in the league. Been a great player. He's one of the top guys in the league in sacks, so I know I'm going to get his best. He's going to get mine. It's going to be a good game, man, on Sunday. A lot of respect. A lot of respect goes out to him. How hard he plays.

But this game is going to be about me. How can I take the small things that I've done wrong and turn them into good? I really just want to play a clean, crisp game, and up to my standard of play, so I can basically get him off my quarterback. So that's honestly the goal.

GH: What part of his game worries you? Speed, power?

AM: I don't really worry about anything. I know it starts with me. It starts with me and my set. Starts with me getting off the ball and understanding what he wants to do and his plan that he's going to have for me. And really, just going out there and playing good ball. It starts with me and it ends with me. I know a lot of people are like, hey, what move is he going to have. A lot of people worry about what moves the defensive end is going to do.

I don't worry about that because I know it starts with my set, it starts with me getting off the ball, starts with me with my punch, and all that good stuff. That's all I'm worried about.

GH: You're talking about perfection. Two years ago when you got drafted, I remember your mother saying you always wanted to be immaculately dressed. And the top button always has to be buttoned, right? Where does that come from?

AM: Just coming just from me, just being a neat guy, clean, just want perfection. Honestly, the morning I was on the way here when I got drafted, my suit pants got rubbed against a tire, and I was like, bro, I cannot wear this suit. It was a gray suit, nice gray suit I had. I was like, no, I can't wear it. So basically, I had to change the whole plan up. I had to go black pants, and I had a polo. I remember I had a polo in my bag. C'mon, we're going. We're going black pants and polo.

GH: Is that how you approach the game? Have perfection?

AM: It's impossible to be perfect in the game of football, but you strive for it. And my thing is though, I'm all for setting high expectations for myself because I expect a lot of myself, honestly. In the game of football, you should if you want to be a great player, you've got to expect a lot of yourself, and that just comes from me wanting more. I understand the game. I understand where I want to be when the game is over with for me. Being a good player, being sharp mentally, physically, and all that good stuff. Whether that's on and off the field, whether that's the looks, the feel, everything about the game. You just want to be sharp.

GH: Where do you want to be after it's all said and done?

AM: Accolades are important for individual success. But I'm a team guy. I'm a team guy first. I would love the All Pro, the Pro Bowl accolades and all that good stuff. But I want to win a Super Bowl. I want to be a part of this team when we win a Super Bowl and raise that trophy and get to bring it back to Cincinnati. That's what I want to be known for.

Just bringing a winning culture and bringing a winning attitude to the team. I feel like it's changing. I feel it this year with the locker room. I just feel like we all have one common goal, and that's to win as a unit, and be playing on February 14th in the Super Bowl out in L.A.

GH: I see a No. 71 in the Ring of Honor.

AM: Willie Anderson The Great. That's why I wanted the number, man. At first, I was kind of a little nervous about getting it because I don't want to feel like I'm disrespecting him or stepping on his toes by wearing the number. Because honestly, I think it should be retired. Just being honest with you. But whenever I talked to him, he was okay with me wearing it. I felt like it was an honor. But I feel like I have to go out there and follow his steps and play well. Because he wore that number very well. And I'm trying to do the same thing.

GH: Did you want the number because of Willie?

AM: A hundred percent. I knew who Willie Anderson was way before I was even in the draft process. He trained Broderick Jones, one of the tackles I played with at Georgia. I knew him then. Everybody knows Willie Anderson. I knew when I couldn't get my number 65, that's the college number I had, I knew I wanted I to try to get 71.

GH: Did you talk to him about it beforehand?

AM: Not beforehand. It was more about after the fact. But he made a tweet saying he's pretty proud I got to wear that number. It means a lot coming from him. One of the best tackles to do it.

GH: Have you talked to him lately at all?

AM: I talked to him a couple of weeks ago about coming to a game. He got some shirts made. He said he's going to give me a shirt, so I'm looking forward to wearing one of his shirts. That'd be nice.

He gives them to the guys he trains with and I think he came out with a new clothing line that he did about some O-line stuff. So it'll be cool.

GH: What do you like about his game? You're kind of similar guys.